The Musso & Frank Book

$40.00

Who hasn’t taken a seat at their Musso’s table, gazed around and thought, “If only these walls could talk..”? Well, now they are — in a new book that chronicles our first 100 years in Hollywood. Written by Michael Callahan with an introduction by novelist Michael Connelly, The Musso & Frank Grill tells the whole story, including details about our founders, our food and our staff as well as stories of the Hollywood legends who became Musso’s regulars. This is the tale of our own rise to fame in Tinsel Town—both on and off screen. Bonus: We’ve even included a few of our most beloved recipes. Pick up your copy today.