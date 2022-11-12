Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Naked Moose II 204 Main Street

204 Main Street

Loraine, ND 58761

Order Again

Burger & Baskets

Charbroiled Burger

$12.00

Hand pattied North Dakota Beef - grilled to perfection

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Burger

$15.00

Cream cheese, jalapeno & bacon on charbroiled burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.00

Mushroom & Swiss Cheese on charbroiled burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.00

Bleu Cheese melted on charbroiled burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast

Chicken Strips & Fries

$12.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$15.00

Choice of 3 appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Cream cheese filled jalapenos wrapped in bacon

Breaded Calamari with Sweet Chili Sauce

$12.00

Breaded Gizzards

$9.00

Breaded Portabella Mushrooms

$9.00

breaded portabella mushrooms deep fried

Chicken Wings

$15.00

1 pound of chicken wings tossed in your choice of wing flavor (season & sauce)

Curly Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Pickles

$9.00

pickle fries

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Loaded Potato Wedges

$12.00

Wedges with sour cream, cheese, chives, bacon bits

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pastry wrapped Asparagus with prisciutto & havarti

$12.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Smoked Gouda Mac 'N Cheese Bites

$9.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip with Toasted Baguettes

$12.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

cream cheese & spinach stuffed mushrooms

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Flatbread/Pizza/Lahvosh

10" Flatbread

$17.00

3 Meat - Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Hamburger Hawaiian - Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mixed Cheddar Cheese Taco - taco meat, lettuce, tomato & Mixed Cheddar Cheese Cajun chicken with havarti cheese

15" Lahvosh

$22.00

3 Meat - Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Hamburger Hawaiian - Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mixed Cheddar Cheese Taco - taco meat, lettuce, tomato & Mixed Cheddar Cheese Cajun chicken with havarti cheese

14" Pizza crust

$19.00

6" Pizza crust

$12.00

Dessert

Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Dinner

6 oz. Sirloin

$18.00

6 oz Sirloin with Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

6 oz Sirloin with 4 oz Citrus Peppered Salmon

$24.00

8 oz. Sirloin

$22.00

10 oz. Sirloin

$25.00

10 oz. Sirloin with Jumbo Shrimp

$32.00

10 oz. Sirloin with Torsk

$32.00

10 oz. New York Strip

$25.00

12 oz. New York Strip

$28.00

14 oz. Ribeye

$30.00

Prime Rib - Queen

$30.00

Prime Rib - King

$35.00

T-Bone

$32.00

Porterhouse

$35.00

Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

$27.00

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

Broiled Salmon

$25.00

Buttery Baked Torsk

$23.00

Cajun Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.00

Citrus Peppered Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

Add 1 Jumbo Shrimp

$3.00

Add 1 Cajun Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$4.00

Fantail Shrimp

$25.00

Mexican

Beef Burrito with Red Enchilada Sauce

$16.00

Beef Taco Salad

$15.00

Chicken & Jalapeno Cream Cheese Enchilada

$18.00

Chicken Burrito with Red Enchilada Sauce

$16.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Enchilada Trio Platter

$18.00

Beef, Green Chili Chicken & Jalapeno Cream Cheese Enchiladas

Green Chili Chicken Enchilada

$16.00

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burrito

$16.00

Nachos

$12.00

Seafood Burrito with Creamy Cheese Sauce

$18.00

Street Tacos - Beef

$16.00

Street Tacos - Chicken

$16.00

Kids Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries

Chicken Tender sandwich with fries

$7.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.00

Hamburger Slider & fries

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Liquor

Well Vodka Phillips

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli Citrus

$5.00

Stoli Lime

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Smirnoff Kissed Carmel

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$5.00

Jeremiah Weed

$5.00

Kinky Blue

$5.00

Kinky Red

$5.00

Kinky Fruit

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka Phillips

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$8.00

DBL Stoli

$8.00

DBL Stoli Citrus

$8.00

DBL Stoli Lime

$8.00

DBL Titos

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff Kissed Carmel

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff Watermelon

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff Rasberry

$8.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$8.00

DBL Kinky Blue

$8.00

DBL Kinky Red

$8.00

DBL Kinky Fruit

$8.00

Well Gin Phillips

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

DBL Well Gin Phillips

$7.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum Don Q

$4.00

Don Q Gold

$5.00

Don Q Limon

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$5.00

DBL Well Rum Don Q

$7.00

DBL Don Q Gold

$8.00

DBL Don Q Limon

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

Well Tequila Phillips

$4.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Taquila rose

$4.00

Reposado 1800

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila Phillips

$7.00

DBL Hornitos

$8.00

DBL Patron Silver

$9.00

DBL Taquila rose

$7.00

DBL Reposado 1800

$9.00

Well Whiskey Windsor

$4.00

Pendelton

$5.00

Proper 12

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Lord Calvert

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Makers 46

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Bison Ridge

$5.00

Black Velvet

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Revel Stoke Cinnamon

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

ND Sweet Crude

$4.00

DBL Well Whiskey Windsor

$7.00

DBL Pendelton

$8.00

DBL Proper 12

$8.00

DBL Jameson

$8.00

DBL Lord Calvert

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Knob Creek

$8.00

DBL Makers 46

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

DBL Bison Ridge

$8.00

DBL Black Velvet

$8.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.00

DBL Revel Stoke Cinnamon

$7.00

DBL Fireball

$7.00

DBL ND Sweet Crude

$7.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Chivas Regal

$5.00

Bourbon 1792

$5.00

Dewars

$5.00

Dewars 12Yr

$5.00

E&J Brandy

$5.00

E&J Brandy Peach

$5.00

E&J VSOP

$5.00

Courvorsier Cognac

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$8.00

DBL Bourbon 1792

$8.00

DBL Dewars

$8.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$8.00

DBL E&J Brandy

$8.00

DBL E&J Brandy Peach

$8.00

DBL E&J VSOP

$8.00

DBL Courvorsier Cognac

$9.00

Phillips Amaretto

$4.00

Phillips Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Phillips Buttersots

$4.00

Phillips Crème De Cocao

$4.00

Phillips Peachtree

$4.00

Philiips Peppermin

$4.00

Phillips Lemon Meriange

$4.00

Phillips Slow Gin

$4.00

Phillips Triple Sec

$4.00

Phillips Watermelon

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Gionelli Blue Curacao

$4.00

Gionelli Crème De Cacao Dark

$4.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.00

Kahlua Salted Carmel

$4.00

Dekuyper Peachtree

$4.00

Dekuyper Root Beer

$4.00

Rumchata

$4.00

McGillicuddy's Cherry

$4.00

Godiva Chocolate

$4.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$4.00

DBL Phillips Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Phillips Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

DBL Phillips Buttersots

$7.00

DBL Phillips Crème De Cocao

$7.00

DBL Phillips Peachtree

$7.00

DBL Philiips Peppermin

$7.00

DBL Phillips Lemon Meriange

$7.00

DBL Phillips Slow Gin

$7.00

DBL Phillips Triple Sec

$7.00

DBL Phillips Watermelon

$7.00

DBL Jagermeister

$7.00

DBL Kahlua

$7.00

DBL Gionelli Blue Curacao

$7.00

DBL Gionelli Crème De Cacao Dark

$7.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

DBL Kahlua Salted Carmel

$7.00

DBL Dekuyper Peachtree

$7.00

DBL Dekuyper Root Beer

$7.00

DBL Rumchata

$7.00

DBL McGillicuddy's Cherry

$7.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

DBL Godiva White Chocolate

$7.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Ceasar

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Daiquiri

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Lemon Drop martini

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$5.00

Margarita

$4.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Moose Juice

$5.00

Moose Fart

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Bulldog

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Whiskey Smash

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Beer

DFT Blue Moon

$6.00

DFT Seasonal

$6.00

BTL Bud Lite

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Coors Banquet

$4.00

BTL Coors Lite

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Grain Belt Premium

$4.00

BTL Killians

$5.00

BTL Amber Bock

$5.00

BTL Moose Drool

$5.00

BTL Summer Shandy - Leinenkugel

$5.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

CAN Bud Lite

$4.00

CAN Coors Lite

$4.00

CAN Coors

$4.00

CAN Old Milwalkee

$4.00

CAN Old Milwalkee Lite

$4.00

CAN Miller Lite

$4.00

CAN Budweiser

$4.00

CAN Keystone

$4.00

CAN Michelob Ultra

$4.00

CAN Busch Lite

$4.00

CAN Guinness

$5.00

CAN Chelada

$5.00

CAN Busch NA

$4.00

Seltzer Teas

Sample Canned

$6.00

Bud Lite Chelata

$5.00

Cayman Jack Margarita

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer Iced Tea

$5.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Mike's Hard Mango

$5.00

Mike's Hard Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Rasberry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Tangerine

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$5.00

Truly Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Berry

$5.00

Truly Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice Red, White, Berry

$5.00

Wine

Old Vine Zinfandel

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$6.50

Cabranet Sauvignon

$6.50

Red Blend

$6.50

Merlot

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Reisling

$6.50

Chardonnay

$6.50

White Zinfandel

$6.50

House Champagne

$6.00

NA Beverages

1919 Root Beer

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

CAN Busch NA

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Dasani water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dew

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Mello Yello

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

Water (Tap)

Clothing

Grey Hoodie

$35.00

Ladies Grey Tank Top

$20.00

Ribfest T-shirts

$20.00

Black Tank top

$18.00

Pink Tank Top

$22.00

Unisex Grey T-shirt

$20.00
Orange and Cranberry Hoodie

$40.00

Mugs and other merchandise

Coffee mug

$15.00

Wine glasses

$10.00

Naked Moose Sticker

$3.00

Blue Tooth Thermal Mug

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

204 Main Street, Loraine, ND 58761

Directions

Gallery
