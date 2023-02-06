Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Nacho Guru

8103 West Tower Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53223

Order Again

Nachos

Signature Alfredo

Signature Alfredo

$8.00+

Homemade ranch chips topped with our signature Alfredo sauce comes with Italian herb chicken

Sweet Rihanna's

Sweet Rihanna’s

$10.00+

Homemade cinnamon sugar chip paired with homemade cream cheese sauce topped with kiwi strawberries blueberries and pineapples

3 Meat Cajun

3 Meat Cajun

$13.00+

Homemade smoked pap cheddar chips topped with chicken shrimp and beef sausage covered in signature nacho cheese

Buffalo lemon pepper

Buffalo lemon pepper

$10.00+

Homemade Smoked Paprika and cheddar chips topped with seasoned chicken tossed in buffalo lemon pepper sauce along with my signature nacho cheese

Shrimp ceviche

Shrimp ceviche

$10.00+

Homemade Salted Parmesan chip topped with jalapenos, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro. Try it with our Alfredo sauce.

Holy Grail

Holy Grail

$10.00+

Homemade cinnamon sugar chip paired topped cream cheese frosting and warmed Peach cobbler filling and strawberries

Philly cheese steak

Philly cheese steak

$13.00+

Homemade smoked paprika cheddar chip cut with our signature nacho cheese and Shredded steak peppers and onions

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
What thinking outside the box, Taste like!

8103 West Tower Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53223

