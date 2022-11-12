The Naked Moose II 204 Main Street
No reviews yet
204 Main Street
Loraine, ND 58761
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burger & Baskets
Charbroiled Burger
Hand pattied North Dakota Beef - grilled to perfection
Bacon Jalapeno Popper Burger
Cream cheese, jalapeno & bacon on charbroiled burger
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Mushroom & Swiss Cheese on charbroiled burger
Black & Bleu Burger
Bleu Cheese melted on charbroiled burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast
Chicken Strips & Fries
Chicken Strips & Fries
Prime Rib Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Cowboy Burger
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
Choice of 3 appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese filled jalapenos wrapped in bacon
Breaded Calamari with Sweet Chili Sauce
Breaded Gizzards
Breaded Portabella Mushrooms
breaded portabella mushrooms deep fried
Chicken Wings
1 pound of chicken wings tossed in your choice of wing flavor (season & sauce)
Curly Fries
French Fries
Fried Pickles
pickle fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Loaded Potato Wedges
Wedges with sour cream, cheese, chives, bacon bits
Onion Rings
Pastry wrapped Asparagus with prisciutto & havarti
Side Salad
Smoked Gouda Mac 'N Cheese Bites
Spicy Cheese Curds
Spinach Artichoke Dip with Toasted Baguettes
Stuffed Mushrooms
cream cheese & spinach stuffed mushrooms
Sweet Potato Fries
Flatbread/Pizza/Lahvosh
10" Flatbread
3 Meat - Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Hamburger Hawaiian - Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mixed Cheddar Cheese Taco - taco meat, lettuce, tomato & Mixed Cheddar Cheese Cajun chicken with havarti cheese
15" Lahvosh
3 Meat - Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Hamburger Hawaiian - Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mixed Cheddar Cheese Taco - taco meat, lettuce, tomato & Mixed Cheddar Cheese Cajun chicken with havarti cheese
14" Pizza crust
6" Pizza crust
Dessert
Dinner
6 oz. Sirloin
6 oz Sirloin with Jumbo Shrimp
6 oz Sirloin with 4 oz Citrus Peppered Salmon
8 oz. Sirloin
10 oz. Sirloin
10 oz. Sirloin with Jumbo Shrimp
10 oz. Sirloin with Torsk
10 oz. New York Strip
12 oz. New York Strip
14 oz. Ribeye
Prime Rib - Queen
Prime Rib - King
T-Bone
Porterhouse
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp
Broiled Jumbo Shrimp
Broiled Salmon
Buttery Baked Torsk
Cajun Salmon
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Steak Salad
Citrus Peppered Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Add 1 Jumbo Shrimp
Add 1 Cajun Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Fantail Shrimp
Mexican
Beef Burrito with Red Enchilada Sauce
Beef Taco Salad
Chicken & Jalapeno Cream Cheese Enchilada
Chicken Burrito with Red Enchilada Sauce
Chicken Taco Salad
Chimichanga
Enchilada Trio Platter
Beef, Green Chili Chicken & Jalapeno Cream Cheese Enchiladas
Green Chili Chicken Enchilada
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burrito
Nachos
Seafood Burrito with Creamy Cheese Sauce
Street Tacos - Beef
Street Tacos - Chicken
Liquor
Well Vodka Phillips
Absolut
Stoli
Stoli Citrus
Stoli Lime
Titos
Grey Goose
Smirnoff Kissed Carmel
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Rasberry
Jeremiah Weed
Kinky Blue
Kinky Red
Kinky Fruit
DBL Well Vodka Phillips
DBL Absolut
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Citrus
DBL Stoli Lime
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Smirnoff Kissed Carmel
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Smirnoff Watermelon
DBL Smirnoff Rasberry
DBL Jeremiah Weed
DBL Kinky Blue
DBL Kinky Red
DBL Kinky Fruit
Well Gin Phillips
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin Phillips
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum Don Q
Don Q Gold
Don Q Limon
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
DBL Well Rum Don Q
DBL Don Q Gold
DBL Don Q Limon
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila Phillips
Hornitos
Patron Silver
Taquila rose
Reposado 1800
DBL Well Tequila Phillips
DBL Hornitos
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Taquila rose
DBL Reposado 1800
Well Whiskey Windsor
Pendelton
Proper 12
Jameson
Lord Calvert
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Bison Ridge
Black Velvet
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Revel Stoke Cinnamon
Fireball
ND Sweet Crude
DBL Well Whiskey Windsor
DBL Pendelton
DBL Proper 12
DBL Jameson
DBL Lord Calvert
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Crown Royal Peach
DBL Bison Ridge
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Revel Stoke Cinnamon
DBL Fireball
DBL ND Sweet Crude
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Bourbon 1792
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
E&J Brandy
E&J Brandy Peach
E&J VSOP
Courvorsier Cognac
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Bourbon 1792
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL E&J Brandy
DBL E&J Brandy Peach
DBL E&J VSOP
DBL Courvorsier Cognac
Phillips Amaretto
Phillips Blackberry Brandy
Phillips Buttersots
Phillips Crème De Cocao
Phillips Peachtree
Philiips Peppermin
Phillips Lemon Meriange
Phillips Slow Gin
Phillips Triple Sec
Phillips Watermelon
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Gionelli Blue Curacao
Gionelli Crème De Cacao Dark
Bailey's Irish Cream
Kahlua Salted Carmel
Dekuyper Peachtree
Dekuyper Root Beer
Rumchata
McGillicuddy's Cherry
Godiva Chocolate
Godiva White Chocolate
DBL Phillips Amaretto
DBL Phillips Blackberry Brandy
DBL Phillips Buttersots
DBL Phillips Crème De Cocao
DBL Phillips Peachtree
DBL Philiips Peppermin
DBL Phillips Lemon Meriange
DBL Phillips Slow Gin
DBL Phillips Triple Sec
DBL Phillips Watermelon
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Gionelli Blue Curacao
DBL Gionelli Crème De Cacao Dark
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
DBL Kahlua Salted Carmel
DBL Dekuyper Peachtree
DBL Dekuyper Root Beer
DBL Rumchata
DBL McGillicuddy's Cherry
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Godiva White Chocolate
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Ceasar
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Moose Juice
Moose Fart
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Bulldog
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Long Island Iced Tea
Beer
DFT Blue Moon
DFT Seasonal
BTL Bud Lite
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Coors Banquet
BTL Coors Lite
BTL Budweiser
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Grain Belt Premium
BTL Killians
BTL Amber Bock
BTL Moose Drool
BTL Summer Shandy - Leinenkugel
BTL Shiner Bock
BTL Corona
CAN Bud Lite
CAN Coors Lite
CAN Coors
CAN Old Milwalkee
CAN Old Milwalkee Lite
CAN Miller Lite
CAN Budweiser
CAN Keystone
CAN Michelob Ultra
CAN Busch Lite
CAN Guinness
CAN Chelada
CAN Busch NA
Seltzer Teas
Sample Canned
Bud Lite Chelata
Cayman Jack Margarita
PBR Coffee
Twisted Tea
Arnold Palmer Iced Tea
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Mike's Hard Mango
Mike's Hard Raspberry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Rasberry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Tangerine
White Claw Black Cherry
Truly Tropical Punch
Truly Lemonade
Truly Berry
Truly Citrus
Smirnoff Ice
Smirnoff Ice Red, White, Berry
Wine
NA Beverages
1919 Root Beer
Apple Juice
CAN Busch NA
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Dasani water
Diet Coke
Diet Dew
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Fresca
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Mello Yello
Mountain Dew
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Water (Tap)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
204 Main Street, Loraine, ND 58761