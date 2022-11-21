The Mughal Palace imageView gallery
Indian
Salad

The Mughal Palace

review star

No reviews yet

138 Washington Ave

Albany, NY 12210

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Lassi
Garlic Naan
Lachha Paratha

Appetizers

Vegi Samosa

Vegi Samosa

$2.99

Triangular pastry with potatoes and peas with a hint of Special Spices

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki

$3.99

Mashed Potato patties dipped in chick pea batter and fried golden brown

Onoin Pakora

Onoin Pakora

$3.99

Mixed vegetable fritters dipped in chick pea flour batter and fried golden brown

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$4.99

Homemade cottage cheese dipped in chick pea batter and fried golden brown

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$5.95

Veg,Samosa and chick pea, chutney, yogurt ,fresh onion and tomato

Bombay Palak Chatt

Bombay Palak Chatt

$5.95

Crispy spinach and chick pea flour, yogurt, chutney

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$5.95

Puff rice, onion, cilantro ,peanuts,tomato,chutney

Assorted Veg Platter

Assorted Veg Platter

$6.99

Combination vegetable platter includes samosa & veg pakora

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$5.95

Lentil puff balls with sweet yogurt and tamarind sauce

Vegetable Kati Roll-Wrap

Vegetable Kati Roll-Wrap

$5.99

Garden fresh lettuces, cucumber and tomatoes with house sauce

Paneer Kati Roll-Wrap

Paneer Kati Roll-Wrap

$5.99

Homemade cottage cheese, tomato ,onion,chili sauce

Chicken Kati Roll-Wrap

Chicken Kati Roll-Wrap

$6.99

Chicken kabob and egg,tomato,onion,cilantro chutney

Sheek Kabob Roll-Wrap

Sheek Kabob Roll-Wrap

$7.99

Minced lamb kabob and egg, tomato, onion ,cilantro chutney

Meat Samosa

Meat Samosa

$3.99

Triangular pastry stuffed with minced lamb with a hint of spices

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$3.99

Marinated chicken tenders dipped in a spiced yogurt batter and deep fried golden brown

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$8.99

Deep fried chicken, red chilies with house made sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.99

Shrimp’s cooked and serve with chef’s special sauce

Shrimp Bhaji on Pori

Shrimp Bhaji on Pori

$7.99

Shrimp cooked with vegetable and serve with deep fried puff bread

Chapli Kabob

Chapli Kabob

$5.95

Minced lamb / chicken patty

Assorted Kabob Platter

Assorted Kabob Platter

$8.99

Combination Kabob platter includes, chicken tikka, tandoori shrimp and sheek kabob

King Prawn Butterfly

King Prawn Butterfly

$8.99
chicken Tikka Roll Wrap

chicken Tikka Roll Wrap

$6.99
Vegetable Pokora

Vegetable Pokora

$3.99
Papadum

Papadum

$3.99

Soups and Salads

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Freshly and flavor full clear soup of chicken with tangy note

Mulligatwny Soup

Mulligatwny Soup

$3.99

Lentils simmered in spices and served with lemon wedges

Empire Salad

Empire Salad

$3.99

Garden fresh lettuce ,cucumber and tomatoes with lemon dressing

Onion Lemon Chili Salad

Onion Lemon Chili Salad

$2.99

Indo-Chinese

Paneer chili

Paneer chili

$8.95

Cottage cheese sauted with soy sauce, green bell pepper ,onion ,garlic and ginger

Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$8.95

Mixed vegetable stir fried in soy sauce with fresh green herbs

Gobi Manchurian

$8.95

Cauliflower stir fried in soy sauce with fresh green herbs

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$9.99

Deep fried chicken tender stir fried in soy sauce with fresh green herbs

Chicken Chili

Chicken Chili

$9.99

Deep fried chicken tender cubes sauted with soy sauce, green bell pepper ,onion ,garlic and ginger

Lamb Chili

Lamb Chili

$10.99

Lamb cubes sauteed with soy sauce ,green bell pepper ,onion,garlic and ginger

Fish Chili

Fish Chili

$10.99

Fried fish fillets sautéed with onions, bell pepper and ginger garlic

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell pepper & chicken

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$10.99

Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style,with chicken

Garlic Noodle

Garlic Noodle

$9.99

Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style with garlic and green herbs

Vegetable Noodle

Vegetable Noodle

$9.99

Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style with mix vegetable

Lamb Fried Rice

Lamb Fried Rice

$10.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with lamb cube and veggies

Lamb Noodle

Lamb Noodle

$10.99

Noodle cooked indo-chinese cuisine style with lamb cube

Mushroom Manchurian

$8.95

Veg Fried Rice

$8.99

Veg Fried Rice

$8.99

Tandoori Item

Half Tandoori Chicken

Half Tandoori Chicken

$9.99

Chicken breast and thigh piece with bone marinated overnight in yogurt and spices and cooked in tandoor

Full Tandoori Chicken

Full Tandoori Chicken

$14.95

Chicken breast and thigh piece with bone marinated overnight in yogurt and spices and cooked in tandoor

Sherazi Murgh Tikka

Sherazi Murgh Tikka

$12.95

Tender chicken cubes marinated yogurt with honey and green herbs

Kashmiri Malai Tikka

Kashmiri Malai Tikka

$12.95

Tender chicken cubes marinated sour cream with cheese cream and green herbs cooked in tandoor

Lamb Tikka

Lamb Tikka

$15.95

Marinated lamb cubes subtly flavored with spices cooked on skewer in tandoor

4 Chicken Reshmmi Kabob

4 Chicken Reshmmi Kabob

$11.95

Minced chicken supreme marinated in mild spices roosted in clay oven

Lamb Seek kabob

Lamb Seek kabob

$14.95

Ground lamb meat mixed with variety of spices and cooked on skewers in tandoor

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$14.95

Freshly homemade cottage cheese marinated in mild flavor and cooked in tandoor with onion and green pepper

Fish Tikka

Fish Tikka

$15.95

Lightly seasoned salmon fillet cooked in tandoor

King Prawn Tikka

King Prawn Tikka

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp marinated in exotic blend of Indian flavors and cooked on skewers in tandoor

Lamb Chop

Lamb Chop

$29.95

Tender lamb chops marinated in yogurt ginger ,garlic and herbs and cooked in tandoor

Tandoori Mixed Grill

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$25.95

Assortment of meat delicacies from tandoor

6 Nan

$9.00

Vegetable Curry

Chole Bathure

Chole Bathure

$12.99

Chick pea curry serve with deep fried puff bread

Mushroom Bhali

Mushroom Bhali

$9.99

Mushroom cooked with fresh mixed vegetable and tomato, ginger and garlic

Vegetable Korma

Vegetable Korma

$10.99

Combination of mild spiced mixed vegetable curry cooked with yogurt sauce with nuts

Vegetable Jalfrezi

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$10.99

Fresh vegetables and cheese cooked with spices and butter

Shai Paneer

Shai Paneer

$10.99

Homemade cheese cooked with tomatoes and butter sauce with nuts

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$10.99

Vegetable and cottage cheese dumplings simmered in savory gravy of onions tomatoes, garlic and fresh herbs

Mutter Paneer

Mutter Paneer

$10.99

Green peas cooked fresh cottage cheese cubes in a creamy masala sauce

Paneer Kadai

Paneer Kadai

$11.95

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes green & red bell pepper

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$9.99

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach, seasoning and spices

Baigan Bharta

Baigan Bharta

$9.99

Eggplant baked, mashed and seasonal with spices

Paneer Burji

Paneer Burji

$11.95

A rich side dish prepared with scrambled paneer and onion tomato based gravy

Bindi Masala

Bindi Masala

$10.99

Green okra cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$9.99

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with spices and onions

Dal Makhni

Dal Makhni

$9.99

Split black lentils cooked in creamy sauce with fresh cilantro

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$9.99

Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes and onion

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$9.99

Chick peas cooked with onions,tomatoes and spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.95

Alloo Mater

$9.99

Vegetable Vindaloo

$10.99

Non-Veg Curry

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$15.95

Chicken with meat marinated in spices and baked in tandoor oven cooked in tomato base creamy sauce with nuts

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.95

Chicken breast tenders marinated in spices and baked in tandoor oven and cooked in tomato base creamy sauce

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.00

Tender morsels of lamb cooked with yogurt and ginger garlic sauce

Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.00

Tender morsels of lamb cooked in tomato base creamy sauce

Lamb Pasanda

Lamb Pasanda

$17.00

Tender pieces of lamb cooked cream with yogurt and garlic spices with nuts

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Tender chicken cubes cooked with spices and herbs

Korma Chicken

Korma Chicken

$15.00

Yogurt with rich creamy cashew and almond base curry

Korma Lamb

Korma Lamb

$16.00

Yogurt with rich creamy cashew and almond base curry

Korma Goat

Korma Goat

$17.00

Yogurt with rich creamy cashew and almond base curry

Korma Shrimp

Korma Shrimp

$18.00

Yogurt with rich creamy cashew and almond base curry

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$15.00

Tomato,bell pepper and spicy curry sauce

Kadai Lamb

Kadai Lamb

$16.00

Tomato,bell pepper and spicy curry sauce

Kadai Goat

Kadai Goat

$17.00

Tomato,bell pepper and spicy curry sauce

Kadai Shrimp

Kadai Shrimp

$18.00

Tomato,bell pepper and spicy curry sauce

Saagwala- Chicken

Saagwala- Chicken

$15.00
Saagwala- Lamb

Saagwala- Lamb

$16.00
Saagwala- Goat

Saagwala- Goat

$17.00
Saagwala- Shrimp

Saagwala- Shrimp

$18.00
Vindaloo Chicken

Vindaloo Chicken

$15.00
Vindaloo Lamb

Vindaloo Lamb

$16.00
Vindaloo Goat

Vindaloo Goat

$17.00

Vindaloo Shrimp

$18.00
Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$16.99

Chicken Jelfrezi

Mughlai Items

Chicken Mughlai

Chicken Mughlai

$15.99

Boneless chicken cooked in chefs special gravy with egg

Lamb Mughlai

Lamb Mughlai

$17.99

Boneless lamb cube cooked in chefs special

Goat Mughlai

Goat Mughlai

$18.99

Goat cooked in chefs special gravy with nuts

Murg Haleem

Murg Haleem

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked in variety of lentils with green herbs spices

Tandoori King Prawn Saag

Tandoori King Prawn Saag

$17.95

Grill jumbo shrimp cooked with creamy sauce with spinach

Tandoori King Prawn Karahi

Tandoori King Prawn Karahi

$17.95

Grill jumbo shrimp cooked with green & red bell pepper with spices

Chote Paye

$13.99

Goat bone shin cooked in chefs special gravy and spices

Nihari

Nihari

$15.99

Lamb with bone cooked in chef’s specials gravy and spices

Biryani Items

Vegetable Biriyani

Vegetable Biriyani

$12.99

Basmati rice flavored with spices cooked with stir fried carrots, peas and cauliflower or broccoli and green bean and tomatoes

Chicken Biriyani

Chicken Biriyani

$15.00

Basmati rice flavored with spices and cooked with marinated chicken to an aromatic and savory combination

Lamb Biriyani

Lamb Biriyani

$16.00

Basmati rice flavored with spices and cooked with marinated lamb cubes to an aromatic and savory combination

Goat Biriyani

Goat Biriyani

$17.00

Basmati rice flavored with spices and cooked with marinated goat with bone to an aromatic and savory combination

Shrimp Biriyani

Shrimp Biriyani

$18.00

Basmati rice flavored with spices and cooked with marinated shrimp to an aromatic and savory combination

Panee Biryani

$13.99

Breads Items

Naan

Naan

$2.99

Unleavened white bread baked in tandoor

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Naan stuffed with garlic and herbs

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$1.99

Leavened whole wheat bread baked in tandoor

Lachha Paratha

Lachha Paratha

$3.99

Multi layered whole wheat bread

Keema Naan

Keema Naan

$4.99

Naan stuffed with ground lamb and spices

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Naan stuffed with onion and herbs

Garlic Cheese Naan

Garlic Cheese Naan

$3.99

Naan stuffed with garlic and cheese with herbs

Kashmiri Naan

Kashmiri Naan

$4.99

Naan stuffed with raisins and almond

Pori

Pori

$2.99

Leavened whole wheat bread deep fried

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Leavened whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes

Aloo Gobi Paratha

Aloo Gobi Paratha

$3.99

Leavened whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes & cauliflower

Paneer Kulcha

Paneer Kulcha

$4.99

Naan stuffed with homemade cottage cheese

Bathure

$1.50

Alloo Nan

$3.99

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Accompaniments

Raita

Raita

$3.99

Freshly made yogurt spiced with diced cucumbers and tomatoes

Onion Chutney

Onion Chutney

$3.99
Mix Pickle

Mix Pickle

$1.99

Indian spicy vegetable mix pickle

Rice Small

$1.99

Rice Big

$2.99

Plain Yogurt

$2.99

Dessert

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$4.99Out of stock

Cottage cheese and milk flavored garnished with nuts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Deep fried cottage cheese balls,dipped in honey and sugar syrup

Kheer

Kheer

$4.99

Traditional Indian rice pudding with almond and raisins

Gajar Halwa

Gajar Halwa

$4.99

Traditional punjabi dessert made with carrots, mlik and almond

Kulfi

Kulfi

$4.99

Traditional indian ice cream made with condensed milk ,almond ,pistachios and rose water

Drinks

Masala Chai Tea

$2.99

Fresh ginger and green cardamon cooked with milk

Coffee

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Yogurt base drink

Salt Lassi

$4.99

Botled Water

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ice Tea

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Soda

$1.99

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Coffee with cream

$2.99

Fanta

$1.99

BUFFET

Buffet Weekend

$13.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

138 Washington Ave, Albany, NY 12210

Directions

Gallery
The Mughal Palace image

Search similar restaurants

Map
