The Mug 'N' Muffin 25 Palmer Rd
No reviews yet
25 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Breakfast Menu
breakfast
1 pancake
2 pancakes
3 pancakes
1 French Toast
2 French Toasts
3 French Toasts
1 maple walnut French toast
2 maple walnut French toast
3 maple walnut French toast
1 egg and toast
2 eggs and toast
2 eggs homefries and toast
2 eggs, toast, and meat
Mug's breakfast platter
2 eggs,meat,toast and homefries
Hungrymans platter
2 eggs,2pancakes/French toast,meat and homefries
Meatlovers platter
2 eggs,bacon,sausage,kielbasa, toast and homefires
Steak and eggs
2 eggs, 6oz flat iron steak, toast and homefries
Pigs n blanket
sausage links rolled in two buttermilk pancakes
Fruit Filled Pancake
Fruit Pancake with Whipped Cream
Waffle
Breakfast Wrap
Wrap with 2 eggs(extra for meat,veggies,cheese)
Irish Eggs Benedict
1 English muffin with hash, 2 eggs and hollandaise sauce with home fries
Eggs Benedict
1 English muffin with 2 eggs, ham and hollandaise sauce with home fries
Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy
A biscuit with sausage and gravy on top with home fries
breakfast scrambles
Western scramble
ham, onions,peppers with toast and homefries
Veggie scramble
onions,pepper,broccoli and mushrooms with toast and homefries
Broccoli,Ham,Mushroom scramble
broccoli,ham,mushroom with and homefries
Mexican scramble
onions,pepper,sausage,cheddar cheese and salsa with toast and homefries
Steve's scramble
onions,pepper,broccoli,mushrooms,ham bacon ande cheddar with toast and homefries
Bill's scramble
onions,peppers,broccoli,mushrooms,ham,bacon,sausage,kielbasa and cheddar with toast and homefries
Rachel's scramble
Build Your Own Omelette
Build Your own Specialty Homefries
Breakfast sandwiches
Light Appetite
Kids Corner
1 Mickey Pancake
Mickey Pancake with Meat and small drink
Kids 1 Egg
1egg, choice of meat, toast and homfries
Jr Lumber Jack
1 pancake or french toast,1 egg, choice of meat and homefries
Kids Hamburger
4oz Hamburger with Chips and small drink
Kids Cheeseburger
4oz Cheeseburger with chips and small drink
Hot Dog
Hot dog with Chips and small drink
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese(choice of bread) with Chips and small drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders with chips and small drink
Kids Fish and Chips
Fish and chips with small drink
Add French Fries/Curly Fries
Add french fries/curly fries
Add Onion Rings
Add Onion rings
side orders
Extras
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Mozzarella Stick
Served with Marinara Sauce
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Tenders
Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla with Sour cream and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheese Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa
Beef Quesadilla
Beef and cheese Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa
Regular French Fries
small side of fries
Large French Fries
large side of fries
Regular Curly Fries
Large Curly Fries
Regular Onion Rings
small side of onion rings
Large Onion Rings
large side of onion rings
Soups
Fresh Salads
Garden Salad
Crisp Greens,Cukes,tomatoes,onions and peppers
Chicken Filet
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with crisp greens,cukes,tomatoes,onions,peppers,cheddar cheese and bacon
Chicken Salad
Chicken or tuna salad on crisp greens,cukes,tomatoes,onions and peppers
Tuna Salad
Chef Salad
Crisp greens,cukes,tomatoes,onions,peppers,roast turkey,ham,amerian cheese and a hard boiled egg
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach,sliced mushrooms,onios,hard boil egg and bacon
Light Lunch
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Choice of Chicken or Tuna salad on Choice of Bread with chips
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad sandwich(choiceof bread) with chips
Tuna Melt
Tuna on grilled sourdough with American cheese and chips
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese(choice of bread) with chips
Grilled Cheese and Tomato
Grilled Cheese with tomato(choiceof bread) and chips
Grilled Cheese and Bacon
Grilled Cheese and Bacon(choice of bread) with chips
Grilled Cheese,Bacon and tomato
Grilled Cheese,Bacon and Tomato(choiceof bread) with Chips
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham and Cheese Sandwich with chips
Roast Turkey Breast Sandwich
Roast Turkey Breast Sandwich with chips
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef sandwich with chips
BLT sandwich
Bacon,lettuc and tomato sandwich with chips
Hot dog
hot dog with chips
Club Sandwich
Choice of ham,turkey,roast beef,chicken or tuna salad,or chicken breast with bacon,lettuce and tomato and chips
Mug and Muffin Melt
Choiceof ham,turkey,roast beef,chicken or tuna salad,BBQ chicken breast wit tomato,bacon and cheese on grilled sourdough bread and chips
Specialty Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken with lettuce,tomato,and ranch on a roll with chips
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Grilled or fried Chicken on a roll with lettuce,tomato,mayo or honey mustard and chips
Gangster Sandwich
roast beef sauteed with onions,pepper,mushrooms and cheddar on a roll with chips
Reuben Sandwich
corned beef,sauerkraut,swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye with chipsspecialty sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried chicken filet with marinara sauce and mozzarella on a roll with chips
Grinders
Gangster Grinder
Roast beef sauteed with onions,pepper,mushroms and cheddar on a grinder roll with chips
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Fried Chicken filet with marinara and mozzarella on grinder roll with chips
Deli Grinder
Choice of ham,turkey,roast beef,tuna or chicken salad with lettuce,tomato andmayo with chips
Cheeseburger Grinder
8oz cheeseburger with american cheese,lettuce and tomato on a grinder roll with chips
Italian Sausage Grinder
Italian sausage with peppers,onions mariana and mozzarella on a grinder roll with chips
Build Your Own Wrap
Burgers
Hamburger
6 oz hamburger with chips
Cheeseburger
6 oz cheeseburger with chips
Swiss Patty Melt
6oz burger with swiss and sauteed onions on grilled rye bread with chips
Mushroom Swiss Burger
6oz burger with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a roll with chips
Bacon Hamburger
6 oz burger with bacon on a roll with chips
Bacon Cheeseburger
6 oz buger with bacon and american cheese on a roll with chips
BBQ Bacon Hamburger
6oz hambuger with bacon and BBQ sauce on a roll with chips
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
6oz cheeseburger with bacon,american cheese and BBQ sauce on a roll with chips
Jimbo Cheeseburger
6 oz cheeseburger with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles and thousand island dressing on a roll with chips
Seafood and Chicken Baskets
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Breakfast and lunch
25 Palmer Road, Monson, MA 01057