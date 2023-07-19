Food

Add Ons

Extra Crostini

$2.50

Extra Taro Chips

$2.50

Coffee

Espresso

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso over hot water.

Breve

$4.55+

Espresso topped with Half and Half.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso topped with equal parts steamed Milk and Milk foam. Wet- More milk than foam. Dry- No Milk just espresso and foam.

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts Espresso and stream milk, always served in a 5oz glass cup.

Drip

$2.00+

Drip Coffee, default- leave room for cream.

Espresso

$2.50+

Single or double shots of Espresso.

Flat White

$4.25+

A blend of Micro-foamed milk poured over Ristretto single or double espresso.

Latte

$4.25+

Steamed Milk poured over espresso.

Latte Macchiato

$3.25+

Espresso poured over steamed milk.

Macchiato

$3.00+

Espresso topped with a dollop of Foam, served in a demitasse mug.

Mocha

$4.75+

Dark or white chocolate, topped with espresso and steamed milk. Optional, whipped cream on top.

Shot in the Dark

$2.50+

Drip coffee, topped with a single or double espresso. Default, Leave room for cream or milk.

Non-Espresso

Chai Tea

$2.50+

Vanilla Syrup topped with Equal parts Morning Glory Chai concentrate and steamed milk. Cinnamon and nutmeg sprinkled on top.

French Press

$5.00

4Tbsp coffee ground for French Press, fill press with hot water. Put press lid and strainer on leave to steep for 2min, then serve. Leave it to the customer if they want to push down strainer or have you do it.

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Dark or White Chocolate topped with steamed Milk. Optional, Whipped cream on top.

Italian Soda

$3.75+

Fill cup with ice, syrup, club soda, slash of cream. Optional, Whipped cream on top.

Milk Steamer

$4.75+

Syrup (if customer requests it), then steamed milk. Optional, Whipped cream on top.

Tea

$3.50+

Steep tea bag in hot water. Serve with a small saucer for tea bag. (dine in only)

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Steeped tea in 2oz of water, Syrup (if requested), topped with steamed milk.

Milk (Copy)

$2.50+

Food

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$8.50+

Southwest Veggie Burrito

$9.50+

Breakfast Bagel

$9.00+

Turkey Club

$12.00+

Ham & Swiss

$11.00+

Caprese Ciabatta

$10.00+

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Flaky Sea Salt

$4.00

Double Chocolate Espresso Cookie

$4.50

Raspberry Crumb Scone

$5.25

Glazed Vanilla Scone

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Twice Baked Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.25

Raspberry Croissant

$5.00

Banana Bread

$4.75

Seasonal Cake

$10.00

Grab & Go

Bottled Water

$3.00

Dr. Brew Kombucha - Lemon Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

Glutino Pretzels - Honey Mustard

$6.00

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$5.50

Kettle Chips - Sea Salt

$3.50

Kind Bar

$3.50+

Limonata San Pellegrino

$3.50

Organic Valley String Cheese

$2.00

Pamelas GF Bar - Chocolate Chip & Coconut

$3.00

Pistachios

$2.50

Retail Coffee

$16.00

Sahale Snacks Bean & Nut Mix

$4.50+

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$3.50

Taste Nirvana Coconut Water

$3.50

Think Thin Bar - Brownie Crunch

$4.50

Wild Roots Trail Mix - Coastal Berry

$3.00

Muk Portion Pack

$2.00

Juices & Sodas

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00