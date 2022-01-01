Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Musso & Frank Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6667 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Potatoes Au Gratin
Creamed Spinach
Grilled Broccolini

Utensils

Utensils

Please add this to your cart if you would like plastic utensils.

Appetizers

Stuffed Celery

$11.00

4 Celery Stalks Filled with Roquefort Mousse, Sprinkled with Paprika and Topped with Black Olives

Caprese Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Imported Handstretched Mozarella di Bufala served with Heirloom Toybox Tomatoes, Shallots, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Aged Balsamico

Soup

Onion Soup Au Gratin

$12.00

Classic French Onion Soup served with Butter Croutons

Onion Soup Au Gratin Cup

$10.00

Classic French Onion Soup served with Butter Croutons

Cream Of Tomato

$8.00

Silky Tomato Bisque with Cream and Croutons, served since 1919

Cream Of Tomato Cup

$6.00

Silky Tomato Bisque with Cream and Croutons, served since 1919

Consomme

$7.00

Beef Bone Consommé, a classic on the Musso's menu since 1919

Salads

Baby Iceberg Wedges

$15.00

Baby Iceberg Wedges with Tomatoes, Crunchy Applewood Bacon Bits, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Croutons

Dinner Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, Sliced Red Beets, Hard Boiled Egg

Chiffonade Salad

$14.00

A Musso's classic, Iceberg and Romaine, Ribboned Red Beets, Hard Boiled Eggs

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts, Parmigiano Reggiano, Herbed Croutons, dressed in our Caesar Dressing and drizzled with Lemon Juice and Anchovy Puree

Fish and Seafood

Salmon Filet

$30.00

9 Oz Atlantic Salmon Filet grilled on our original 70 year old mesquite charcoal grill, served with Tartar Sauce

Swordfish filet

$34.00

9 Oz Pacific Swordfish Filet grilled on our original 70 year old mesquite charcoal grill, served with Tartar Sauce

Prime Rib

Prime Rib Rose's Cut - 10 Oz

$37.00

Slowly roasted Prime Rib with our signature rub. Served with Au Jus, Baked Potato and Horseradish Sauce

Prime Rib Classic Cut - 18 Oz

$47.00Out of stock

Slowly roasted Prime Rib with our signature rub. Served with Au Jus, Baked Potato and Horseradish Sauce

Prime Rib Bone Cut - 27 Oz

$56.00

Slowly roasted Prime Rib with our signature rub. Served with Au Jus, Baked Potato and Horseradish Sauce

From Our Grill

Bone In Ribeye Steak

$53.00

Grilled meats come from our 83 year old mesquite charcoal grill, and are served Au Jus with fresh Watercress

Filet mignon 8Oz

$45.00

Grilled meats come from our 83 year old mesquite charcoal grill, and are served Au Jus with fresh Watercress

Filet Mignon 12 Oz

$54.00

Grilled meats come from our 83 year old mesquite charcoal grill, and are served Au Jus with fresh Watercress

New York Steak 12 Oz

$40.00

Grilled meats come from our 83 year old mesquite charcoal grill, and are served Au Jus with fresh Watercress

Italian Entree

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese

$25.00

Our fresh Tagliatelle Pasta with Prime Rib Ragout

Garganelli With Pork Ragout

$25.00

Home made short Pasta with a Tomato based Fennel and sliced italian Sausage Sauce

Original Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.00

From a scrap found in our archive comes the recipe that Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford brought back from their honeymoon in Rome. Given to them by the original Alfredo and bought over to our chef to enable them to have their favorite pasta cooked in their favorite restaurant. Home made Fresh Fettuccine, Parmigiano Reggiano, Plugra Butter.

Spinach And Ricotta Ravioli

$21.00

Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli served in a Butter and Sage Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$34.00

Maine Lobster stuffed Ravioli served with Pea Veloute Sauce and Cherry Tomato

Classics To Order

Chicken A La King

$27.00

Chunks of white meat Chicken cooked in Mushroom and Bechamel Sauce. Served with toast points

Turkey A La King

$27.00

Chunks of white meat Turkey cooked in Mushroom and Bechamel Sauce. Served with toast points

Broiled Chicken

$26.00

Boneless Half Chicken prepared on our mesquite charcoal grill

Sides and Vegetables

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$13.00

Chunks of Potatoes baked with Bechamel Sauce and Cheese then finished under the grill

Sauteed Mushrooms

$14.00

Mixed Mushrooms sauteed in Demi Glace with Butter and Thyme

Truffled Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamed Spinach

$13.00

Grilled Broccolini

$14.00

Musso Sourdough Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

With house churned Butter

Dessert

New York Style Cheesecake

$12.00

On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Layered rich chocolate cake

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Beverages

Panna 750 ml Mineral Water

Panna 750 ml Mineral Water

$4.50

Glass Bottle

San Pellegrino 750 ml Sparkling Mineral Water

San Pellegrino 750 ml Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.50

Glass Bottle

Panna 250ml Mineral Water

Panna 250ml Mineral Water

$2.00

Glass Bottle

San Pellegrino 250 ml Sparkling Mineral Water

San Pellegrino 250 ml Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.00

Glass Bottle

Coca Cola Classic 355ml

Coca Cola Classic 355ml

$3.50

Glass bottle, Mexican import

Sprite 355ml

Sprite 355ml

$3.50

Glass bottle, Mexican import

Diet Coke 8 Oz

Diet Coke 8 Oz

$2.50

Glass bottle

Wine - Half Bottles

Taittinger "Les Francaises"

Taittinger "Les Francaises"

$36.00

Champagne, NV 375ml, Reims France Blend: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier Tasting Notes: One of the most classic couveè, fragrant with notes of fresh baked croissant and lemon curd. Fine and persistent perlage. Perfect with our cold seafood.

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio 2017 375ml

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio 2017 375ml

$29.00

Pinot Grigio from the prized region of Alto Adige and an iconic producer

Frank Family Chardonnay 2018 375ml

Frank Family Chardonnay 2018 375ml

$35.00

"Carneros" , Napa Valley From the prestigious Napa Valley a crisp and oaky Chardonnay

Patz And Hall Pinot Noir 2015 375 ml

Patz And Hall Pinot Noir 2015 375 ml

$39.00

Small boutique producer from the heart of Russian River Valley in Sonoma. Classic notes of Raspberry, dust and Cola.

Duckhorn "Paraduxx" 2016 375ml

Duckhorn "Paraduxx" 2016 375ml

$35.00

A blend of Cabernet, Merlot and Zinfandel with powerful red fruit core and refined spice notes from the world famed Napa Valley

Brunello Di Montalcino Col D'orcia 2012 375ml

Brunello Di Montalcino Col D'orcia 2012 375ml

$59.00

Class and elegance from the hills of Montalcino in Tuscany. Leather, Oak and deep red cherries for a very long finish and steak friendly world class red.

Wine - Champagne

Palmer Champagne NV

Palmer Champagne NV

$73.00

From Reims, France this "Brut Reserve" has all the power of a pinot noir dominant champagne from one of the oldest champagne houses still in business.

Wine - Whites

Scribe Chardonnay 2014

Scribe Chardonnay 2014

$60.00

An "Estate" bottling from a small boutique producer from the heart of Russian River Valley in Sonoma. Buttercups, golden delicious apples, citrus with a delicate oak treatment makes this wine particularly balanced.

Do Ferreiro Albarino 2017

Do Ferreiro Albarino 2017

$37.00

From the Rìas Baixas in Spain this "estate" wine project fresh and light citrus and stone fruit notes, perfect pairing with our cold seafood dishes.

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre 2017

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre 2017

$39.00

Sauvignon blanc from the prized region of Sancerre in France. Peaches, sweet lemons and white flowers for this classic and versatile white wine.

Sauvignon Blanc Habit 2016

Sauvignon Blanc Habit 2016

$35.00

From the prestigious McGinley Vineyard in the Happy Canyon AVA here in California we have this boutique Sauvignon Blanc. Kaffir lime, lemon, bright citrus with lovely floral notes and flowering thyme. Crisp acidity, hints of tropical fruit and tangerine oil with a spectacular, long, clean finish. Super food friendly.

Wine - Reds

Musso & Frank Syrah 2018

Musso & Frank Syrah 2018

$50.00

From the organically farmed Peake Ranch in the Santa Rita Hills we bottle this full, fragrant and fruit forward wine with a long finish and sweet tannins. Blended and bottled by our Wine Director.

Pinot Noir Challen 2016

Pinot Noir Challen 2016

$59.00

A single vineyard Pinot from the famed Lindsay's Vineyard in the Santa Rita Hills. Powerful and refined with tons of fruit and a long, elegant finish.

Barolo Gianfranco Alessandria 2015

Barolo Gianfranco Alessandria 2015

$59.00

From the hilly countryside of Piedmont in Italy a very small production heavyweight Italian red. Roses, wild cherries and raspberry with a hint of spice and powerful tannins.

Cabernet Sauvignon Vina Cobos "Bramare" 2016

Cabernet Sauvignon Vina Cobos "Bramare" 2016

$85.00

From prized Napa winemaker legend Paul Hobbs and the hills in the Mendoza region in Argentina comes this incredibly elegant and full classic cabernet sauvignon. The top note of cassis is enveloped in red and black cherries, blackberries and sweet baking spices for a long finish.

Chateau Lacoste Borie 2011

Chateau Lacoste Borie 2011

$63.00

A classic Bordeaux blend, cabernet dominated in a classic vintage. Pencil lead and cassis note for an austere and powerful red.

Checkerboard "Impetuous" 2016

Checkerboard "Impetuous" 2016

$150.00

One of Napa's best kept secret, definitely overdeliver for the price with Michél Roland as head consultant. This is the baby brother from the famous Checkerboard producer, with a Cabernet dominant blend. Rich, powerful, dense with tons of black fruit and sweet spices from the french oak treatment.

Beer

Menabrea Blonde

Menabrea Blonde

$4.00

Glass bottle. This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones giving a consistent and refined flavour. It has a complicated malty, hoppy taste with an exceptional head retention due to the quality of our ingredients and maturation process. Italy

Allagash White

Allagash White

$4.00

Glass bottle. Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and unmalted raw wheat for a hazy, “white” appearance. Spiced with a special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, both complex and refreshing. Maine, USA

Snake Dog IPA

Snake Dog IPA

$4.50

Glass bottle. A domestic IPA, mouth-filling carbonation with an aftertaste of crisp hops, light sweet malt, moderate grapefruit zest. Maryland, USA

Merchandise

The Musso & Frank Book

The Musso & Frank Book

$40.00

Who hasn’t taken a seat at their Musso’s table, gazed around and thought, “If only these walls could talk..”? Well, now they are — in a new book that chronicles our first 100 years in Hollywood. Written by Michael Callahan with an introduction by novelist Michael Connelly, The Musso & Frank Grill tells the whole story, including details about our founders, our food and our staff as well as stories of the Hollywood legends who became Musso’s regulars. This is the tale of our own rise to fame in Tinsel Town—both on and off screen. Bonus: We’ve even included a few of our most beloved recipes. Pick up your copy today.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Some Place to Eat! Over a century of family tradition and integrity, serving the Hollywood community with incredible food and impeccable service for the last 100 years. And we are just getting started.

Location

6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
The Musso and Frank Grill image
The Musso and Frank Grill image
The Musso and Frank Grill image

