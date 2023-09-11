Popular Items

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese blend with chipotle mayo in a warp flour tortilla

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Three tacos with slow roasted pork, pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips and salsa

The Mulligan Room

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cabbage, crisp Chow Mein noodles & cashews tossed in an Oriental dressing

Crispy BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, crispy chicken strips, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, cheese blend, BBQ sauce and Ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

4oz grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.00

6oz blackened Salmon, spring mix, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with your choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

4oz chicken, Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing

Soup of the Day

Chicken Tortilla

$4.00+Out of stock

Zuppa Toscana

$4.00+Out of stock

Beef & Bean Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream of Mushroom

$4.00+Out of stock

Bacon & Black Bean

$4.00+Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Vegetable

$4.00+Out of stock

Coconut Curry

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream of Celery

$4.00+Out of stock

Minestrone

$4.00+Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream of Tomato

$4.00+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00+Out of stock

Cream of Zucchini

$4.00+

Italian Wedding

$4.00+Out of stock

Lasagna

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken & Wild Rice

$4.00+Out of stock

Albondigas

$4.00+Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$4.00+Out of stock

Burgers & Handhelds

Mulligan Burger

$12.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a Brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Burger grilled with Swiss cheese and onions on Rye bread

Mustard Marinated Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Chicken breast with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Veggie burger patty with spinach, cucumber and tomato

Philly Beef Dip

$12.00

Grilled beef with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & peppers on a toasted French roll, served with au jus

Cubano

$13.00

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard served on a Milano roll

Cattleman

$13.00

Roast beef, Ortega chilies and pepper jack cheese, on grilled garlic butter sourdough

Pulled Slow Roast Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork, coleslaw, sweet & zesty BBQ sauce

Deli Club Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted french roll

B.L.T.

$10.00

Smoked, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, Swiss and American cheese on grilled Parmesan Sourdough bread

All Beef Hot Dog

$6.00

Hot dog on on a soft yellow bun and crisp pickle

All Beef Hot Dog with side

$8.00

Hot dog on on a soft yellow bun and crisp pickle with side

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island served on Rye bread

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese blend with chipotle mayo in a warp flour tortilla

Favorites

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Three tacos with slow roasted pork, pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips and salsa

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Three crispy fish tacos topped with cabbage and pico de gallo, served with chips, salsa, and chipotle aioli

Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with avocado, tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Four piece with your choice of side

Buffalo Wings (6)

$9.00

6 battered crispy wings served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch, blue cheese or Buffalo dipping sauce

Buffalo wings (12)

$16.00

12 battered crispy wings served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch, blue cheese or Buffalo dipping sauce

Mediterrarean Wrap

$13.00

Mediterrarean Wrap (Vegetarian) - spring mix, tomato, cucumber, hummus, red onion, avocado, olives, balsamic drizzle & Feta (Vegan without Feta)

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Dinner

New York Steak

$16.50

8oz NY steak with your choices of 2 sides

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Crispy fried steak topped with country gravy, mashed potatoes and veggie of the day

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken, with fettuccini noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce with garlic bread

Bacon & Chicken Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Grilled chicken, diced bacon, Cavatappi pasta in a creamy three cheese sauce

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Crispy orange chicken with jasmine rice and steamed broccoli

Pasta Primavera

$13.00

Chef's choice of vegetables tossed with a creamy Alfredo sauce, linguini noodles and garlic bread

Keta Salmon

$16.00

6oz grilled Salmon with your choice of 2 sides

Vegetable Curry Rice Bowl

$14.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

3 Chicken Tenders

$7.00

served with French fries or fruit

5 Chicken Tenders

$10.00

served with French fries or fruit

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese blend

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Two slices of American cheese on your choice of bread

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Small House Salad

$4.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Side of veggies

$4.00

4 oz Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Beef patty

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Salmon

$8.00

Grilled Jalapenos (2)

$1.50

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Cottage cheese

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Avocado

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.00

Mudd Pie

$8.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Cherry Pie

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae

$5.50

1 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Pineapple Upside Down Bread Pudding

$7.00

Snacks

Candy

$2.00

Muffins

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

V8 - 6oz

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Puree

$1.00

Redbull

$3.00

Specials

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast specials are only available until 10:45am Monday-Saturday and until 11:30 on Sunday

Eggs Benedict

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon and Avocado Benedict

$14.00Out of stock

Seafood Omelette

$14.00Out of stock

Krab and Shrimp Omelette with Avocado

Pork Chop and Eggs

$16.00

Waffle, 2 eggs and 2 bacon or sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Louisiana Hot Links and Eggs

$14.00Out of stock

Italian Omelette

$14.00Out of stock

Italian sausage, mushrooms in a 2 egg omelette with marinara, mozzeralla cheese and green onions on top

California Omelette

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon Mushroom Spinach Omlette

$14.00

Salmon Scramble

$14.00Out of stock

Steak, Ortega Chile and Eggs with Pepper Jack cheese.

Triple Berry Short Stack

$9.00Out of stock

Bananas, strawberry's and blueberry's with powder sugar and whip cream

Shredded Beef Omelette

$14.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken Enchilada Omelette

$14.00Out of stock

Country Benedict

$13.00Out of stock

Apple French Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Croissant w\Fruit

$12.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$13.00Out of stock

Mexican Skillet

$14.00Out of stock

Breakfast Enchiladas

$13.00Out of stock

Monte Cristo w/Fruit

$13.00Out of stock

Strawberry Waffle

$9.00Out of stock

Lunch/Dinner Specials

Lunch Specials a.re served from 11:00am-4:00pm. Dinner Specials are served from 4pm-8pm.

Teriyaki, Pineapple Burger

$14.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$16.00

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$13.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Carne Asada Salad

$15.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Taco Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey Pesto Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Shredded Beef Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Shredded Beef Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Cheese Raviolois with Pesto Cream Sauce

$14.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage Lasagne

$15.00Out of stock

Three Meat Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.00Out of stock