Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Napa Deli - Green Valley Shopping Center

review star

No reviews yet

5121 Business Center Dr

Fairfield, CA 94534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build a Sandwich or Wrap (Cold)
St Helena Turkey Guacamole
Suisan Valley Club

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Click here to see this week's soups :)

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Click here to see this week's soups :)

Build a Sandwich, Wrap or Panini

Build a Sandwich or Wrap (Cold)

$10.99

Build a Panini (HOT Meat & Cheese/Pressed)

$11.99

Cold Sandwiches

St Helena Turkey Guacamole

St Helena Turkey Guacamole

$12.99

Dutch crunch roll, turkey, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, mayo.

Oakville BLTA

Oakville BLTA

$12.99

Sliced white, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo.

Rutherford Roast Beef

Rutherford Roast Beef

$12.99

Sourdough roll, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, creamy horseradish, dijon.

Suisan Valley Club

Suisan Valley Club

$13.99

Sliced sourdough, turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, pesto, mayo.

Alexander Italian

Alexander Italian

$14.99

Ciabatta roll, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, pepperoncini, olives, mayo, dijon, oil & vinegar

Green Valley Vegetarian

Green Valley Vegetarian

$12.99

Toasted sliced wheat, hummus, mixed greens, sprouts, pepper jack, cucumber, tomato, onion.

Egg Salad B.L.T.

$12.99

Egg Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on toasted Multigrain

Hot Sandwiches/Burritos

Sonoma Turkey Bacon Panini

Sonoma Turkey Bacon Panini

$12.99

Sourdough roll, turkey, applewood bacon, monterey jack, chive & onion spread.

Windsor Cheese Panini

Windsor Cheese Panini

$11.99

Focaccia, pesto, monterey & pepper jack, tomato.

Jameson Canyon BBQ Tri Tip

Jameson Canyon BBQ Tri Tip

$15.99

Dutch crunch roll, grilled tri tip, cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo.

Napa Grilled Chicken Panini

Napa Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.99

Focaccia, grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, provolone, red pepper aioli.

Yountville Pastrami Panini

Yountville Pastrami Panini

$14.99

Sliced rye, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, dijon.

Socal Burrito

Socal Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla, grilled tri-tip, potatoes, mozzerella, salsa, guacamole, sour cream.

NorCal Burrito

NorCal Burrito

$13.99

Just like the Socal burrito but with Chicken! Potato, guac, salsa, cheese, sour cream.

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced tri tip, mozzarella, Argentine-style chimichurri sauce, avocado, lettuce, on toasted french roll

Wraps

Healdsburg Turkey

Healdsburg Turkey

$12.99

Spinach tortilla, turkey, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado.

Tomalas Bay Tuna

Tomalas Bay Tuna

$12.99

Flour tortilla, white albacore tuna, mixed, tomato, cucumber, onion.

Atlas Chicken Caesar

Atlas Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Spinach tortilla, grilled chicken, parmesan, lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing.

Calistoga Buffalo Chicken

Calistoga Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Tomato tortill, grilled chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, buffalo blue spread.

Carneros Southwestern

Carneros Southwestern

$12.99

Tomato tortilla, grilled chicken, mozzarella, black bean & corn salad, lettuce, chipotle spread.

Cloverdale Vegetarian

Cloverdale Vegetarian

$12.99

Spinach tortilla, monterey jack, lettuce, black bean & corn salad, tomato, onion, guacamole, chipotle.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99
Southwest Tri Tip Garden Salad

Southwest Tri Tip Garden Salad

$13.99
Southwest Chicken Garden Salad

Southwest Chicken Garden Salad

$12.99

Chicken Gorgonzola Berry Garden Salad

$13.99

Side of Bread for Salad

$2.00

Chips

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$3.19
Salt & Pepper Chips

Salt & Pepper Chips

$3.19
Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.19
Honey Dijon Chips

Honey Dijon Chips

$3.19

Cheddar Chips

$3.19

Side Salads & Pastas

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$4.29
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.29
Southwest Black Bean & Corn

Southwest Black Bean & Corn

$3.99

Italian Pasta Salad

$4.49
Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$4.49
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99
Fruit

Fruit

$3.99
Summer Berries

Summer Berries

$4.99

Tuna Salad

$4.99

Chicken Salad

$4.99

Egg Salad

$4.49

Drinks

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$3.59
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.59
Coke Zero Bottle

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.59
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.09
Fresh Squeezed OJ Small 16oz

Fresh Squeezed OJ Small 16oz

$4.49
Fresh Squeezed OJ Large 64oz

Fresh Squeezed OJ Large 64oz

$15.49
Iced Tea Fresh Brewed Unsweetened

Iced Tea Fresh Brewed Unsweetened

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99
Snapple Iced Tea Sweetened

Snapple Iced Tea Sweetened

$4.39

Dessert

Small Pack Dads Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Small Pack Dads Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.49
Large Pack Dads Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Large Pack Dads Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.99
Seven Wonder Bar

Seven Wonder Bar

$4.49

Raspberry Coconut Bar

$4.49

Blueberry Granola Bar

$4.49

Grab N Go Entrees (Reheat at home)

Lasagna

$9.99

Chicken Enchilada

$9.99

Lunch Boxes and Breakfast Boxes

Lunch Box

$16.99

Each box contains the sandwich or wrap, macaroni salad, chips, cookie, cutlery.

Breakfast Box

$15.99

Each Box contains choice of breakfast sandwich (bagel with egg, cheddar, meat), yogurt, fresh fruit of the day (orange/banana/apple), utensils

Continental Breakfast Box

$13.99

Each Box contains: Hard boiled egg, fruit cup, yogurt cup, breakfast bread/pastry from (seasonal selection from our friends at Sweetie Pie's Napa), utensils

Sandwich Platters

Signature Sandwich Platter (recommended)

$109.00

Feeds 10-15 (16 half sandwiches on rolls): includes St Helena Turkey Guacamole, Italian and Rutherford Roast Beef

Regular Sandwich Platter

$99.99

(Feeds 10-15, includes 16 half sandwiches) a variety of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef Sandwiches on assorted Rolls with cheese, lettuce, tomato. Mayo & mustard on the SIDE

Cutlery & Plates Set of 10

$10.00

Wrap Platters

Signature Wrap Platter (recommended)

$109.99

(Feeds 10-15) Assorted Wraps with signature spreads including the Carneros Southwest Chicken, Carneros Southwest Tri Tip wrap and Healdsburg Turkey Wrap

Regular Wrap Platter

$99.99

(Feeds 10-15) Assorted Wraps with spreads on the side including Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato. Mayo & Mustard on the SIDE

Cutlery & Plates Set of 10

$10.00

Green Salads

Summer Berry Gorgonzola Salad

$39.99+

Mixed Greens & Romaine, Strawberry, Blueberry, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Pear Balsamic Vinaigrette

Southwest Garden Salad

$39.99+

Mixed Greens & Romaine, Black Bean & Corn, Mozzarella, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$39.99+

Crisp romaine, parmesan, herb cruton, Caesar dressing

Farmers Garden Salad

$39.99+

Local lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, carrot, olive. Ranch or Balsamic dressing

Cutlery & Plates Set of 10

$10.00

Deli Salads

Nonna's Potato Salad

$39.99+

Our popular Potato Salad made just Nonna used to - we use a special deli style mayo, Red potato, egg, secret spices

Pesto Pasta Salad

$39.99+

No nuts in our pesto! Just super savory pesto flavors, penne, sun dried tomato, feta. Guess what, you can also warm this up and make a hot pasta out of it ooohlala!

Old Fashioned Macaroni Salad

$39.99+

Just like you remember! We use either elbow or ditalini, depending on what we have at the time! Perfect for the backyard bbq!

Mediterranean Orzo Pasta

$39.99+

Imagine sitting on a Tuscan Villa with a glass of wine! Orzo tossed in our house Italian dressing, with tomato, onion, sun dried tomato, olive, feta

Cutlery & Plates Set of 10

$10.00

Fruit Salad

Fruit Bowl

$39.99+

Seasonal selection using as much local produce as we can! Includes melons, grapes, berries

Cutlery & Plates Set of 10

$10.00

Chips

Assorted Bags of Chips (10)

$29.99

10 bags of chips, our choice!! (might include bbq, cheddar, salt & pepper, maui onion)

Don't Forget DESSERT!

Dessert Platter

$49.99+

Get your sweet tooth ready! Includes Dad's famous Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies, plus assorted dessert bars from our friends Sweetie Pie Bakery in Napa....such as salted caramel brownie, lemon bar, seasonal fruit bars and more !

Cutlery & Plates Set of 10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Green Valley's favorite casual restaurant for Breakfast and Lunch. Family Owned since 2016. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5121 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA 94534

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
260 Pittman Road , Unit A Fairfield, CA 94534
View restaurantnext
Rancho Fino Cocina Mexican - 4163 Suisun Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
4163 Suisun Valley Road Fairfield, CA 94534
View restaurantnext
Favela's Fusion
orange star4.6 • 457
1500 Oliver Rd Fairfield, CA 94534
View restaurantnext
Mary's Pizza Shack - Fairfield
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Oliver Road Fairfield, CA 94534
View restaurantnext
The Landing at Village 360
orange starNo Reviews
4949 Suisun Valley Fairfield, CA 94534
View restaurantnext
BackRoad Vines at Village 360
orange starNo Reviews
4949 Suisun Valley Rd Fairfield, CA 94534
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairfield

Fire Wings Fairfield - Fairfield
orange star4.3 • 5,989
2700 N Texas Street Fairfield, CA 94533
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000487 - Solano - Fairfield
orange star4.5 • 4,253
1450 Travis Blvd. Fairfield, CA 94533
View restaurantnext
Favela's Fusion
orange star4.6 • 457
1500 Oliver Rd Fairfield, CA 94534
View restaurantnext
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom
orange star5.0 • 97
800 Texas St Fairfield, CA 94533
View restaurantnext
The Bandwagon Bar
orange star4.4 • 95
586 Parker Rd Fairfield, CA 94533
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfield
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston