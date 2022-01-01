Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napoleon House 500 Chartres st.

review star

No reviews yet

500 Chartress street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Muffuletta - Half (Serves One)
Italian Muffuletta - Whole
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

Appetizers

Warm Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Warm Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Served in a housemade sourdough bread bowl, with pita bread for dipping

Toasted Bruschetta

Toasted Bruschetta

$9.50

Melted mozzarella, Pecan pesto drizzle, Parmesan and tomatoes on crusty, toasted bread

Boudin Sausage

Boudin Sausage

$7.00

Locally made Cajun rice and pork sausage, grilled, and served with Steen’s mustard

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Alligator sausage, pâté, salami, chef-selected assortment of Artisan cheeses, cornichons, housemade tomato jam, Creole mustard, crostini

Salads

Muffuletta Salad

Muffuletta Salad

$10.00

Our signature as a salad! Romaine lettuce, Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, our Italian olive salad, housemade sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Shrimp Remoulade Stuffed Avocado

Shrimp Remoulade Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

Our zippy Gulf shrimp remoulade, romaine lettuce, stuffed inside a whole, ripe avocado, topped with sliced red onion and lemon

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons, pimento and our house Caesar dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons, pimento and our house Caesar dressing

Gumbo & Caesar Salad

Gumbo & Caesar Salad

$13.00

A duet of our side Caesar Salad and cup of Seafood Gumbo

Muffulettas

Italian Muffuletta - Whole

Italian Muffuletta - Whole

$25.00

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pastrami, Swiss and Provolone Cheese, Housemade Italian Olive Salad, served warm on our bakery’s fresh seeded Italian Loaf

Italian Muffuletta - Half (Serves One)

Italian Muffuletta - Half (Serves One)

$13.00

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pastrami, Swiss and Provolone Cheese, Housemade Italian Olive Salad, served warm on our bakery’s fresh seeded Italian Loaf

Italian Muffuletta - Quarter

Italian Muffuletta - Quarter

$7.50

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pastrami, Swiss and Provolone Cheese, Housemade Italian Olive Salad, served warm on our bakery’s fresh seeded Italian Loaf

New Orleans Favorites

Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$10.00

served with locally made smoked sausage

Creole Jambalaya

Creole Jambalaya

$10.00

seasoned rice, tomatoes, trinity, chicken and sausage

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

A bowl of our seafood gumbo made with okra, Gulf shrimp, crab, trinity, dark roux

Po-Boys

Grilled Alligator Sausage

Grilled Alligator Sausage

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, Tabasco pepper jelly, Creole Mustard, mayo

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Hot Pastrami Po-Boy

Hot Pastrami Po-Boy

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, Creole Mustard, mayo

Hot Roast Beef Po-Boy

Hot Roast Beef Po-Boy

$12.00

house-roasted beef in gravy, lettuce,tomato, mayonnaise

Meatball Po-Boy

Meatball Po-Boy

$10.50

Meatballs in red sauce, Provolone

Chefs Special

$12.50
Fried Catfish Po-Boy

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$14.00

Roasted garlic tartar, lettuce, tomato

Sandwiches

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$11.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss on marble rye with spicy Creole mustard

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.00

Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye

Blackened Chick Salad Croissant

Blackened Chick Salad Croissant

$12.00

Blackened chicken, red onion, celery, red grapes, Creole mustard, mayo, on housemade croissant

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, housemade guacamole, sliced tomato, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, smoked chile mayo, on a brioche bun

Sides

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00
Side Jambalaya

Side Jambalaya

$5.00
Side Red Beans

Side Red Beans

$5.00
Zapp's Potato Chips

Zapp's Potato Chips

$2.50

Zapp's VooDoo Potato Chips

$2.50

Desserts

Classic Bread Pudding

Classic Bread Pudding

$7.00

Studded with raisins and topped with a warm, whiskey sauce

Angelo Brocato Cannoli

Angelo Brocato Cannoli

$6.00

Locally made by Angelo Brocato: half-chocolate, half-vanilla sweetened ricotta filling inside crispy pastry shell, dipped in crushed pistachios

Chocolate Doberge Cake

Chocolate Doberge Cake

$7.00

A New Orleans classic multi-layer cake, made in our Ralph Brennan bakery

Concessions

Baseball Caps

Baseball Caps

$22.00
Black Logo T-Shirt

Black Logo T-Shirt

$19.00
RBRG Seafood Cookbook

RBRG Seafood Cookbook

$35.00
Pimm's Logo Glass

Pimm's Logo Glass

$11.95

Small Logo Glass (11 oz) Created in 1840 in England, Pimm's still claims to be "made to James Pimm's™ original recipe, a closely guarded secret known only to six people". It's the perfect beverage to complete your experience at the Napoleon House.

Pimm's Logo Glass (11 oz) - Set of 4

Pimm's Logo Glass (11 oz) - Set of 4

$45.95

Pimm's Logo Glass (11 oz) - Set of 4 Created in 1840 in England, Pimm's still claims to be "made to James Pimm's™ original recipe, a closely guarded secret known only to six people". It's the perfect beverage to complete your experience at the Napoleon House.

Specialty Cocktails

Bloody Margaret

$11.00

Napoleon's Bloody Maria

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bourbon Milk Punch

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Englishman's Pimm's

$10.00

Maker's Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peychaud's Spritz

$9.00

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Planter's Punch

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Sazerac w/ Absinthe

$10.50

Seasonal Pimm's

$10.00

Sonny's Margarita

$10.00

Beverages

Americano

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Cafe au lait

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Club soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Flavored Cappuccino

$4.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Italian Creme Soda

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Beer

Abita Amber

$6.00

Abita Strawberry

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Buckler (Non-Alcoholic)

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Dos Equis

$5.00

Faubourg Lager

$4.50

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Second Line Brewery IPA

$5.00

Paradise Park

$6.00

Peroni

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Tin Roof Voodoo (12oz)

$5.00

NOLA Isrish Channel Stout (16oz)

$6.25

NOLA Hopitoulas (16oz)

$7.00

Faubourg Blackened Voodoo (12 oz can)

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Few places capture the essence of New Orleans like the Napoleon House: A 200 year old landmark that's as casual and unique as its French Quarter surroundings. The building's first occupant, Nicholas Girod, was mayor of New Orleans from 1812 to 1815. He offered his residence to Napoleon in 1821 as a refuge during his exile. Napoleon never made it, but the name stuck, and since then, the Napoleon House has become one of the most famous bars in America, a haunt for artists and writers throughout most of the 20th century. Owned and operated by the Impastato family since 1914 and Ralph Brennan since May of 2015, it's a place that suspends you in time, where you can hear Beethoven's Eroiqua, which he composed for Napoleon, and the music of other classical masters, while sipping a Pimm's Cup, and basking in an ambiance that could only be New Orleans.

Website

Location

500 Chartress street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
The Napoleon House image
The Napoleon House image
The Napoleon House image

