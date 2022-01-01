The Mug Greenfield

Chicken

Each selection is an entree only. If you would like to make the item a combo, select either fries or apples then your choice of medium beverage when prompted. Our chickens are an old fashioned, slow-growing breed—which is why we occassionally run out (so get ‘em while you can). Never caged, they keep the pastures at Tyner Pond Farm pristine by gobbling up all the bugs and worms they can eat.