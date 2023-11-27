The Napa Deli - Green Valley Shopping Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast, Lunch and Catering
Location
1970A Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bounty Hunter - Walnut Creek
No Reviews
1521 Mount Diablo Boulevard Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurant
Melo's Italian Table - Walnut Creek
No Reviews
1360 Locust Street Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurant