The Mughal Palace
138 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12210
Popular Items
Appetizers
Vegi Samosa
Triangular pastry with potatoes and peas with a hint of Special Spices
Aloo Tikki
Mashed Potato patties dipped in chick pea batter and fried golden brown
Onoin Pakora
Mixed vegetable fritters dipped in chick pea flour batter and fried golden brown
Paneer Pakora
Homemade cottage cheese dipped in chick pea batter and fried golden brown
Samosa Chaat
Veg,Samosa and chick pea, chutney, yogurt ,fresh onion and tomato
Bombay Palak Chatt
Crispy spinach and chick pea flour, yogurt, chutney
Bhel Puri
Puff rice, onion, cilantro ,peanuts,tomato,chutney
Assorted Veg Platter
Combination vegetable platter includes samosa & veg pakora
Dahi Puri
Lentil puff balls with sweet yogurt and tamarind sauce
Vegetable Kati Roll-Wrap
Garden fresh lettuces, cucumber and tomatoes with house sauce
Paneer Kati Roll-Wrap
Homemade cottage cheese, tomato ,onion,chili sauce
Chicken Kati Roll-Wrap
Chicken kabob and egg,tomato,onion,cilantro chutney
Sheek Kabob Roll-Wrap
Minced lamb kabob and egg, tomato, onion ,cilantro chutney
Meat Samosa
Triangular pastry stuffed with minced lamb with a hint of spices
Chicken Pakora
Marinated chicken tenders dipped in a spiced yogurt batter and deep fried golden brown
Chicken 65
Deep fried chicken, red chilies with house made sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp’s cooked and serve with chef’s special sauce
Shrimp Bhaji on Pori
Shrimp cooked with vegetable and serve with deep fried puff bread
Chapli Kabob
Minced lamb / chicken patty
Assorted Kabob Platter
Combination Kabob platter includes, chicken tikka, tandoori shrimp and sheek kabob
King Prawn Butterfly
chicken Tikka Roll Wrap
Vegetable Pokora
Papadum
Soups and Salads
Indo-Chinese
Paneer chili
Cottage cheese sauted with soy sauce, green bell pepper ,onion ,garlic and ginger
Veg Manchurian
Mixed vegetable stir fried in soy sauce with fresh green herbs
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower stir fried in soy sauce with fresh green herbs
Chicken Manchurian
Deep fried chicken tender stir fried in soy sauce with fresh green herbs
Chicken Chili
Deep fried chicken tender cubes sauted with soy sauce, green bell pepper ,onion ,garlic and ginger
Lamb Chili
Lamb cubes sauteed with soy sauce ,green bell pepper ,onion,garlic and ginger
Fish Chili
Fried fish fillets sautéed with onions, bell pepper and ginger garlic
Chicken Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell pepper & chicken
Chicken Noodle
Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style,with chicken
Garlic Noodle
Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style with garlic and green herbs
Vegetable Noodle
Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style with mix vegetable
Lamb Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with lamb cube and veggies
Lamb Noodle
Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style with lamb cube
Mushroom Manchurian
Veg Fried Rice
Veg Fried Rice
Tandoori Item
Half Tandoori Chicken
Chicken breast and thigh piece with bone marinated overnight in yogurt and spices and cooked in tandoor
Full Tandoori Chicken
Chicken breast and thigh piece with bone marinated overnight in yogurt and spices and cooked in tandoor
Sherazi Murgh Tikka
Tender chicken cubes marinated yogurt with honey and green herbs
Kashmiri Malai Tikka
Tender chicken cubes marinated sour cream with cheese cream and green herbs cooked in tandoor
Lamb Tikka
Marinated lamb cubes subtly flavored with spices cooked on skewer in tandoor
4 Chicken Reshmmi Kabob
Minced chicken supreme marinated in mild spices roosted in clay oven
Lamb Seek kabob
Ground lamb meat mixed with variety of spices and cooked on skewers in tandoor
Paneer Tikka
Freshly homemade cottage cheese marinated in mild flavor and cooked in tandoor with onion and green pepper
Fish Tikka
Lightly seasoned salmon fillet cooked in tandoor
King Prawn Tikka
Jumbo shrimp marinated in exotic blend of Indian flavors and cooked on skewers in tandoor
Lamb Chop
Tender lamb chops marinated in yogurt ginger ,garlic and herbs and cooked in tandoor
Tandoori Mixed Grill
Assortment of meat delicacies from tandoor
6 Nan
Vegetable Curry
Chole Bathure
Chick pea curry serve with deep fried puff bread
Mushroom Bhali
Mushroom cooked with fresh mixed vegetable and tomato, ginger and garlic
Vegetable Korma
Combination of mild spiced mixed vegetable curry cooked with yogurt sauce with nuts
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Fresh vegetables and cheese cooked with spices and butter
Shai Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked with tomatoes and butter sauce with nuts
Malai Kofta
Vegetable and cottage cheese dumplings simmered in savory gravy of onions tomatoes, garlic and fresh herbs
Mutter Paneer
Green peas cooked fresh cottage cheese cubes in a creamy masala sauce
Paneer Kadai
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes green & red bell pepper
Saag Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach, seasoning and spices
Baigan Bharta
Eggplant baked, mashed and seasonal with spices
Paneer Burji
A rich side dish prepared with scrambled paneer and onion tomato based gravy
Bindi Masala
Green okra cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with spices and onions
Dal Makhni
Split black lentils cooked in creamy sauce with fresh cilantro
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes and onion
Chana Masala
Chick peas cooked with onions,tomatoes and spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Alloo Mater
Vegetable Vindaloo
Non-Veg Curry
Butter Chicken
Chicken with meat marinated in spices and baked in tandoor oven cooked in tomato base creamy sauce with nuts
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken breast tenders marinated in spices and baked in tandoor oven and cooked in tomato base creamy sauce
Lamb Rogan Josh
Tender morsels of lamb cooked with yogurt and ginger garlic sauce
Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender morsels of lamb cooked in tomato base creamy sauce
Lamb Pasanda
Tender pieces of lamb cooked cream with yogurt and garlic spices with nuts
Chicken Curry
Tender chicken cubes cooked with spices and herbs
Korma Chicken
Yogurt with rich creamy cashew and almond base curry
Korma Lamb
Yogurt with rich creamy cashew and almond base curry
Korma Goat
Yogurt with rich creamy cashew and almond base curry
Korma Shrimp
Yogurt with rich creamy cashew and almond base curry
Kadai Chicken
Tomato,bell pepper and spicy curry sauce
Kadai Lamb
Tomato,bell pepper and spicy curry sauce
Kadai Goat
Tomato,bell pepper and spicy curry sauce
Kadai Shrimp
Tomato,bell pepper and spicy curry sauce
Saagwala- Chicken
Saagwala- Lamb
Saagwala- Goat
Saagwala- Shrimp
Vindaloo Chicken
Vindaloo Lamb
Vindaloo Goat
Vindaloo Shrimp
Lamb Shank
Chicken Jelfrezi
Mughlai Items
Chicken Mughlai
Boneless chicken cooked in chefs special gravy with egg
Lamb Mughlai
Boneless lamb cube cooked in chefs special
Goat Mughlai
Goat cooked in chefs special gravy with nuts
Murg Haleem
Boneless chicken cooked in variety of lentils with green herbs spices
Tandoori King Prawn Saag
Grill jumbo shrimp cooked with creamy sauce with spinach
Tandoori King Prawn Karahi
Grill jumbo shrimp cooked with green & red bell pepper with spices
Chote Paye
Goat bone shin cooked in chefs special gravy and spices
Nihari
Lamb with bone cooked in chef’s specials gravy and spices
Biryani Items
Vegetable Biriyani
Basmati rice flavored with spices cooked with stir fried carrots, peas and cauliflower or broccoli and green bean and tomatoes
Chicken Biriyani
Basmati rice flavored with spices and cooked with marinated chicken to an aromatic and savory combination
Lamb Biriyani
Basmati rice flavored with spices and cooked with marinated lamb cubes to an aromatic and savory combination
Goat Biriyani
Basmati rice flavored with spices and cooked with marinated goat with bone to an aromatic and savory combination
Shrimp Biriyani
Basmati rice flavored with spices and cooked with marinated shrimp to an aromatic and savory combination
Panee Biryani
Breads Items
Naan
Unleavened white bread baked in tandoor
Garlic Naan
Naan stuffed with garlic and herbs
Tandoori Roti
Leavened whole wheat bread baked in tandoor
Lachha Paratha
Multi layered whole wheat bread
Keema Naan
Naan stuffed with ground lamb and spices
Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with onion and herbs
Garlic Cheese Naan
Naan stuffed with garlic and cheese with herbs
Kashmiri Naan
Naan stuffed with raisins and almond
Pori
Leavened whole wheat bread deep fried
Aloo Paratha
Leavened whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes
Aloo Gobi Paratha
Leavened whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes & cauliflower
Paneer Kulcha
Naan stuffed with homemade cottage cheese
Bathure
Alloo Nan
Cheese Naan
Accompaniments
Dessert
Rasmalai
Cottage cheese and milk flavored garnished with nuts
Gulab Jamun
Deep fried cottage cheese balls,dipped in honey and sugar syrup
Kheer
Traditional Indian rice pudding with almond and raisins
Gajar Halwa
Traditional punjabi dessert made with carrots, mlik and almond
Kulfi
Traditional indian ice cream made with condensed milk ,almond ,pistachios and rose water
Drinks
BUFFET
