The Muse
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
As a whiskey and coffee bar, we offer a carefully curated selection of craft cocktails, small bites, and upscale coffee and teas. Our goal is to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere where customers can relax, socialize, and enjoy our carefully crafted drinks and bites. We hope to become a staple and a destination visit for the area, and we are excited to be a part of the Everett community.
615 Millwright Loop N, Everett, WA 98201
