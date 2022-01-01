Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Mug Greenfield

1,854 Reviews

$$

117 Apple Street

Greenfield, IN 46140

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh-Cut Fries
The Pork Tenderloin
The Original Cheeseburger

Beef Burgers

Each selection is an entree only. If you would like to make the item a combo, select either fries or apples then your choice of medium beverage when prompted. All beef served at The Mug is sourced from Hancock County’s Tyner Pond Farm, where cattle roam freely and dine exclusively on pasture grass. They’re healthy, happy, and completely antibiotic free.
The Oklahoma Burger

The Oklahoma Burger

$5.95

Two Tyner Pond Farm beef patties smashed in sauteed onions, with melted American cheese on a toasted bun.

The Original Cheeseburger

The Original Cheeseburger

$4.75

We start with a 1/4 lb. of pasture-raised beef and pour on just the right amount of homemade Mug Sauce. Topped with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and red onions.

The Bacon Cheeseburger

The Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Tyner Pond Farm beef meets Tyner Pond Farm pork. A 1/4 lb. of pasture-raised beef topped with bacon, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, red onions, and Mug Sauce.

The Double Cheeseburger

$7.50

Two luscious 1/4 lb. patties of pasture-raised beef topped with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and red onions.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Bacon Burger

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Bacon Burger

$7.75

Just as the name implies. Deep fried jalapeño poppers, American cheese, and delicious bacon on a 1/4 lb. of pasture-raised beef. Topped off with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and red onions.

The Two & Change Burger

$2.75

Basic but brilliant. A pasture-raised, all-beef patty topped with American cheese, pickles, and white onions.

The Mug-A-Nator

$9.50

Three (count-‘em-three) 1/4 lb. pasture-raised, allbeef patties seasoned with hickory-smoked Celtic sea salt. Three thick cuts of bacon. Three slices of American cheese. Plus tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, and Mug Sauce.

Aunt Polly's Sloppy Joe

Aunt Polly's Sloppy Joe

$3.75

Yep, she’s a real person—and she lives just down the road. We use her special sauce and pasture-raised Tyner Pond Farm beef to create the king of all sloppy joes. We highly recommend pairing it with our Fresh-Cut Fries

Bowl of Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Zach's Melt

$5.95

Two pieces of grilled Texas toast, a Tyner Pond Farm beef pattie with grilled red onions, swiss cheese, and mug sauce. Zach guarentees this burger is saucy for all.

Hot Dogs

Each selection is an entree only. If you would like to make the item a combo, select either fries or apples then your choice of medium beverage when prompted. Decidedly not your classic ball park hot dog. Made exclusively with top quality shoulder and loin cuts from Tyner Pond Farm pork. Hand-stuffed locally in thick, all natural casing

The Regular Dog

$3.00

A dog. A bun. Customized with your choice of our standard toppings.

The Kiply Dog

$3.75

Is it a sloppy joe or is it a hot dog? Yes! We start with a Mug dog and add a scoop of Aunt Polly’s Sloppy Joe. Add cheese for 25¢ additional.

The Mac Dog

$3.75

A Mug dog topped with steamy mac and cheese. Kids love it. Come to think of it, so do adults.

The Chicago Dog

The Chicago Dog

$3.75

A big-city dog in a small town. We start with a Mug dog and add sliced tomatoes, a pickle spear, white onions, sweet relish, and yellow mustard. Then we top it off with sport peppers and celery salt

The Wisconsin Dog

$3.75

A Mug hot dog topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and stone ground mustard. Very Wisconsin-ish.

Chicken

Each selection is an entree only. If you would like to make the item a combo, select either fries or apples then your choice of medium beverage when prompted. Our chickens are an old fashioned, slow-growing breed—which is why we occassionally run out (so get ‘em while you can). Never caged, they keep the pastures at Tyner Pond Farm pristine by gobbling up all the bugs and worms they can eat.
Chx Sandwich

Chx Sandwich

$7.50

The best grilled chicken breast you’re likely to find anywhere. Topped with tomato, lettuce, pickle, and red onion.

Breaded Chx Strips

$7.00

Three choice cuts dipped in our made-from-scratch batter and prepared in local lard and sunflower oil

Grilled Chicken Strips

$7.00

Pork

Each selection is an entree only. If you would like to make the item a combo, select either fries or apples then your choice of medium beverage when prompted. Tyner Pond Farm is the exclusive supplier of pork to The Mug. Their Berkshire and other heritage breeds are humanely treated and pasture raised. Completely antibiotic free. Absolutely delicious
The Pork Tenderloin

The Pork Tenderloin

$7.75

An Indiana classic, featuring a ridiculous loin-to-bun ratio. Topped with tomato, red onions, and lettuce. Ask for it “Mug Style” and spice it up with pickled jalapeños and shredded cabbage for just $1.00 extra.

The Ultimate BLT

The Ultimate BLT

$7.00

This delicious triple-decker boasts a mound of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and just the right amount of mayo. (Admit it, we had you at “mound of bacon.”)

The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.75

Oh-so-perfect, locally smoked pork shoulder dripping with our house-made, Carolina style BBQ sauce. Topped with The Mug’s own handcrafted cole slaw.

Savannah Smokehouse

Savannah Smokehouse

$7.50

Mouth-watering Tyner Pond Farm pulled pork topped with American cheese and a healthy portion of creamy mac & cheese. Stuffed between two slices of Texas toast.

Pork Fries

$5.00

French fries topped with fresh Tyner Pond Farm pulled pork and made-from-scratch coleslaw

Non-Meat

Each selection is an entree only. If you would like to make the item a combo, select either fries or apples then your choice of medium beverage when prompted. For our tree-hugging friends, we present our vegetarian fare. Tasty Cheese. Local veggies (greenhouse grown in winter). Made from scratch here in our kitchen.

The Grilled Cheeser

$3.00

Aunt Patti’s Grilled Cheeser

$3.75

A grilled cheese with your choice of white cheddar or brie melted over fresh apple slices.

Natalie's Entree Salad

$5.00

Natalie's Side Salad

$3.25

Sides

French Fries

$2.25

A bit crunchier than your average fries. Dusted with just enough salt.

Fresh-Cut Fries

Fresh-Cut Fries

$3.25

We cut our potatoes by hand every day. Then we use lard from Tyner Pond Farm and our own top-secret recipe to create the best fries you’ve ever had.

Pork Fries

$5.00

French fries topped with fresh Tyner Pond Farm pulled pork and made-from-scratch coleslaw

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.50

Fried in locally sourced lard from Tyner Pond Farm.

Garlic Fresh-Cut Fries

$4.25
Reg Garlic Fries

Reg Garlic Fries

$3.25

French fries tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with parsley and fresh, local garlic.

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sliced, battered tempura style, and fried fresh daily.

Mac & Cheese

$1.25

Probably thicker and creamier than the mac & cheese you’re accustomed to. Rich ’n’ tasty.

Coleslaw

$1.50

A coleslaw for coleslaw connoisseurs. Creamy and made daily from scratch here in our kitchen.

Apple

$1.00

Sourced locally when in season, our apples are delicious, fresh, and healthy.

Small Salad

$3.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.50

Mozzerella Sticks

$4.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.50

Gluten Free Bun

$1.25

Kids' Meals

Start the kiddos out right. Feed them pastureraised, all-natural, locally sourced food. Kids’ meals includes apple slices or fries and a drink. (10 and under.)

Grilled Cheese - Kid's

$4.25

Hamburger - Kid's

$4.25

Cheeseburger - Kid's

$4.50

Hot Dog - Kid's

$4.25

Chicken Strips - Kid's

$4.75

Rootbeer

Small

$2.25

Medium

$2.50

Large

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Rb Growler

$14.00

Soda

Coke

$1.65+

Diet Coke

$1.65+

Mr. Pibb

$1.65+

Tea

$1.65+

Lemonade

$1.65+

Sprite

$1.65+

Powerade

$1.65+

Sweet Tea

$1.65+

Floats

Regular Root Beer Float

$3.25

Lg Rb Float

$4.25

Small Root Beer Float

$3.00

Water

Bottled

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fast-casual, farm to curb, dining. Locally sourced meat, produce, and ice cream. Year round seating. Drive in, carryout, and delivery available. Order online.

The Mug image

Search similar restaurants

