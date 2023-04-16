Main picView gallery

The Mug 'N' Muffin 25 Palmer Rd

25 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Breakfast Menu

breakfast

1 pancake

$2.95

2 pancakes

$4.95

3 pancakes

$7.25

1 French Toast

$2.95

2 French Toasts

$4.95

3 French Toasts

$7.25

1 maple walnut French toast

$4.00

2 maple walnut French toast

$7.00

3 maple walnut French toast

$8.00

1 egg and toast

$3.00

2 eggs and toast

$4.25

2 eggs homefries and toast

$4.95

2 eggs, toast, and meat

$8.00

Mug's breakfast platter

$8.50

2 eggs,meat,toast and homefries

Hungrymans platter

$11.50

2 eggs,2pancakes/French toast,meat and homefries

Meatlovers platter

$11.50

2 eggs,bacon,sausage,kielbasa, toast and homefires

Steak and eggs

$13.50

2 eggs, 6oz flat iron steak, toast and homefries

Pigs n blanket

$9.50

sausage links rolled in two buttermilk pancakes

Fruit Filled Pancake

$7.50

Fruit Pancake with Whipped Cream

Waffle

$5.50

Breakfast Wrap

$4.50

Wrap with 2 eggs(extra for meat,veggies,cheese)

Irish Eggs Benedict

$13.50

1 English muffin with hash, 2 eggs and hollandaise sauce with home fries

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

1 English muffin with 2 eggs, ham and hollandaise sauce with home fries

Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy

$11.50

A biscuit with sausage and gravy on top with home fries

breakfast scrambles

Western scramble

$8.75

ham, onions,peppers with toast and homefries

Veggie scramble

$8.75

onions,pepper,broccoli and mushrooms with toast and homefries

Broccoli,Ham,Mushroom scramble

$8.75

broccoli,ham,mushroom with and homefries

Mexican scramble

$10.00

onions,pepper,sausage,cheddar cheese and salsa with toast and homefries

Steve's scramble

$10.75

onions,pepper,broccoli,mushrooms,ham bacon ande cheddar with toast and homefries

Bill's scramble

$12.00

onions,peppers,broccoli,mushrooms,ham,bacon,sausage,kielbasa and cheddar with toast and homefries

Rachel's scramble

$10.00

Build Your Own Omelette

1 egg omelette

$3.50

with toast and homefries

2 egg omelette

$3.95

with toast and homefries

3 egg omelette

$4.95

with toast and homfries

Build Your own Specialty Homefries

Small Homefries

$1.95

ham,bacon,sausage or kiebasa

Medium Homefries

$2.50

Large Homefries

$3.95

Breakfast sandwiches

Egg Only

$3.25

Egg and Cheese

$3.75

Egg and Meat

$5.00

Egg, Cheese and Meat

$5.25

Meat and Cheese Only

$4.25

Western Sandwich

$6.00

Scramble with Ham,peppers and onions served with choice of bread

Light Appetite

1 Egg

$7.50

1Egg,homefries,choice of meat with toast and coffee

Small Oatmeal

$3.75

Large Oatmeal

$4.75

Kids Corner

1 Mickey Pancake

$6.50

Mickey Pancake with Meat and small drink

Kids 1 Egg

$6.50

1egg, choice of meat, toast and homfries

Jr Lumber Jack

$6.50

1 pancake or french toast,1 egg, choice of meat and homefries

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

4oz Hamburger with Chips and small drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

4oz Cheeseburger with chips and small drink

Hot Dog

$6.50

Hot dog with Chips and small drink

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled cheese(choice of bread) with Chips and small drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Chicken Tenders with chips and small drink

Kids Fish and Chips

$6.50

Fish and chips with small drink

Add French Fries/Curly Fries

$1.50

Add french fries/curly fries

Add Onion Rings

$2.00

Add Onion rings

side orders

Muffins

$2.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Side of Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.95

Bagel

$1.95

Cream cheese

$1.75

Extra Egg

$1.50

Side of Breakfast Meat

$4.75

Hash

$5.25

Double Order of Hash

$8.50

Mug and Muffin

$5.75

Cup of coffee/Tea with a muffin

Hard Roll

$1.95

Peanut Butter

$1.75

Extras

sugar free syrup

$0.75

real maple syrup

$1.75

Blueberries

$1.25

Add Nuts

$1.75

Add Fruit

$1.95

Honey

$1.50

side of honey

Srawberries

$1.25

Chocolate Chips

$1.25

Add meat

$2.95

Brown sugar

$0.50

Salsa

$1.50

Sour cream

$1.00

Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Mozzarella Stick

$7.25

Served with Marinara Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$8.25

Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla with Sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.75

Chicken and cheese Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa

Beef Quesadilla

$9.75

Beef and cheese Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa

Regular French Fries

$2.95

small side of fries

Large French Fries

$3.95

large side of fries

Regular Curly Fries

$3.95

Large Curly Fries

$5.95

Regular Onion Rings

$3.95

small side of onion rings

Large Onion Rings

$5.95

large side of onion rings

Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$4.25

Cup of Chowder

$5.50

when available

Bowl of Chowder

$6.50

when available

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$4.50

Crisp Greens,Cukes,tomatoes,onions and peppers

Chicken Filet

$9.75

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with crisp greens,cukes,tomatoes,onions,peppers,cheddar cheese and bacon

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Chicken or tuna salad on crisp greens,cukes,tomatoes,onions and peppers

Tuna Salad

$9.75

Chef Salad

$9.50

Crisp greens,cukes,tomatoes,onions,peppers,roast turkey,ham,amerian cheese and a hard boiled egg

Spinach Salad

$9.50

Fresh Spinach,sliced mushrooms,onios,hard boil egg and bacon

Light Lunch

1/2 Sandwich

1/2 Sandwich and Salad

$8.50

Half sandwich and side salad

1/2 Sandwich and cup of soup

$8.50

Half sandwich with cup of soup

Cup of Soup and Salad

$7.00

Cup of soup with side salad

Bowl of soup and Salad

$8.50

Bowl of soup with Side Salad

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Choice of Chicken or Tuna salad on Choice of Bread with chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.50

Egg Salad sandwich(choiceof bread) with chips

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Tuna on grilled sourdough with American cheese and chips

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese(choice of bread) with chips

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$4.75

Grilled Cheese with tomato(choiceof bread) and chips

Grilled Cheese and Bacon

$6.00

Grilled Cheese and Bacon(choice of bread) with chips

Grilled Cheese,Bacon and tomato

$6.25

Grilled Cheese,Bacon and Tomato(choiceof bread) with Chips

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Ham and Cheese Sandwich with chips

Roast Turkey Breast Sandwich

$7.75

Roast Turkey Breast Sandwich with chips

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.25

Roast beef sandwich with chips

BLT sandwich

$6.75

Bacon,lettuc and tomato sandwich with chips

Hot dog

$6.00

hot dog with chips

Club Sandwich

$9.25

Choice of ham,turkey,roast beef,chicken or tuna salad,or chicken breast with bacon,lettuce and tomato and chips

Mug and Muffin Melt

$9.50

Choiceof ham,turkey,roast beef,chicken or tuna salad,BBQ chicken breast wit tomato,bacon and cheese on grilled sourdough bread and chips

Specialty Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled or fried buffalo chicken with lettuce,tomato,and ranch on a roll with chips

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled or fried Chicken on a roll with lettuce,tomato,mayo or honey mustard and chips

Gangster Sandwich

$9.50

roast beef sauteed with onions,pepper,mushrooms and cheddar on a roll with chips

Reuben Sandwich

$9.50

corned beef,sauerkraut,swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye with chipsspecialty sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.50

Fried chicken filet with marinara sauce and mozzarella on a roll with chips

Grinders

Gangster Grinder

$10.50

Roast beef sauteed with onions,pepper,mushroms and cheddar on a grinder roll with chips

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$10.50

Fried Chicken filet with marinara and mozzarella on grinder roll with chips

Deli Grinder

$10.50

Choice of ham,turkey,roast beef,tuna or chicken salad with lettuce,tomato andmayo with chips

Cheeseburger Grinder

$10.50

8oz cheeseburger with american cheese,lettuce and tomato on a grinder roll with chips

Italian Sausage Grinder

$10.50

Italian sausage with peppers,onions mariana and mozzarella on a grinder roll with chips

Build Your Own Wrap

Build Your Own Wrap

$10.95

Choose your protein,veggies,cheese and condiments

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.95+

6 oz hamburger with chips

Cheeseburger

$9.25+

6 oz cheeseburger with chips

Swiss Patty Melt

$9.25+

6oz burger with swiss and sauteed onions on grilled rye bread with chips

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.50+

6oz burger with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a roll with chips

Bacon Hamburger

$8.95+

6 oz burger with bacon on a roll with chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50+

6 oz buger with bacon and american cheese on a roll with chips

BBQ Bacon Hamburger

$8.95+

6oz hambuger with bacon and BBQ sauce on a roll with chips

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50+

6oz cheeseburger with bacon,american cheese and BBQ sauce on a roll with chips

Jimbo Cheeseburger

$9.50+

6 oz cheeseburger with lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles and thousand island dressing on a roll with chips

Seafood and Chicken Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.25

Fried chicken tenders with french friesor curly fries

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with french friesor curly fries

Beverages

Small Milk

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.25

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coffee/Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Cappuccino

$4.25

Soda

$2.95

Iced Coffee/Iced Tea

$2.95

Small Juice

$1.95

Large Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Seltzer

$1.00
