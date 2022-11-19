- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- The Napper Tandy
The Napper Tandy
No reviews yet
3200 24th st
San Francisco, CA 94110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Fried Chicken & Waffles.
Crispy chicken, buttermilk waffle, bacon butter syrup
Green Eggs & Ham
Fried Eggs, tomatillo salsa, smoked ham, potatoes & corn tortillas
Brunch Burger
1/2 pound burger patty, bacon, fried egg, & cheddar cheese served with fries
Tandy Breakfast two eggs with meat
2 eggs, choice of breakfast meat , home fries and toast
Veggie Scramble
2 eggs scramble with spinach, mushrooms,onions tomato & peppers served w home fries & toast
Two Eggs Breakfast
2 eggs served with home fries & toast
Irish Breakfast
Irish sausage, Irish rashers, eggs, black & white pudding, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, home fries & toast
Florentine Benedict
Spinach, tomatoe, English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce & home fries
Buttermilk waffle with strawberries
Buttermilk waffles with strawberries
Baguette French Toast
Baguette French toast with cinnamon, syrup & fresh fruit
Toad in the hole
Irish Benedict
Breakfast Sides
APPETIZERS
Basket of 6 wings
Basket of 9 wings
Basket of 12 wings
Basket of 18 wings
Crispy Potatoe Skins
Potatoe skinds topped with melted chesse and bacon w side sour cream
Corned Beef Quesdilla
Three cheeses, roasted bell peppers & onions w salsa & sour cream
Chicken Tinga Quesdilla
Braised chicken in a chipotle sauce with avocado creama
Tater Tot Nachos
Tator tots with melted cheese & black beans topped with sour cream & salsa
Combo Platter
4 Wings 6 Battered Mushrooms 2 Potatoe Skins 6 Onion Rings
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings w ranch
Chicken Fingers
chicken tenders served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Jalapeno Poppers served with Ranch
Mushrooms
Breaded Mushrooms w ranch
Calamri
fried calamri with cocktail sauce
$3 Tacos
Fish Tacos
Beer Battered Fish Tacos with salsa and Chipotle coleslaw
SPUD BUZZ
Hand cut Fries
Hand Cut Fries served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli
Sweet Potatoe Fries
Sweet Potato Fries served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli
Tater Tots
Tator Tots served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli
Garlic Parm Fries
Hand cut fries with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Hand cut fries with melted cheddar and Bacon bits
Disco Fries
Hand cut Fries with melted Cheddar topped with Gravy
Curry Fries
Hand cut fries with melted Cheddar cheese topped with Curry Sauce
1/2 Fries
SOUP/SALADS
Soup of the day
Fresh Soup made daily served with Irish Soda Bread
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade Garlic Croutons, Parmensan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing
Apple & Blue Cheese Salad
Mixed greens with fresh apples, blue cheese, bacon & candid walnuts with our house vinagrette
Crispy Chicken Salad
with Sriracha honey BBQ dressing, avocados, romaine, red onions, tomatoes & sliced almonds
Green Goddess Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, blue cheese, eggs, bacon, avocado, chicken w green goddess dressing
Combos
Choice of any two: cup of soup, half mixed greens, half ceasar, half roasted turkey
Side Caesar
Side Salad
FLAT BREADS
GRILLED CHEESE
BURGERS
Big Mac Turkey Burger
Double turkey patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoe & our secret killer sauce
Tandy Big Blue Burger
Crumbled blue cheese, bacon,and crispy shoe string onions
The Big Ass Burger
Bacon, grilled onions & cheddar cheese topped with a fried egg
The Big Jacks Burger
Jack Daniels BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese & crispy shoestring onions
The Shroom Burger
Garlic sauteed mushrooms with swiss cheese
Make your own Burger
The Bean Burger
Our vegetarian burger made from black beans
SANDWICHES
Roasted Turkey Club
House roasted turkey, lettuce,tomatoe & bacon on toasted sourdough
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast on ciabatta bread w pesto aioli, grilled tomatoes & melted mozzarella
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken,celery, blue cheese slaw, & buffalo sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork tossed in our homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce on grilled bun, topped w crispy shoestring onions served with coleslaw
The Rebel Rueben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread
Crispy Chicken Wrap
ENTREES
Fish 'n Chips Full order
Beer-battered cod fillets with tartar sauce, Served with Steak fries and coleslaw
Fish 'n Chips Half order
Beer-battered cod fillets with tartar sauce, Served with Steak fries and coleslaw
Banger 'n Mash
Jumbo Irish pork sausages, mashed potatoes with a mushroom onion gravy
Shepherd's Pie
Minced beef simmered with herbs,peas, & carrots topped with mashed potatoes & melted cheese, w side salad
Guinness Beef Stew
Tender braised beef with carrots, onions & celery, served over mashed potatoes
Chicken Pot Pie
Tender chicken breast , vegetables in a hearty sauce topped with puff pastry
Traditional Corned Beef 'n Cabbage
Corn beef with boiled red potatoes, buttered carrots & a parsley cream sauce
Irish Breakfast
Two eggs, Irish sausage, rashers of Irish bacon, black &white pudding, baked beans, grilled tomato served with steak fries and soda bread
Grilled Chicken Curry
Chicken n' Chips
SIDES
DESSERTS
SAUCES
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken & chips
Chicken tenders and fries
Sausage & chips
Pork Sausage and fries
Kids Shepards pie
minced beef simmered with herbs, peas, carrots topped with mash potatoe and melted cheese
Kids Grilled cheese & fries
melted cheddar cheese with fries
Kids Sundae
ice cream with choclate syrup and sprinkles
Sundae
ice cream with choclate syrup and sprinkles
Cocktails
Paloma Litre
Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Agave, Fresh Lime Juice, grapefruit juice and two bottles of squirt.
Mojito 32oz
Bacardi Rum, fresh lime juice, mint infused simple syrup topped with soda water and sprite.
Margarita Litre
House Tequila, sweet and sour, fresh lime juice and Agave
Patron Magarita 750ml
Patron Silver Tequila, Fresh Lime juice, Agave, sweet and sour mix.
Watermelon Margarita 16oz
House Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, sweet and sour mix and watermelon syrup
Beer
805 16oz (Copy)
Anchor Steam 16 oz (Copy)
Modelo 16 oz (Copy)
Modelo Negra 16 oz (Copy)
Smithwicks 16 oz (Copy)
Racer 5 16 oz (Copy)
Hefeweizen 16 oz (Copy)
Trumer Pilsner 16 oz (Copy)
Lagunitas 16 oz (Copy)
Guinness 16 oz (Copy)
Space Dust 16 oz (Copy)
Hazy 16 oz (Copy)
Sierra Nevada 16 oz (Copy)
Golden State Cider (Copy)
Beer Grolwer (Copy)
Wines
NA Beverages
APPETIZERS
Basket of 6 wings
Basket of 9 wings
Basket of 12 wings
Basket of 18 wings
Crispy Potatoe Skins
Potatoe skinds topped with melted chesse and bacon w side sour cream
Corned Beef Quesdilla
Three cheeses, roasted bell peppers & onions w salsa & sour cream
Chicken Tinga Quesdilla
Braised chicken in a chipotle sauce with avocado creama
Tater Tot Nachos
Tator tots with melted cheese & black beans topped with sour cream & salsa
Combo Platter
4 Wings 6 Battered Mushrooms 2 Potatoe Skins 6 Onion Rings
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings w ranch
Chicken Fingers
chicken tenders served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Jalapeno Poppers served with Ranch
Mushrooms
Breaded Mushrooms w ranch
Calamri
fried calamri with cocktail sauce
$3 Tacos
Fish Tacos
Beer Battered Fish Tacos with salsa and Chipotle coleslaw
SPUD BUZZ
Hand cut Fries
Hand Cut Fries served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli
Sweet Potatoe Fries
Sweet Potato Fries served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli
Tater Tots
Tator Tots served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli
Garlic Parm Fries
Hand cut fries with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Hand cut fries with melted cheddar and Bacon bits
Disco Fries
Hand cut Fries with melted Cheddar topped with Gravy
Curry Fries
Hand cut fries with melted Cheddar cheese topped with Curry Sauce
1/2 Fries
SOUP/SALADS
Soup of the day
Fresh Soup made daily served with Irish Soda Bread
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade Garlic Croutons, Parmensan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing
Apple & Blue Cheese Salad
Mixed greens with fresh apples, blue cheese, bacon & candid walnuts with our house vinagrette
Crispy Chicken Salad
with Sriracha honey BBQ dressing, avocados, romaine, red onions, tomatoes & sliced almonds
Green Goddess Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, blue cheese, eggs, bacon, avocado, chicken w green goddess dressing
Combos
Choice of any two: cup of soup, half mixed greens, half ceasar, half roasted turkey
Side Caesar
Side Salad
FLAT BREADS
GRILLED CHEESE
BURGERS
Big Mac Turkey Burger
Double turkey patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoe & our secret killer sauce
Tandy Big Blue Burger
Crumbled blue cheese, bacon,and crispy shoe string onions
The Big Ass Burger
Bacon, grilled onions & cheddar cheese topped with a fried egg
The Big Jacks Burger
Jack Daniels BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese & crispy shoestring onions
The Shroom Burger
Garlic sauteed mushrooms with swiss cheese
Make your own Burger
The Bean Burger
Our vegetarian burger made from black beans
SANDWICHES
Roasted Turkey Club
House roasted turkey, lettuce,tomatoe & bacon on toasted sourdough
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast on ciabatta bread w pesto aioli, grilled tomatoes & melted mozzarella
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken,celery, blue cheese slaw, & buffalo sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork tossed in our homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce on grilled bun, topped w crispy shoestring onions served with coleslaw
The Rebel Rueben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread
Crispy Chicken Wrap
ENTREES
Fish 'n Chips Full order
Beer-battered cod fillets with tartar sauce, Served with Steak fries and coleslaw
Fish 'n Chips Half order
Beer-battered cod fillets with tartar sauce, Served with Steak fries and coleslaw
Banger 'n Mash
Jumbo Irish pork sausages, mashed potatoes with a mushroom onion gravy
Shepherd's Pie
Minced beef simmered with herbs,peas, & carrots topped with mashed potatoes & melted cheese, w side salad
Guinness Beef Stew
Tender braised beef with carrots, onions & celery, served over mashed potatoes
Chicken Pot Pie
Tender chicken breast , vegetables in a hearty sauce topped with puff pastry
Traditional Corned Beef 'n Cabbage
Corn beef with boiled red potatoes, buttered carrots & a parsley cream sauce
Irish Breakfast
Two eggs, Irish sausage, rashers of Irish bacon, black &white pudding, baked beans, grilled tomato served with steak fries and soda bread
Grilled Chicken Curry
Chicken n' Chips
SIDES
DESSERTS
SAUCES
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken & chips
Chicken tenders and fries
Sausage & chips
Pork Sausage and fries
Kids Shepards pie
minced beef simmered with herbs, peas, carrots topped with mash potatoe and melted cheese
Kids Grilled cheese & fries
melted cheddar cheese with fries
Kids Sundae
ice cream with choclate syrup and sprinkles
Sundae
ice cream with choclate syrup and sprinkles
Cocktails (Deep Copy)
Paloma Litre
Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Agave, Fresh Lime Juice, grapefruit juice and two bottles of squirt.
Mojito 32oz
Bacardi Rum, fresh lime juice, mint infused simple syrup topped with soda water and sprite.
Margarita Litre
House Tequila, sweet and sour, fresh lime juice and Agave
Patron Magarita 750ml
Patron Silver Tequila, Fresh Lime juice, Agave, sweet and sour mix.
Watermelon Margarita 16oz
House Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, sweet and sour mix and watermelon syrup
Beer (Deep Copy)
805 16oz (Copy)
Anchor Steam 16 oz (Copy)
Modelo 16 oz (Copy)
Modelo Negra 16 oz (Copy)
Smithwicks 16 oz (Copy)
Racer 5 16 oz (Copy)
Hefeweizen 16 oz (Copy)
Trumer Pilsner 16 oz (Copy)
Lagunitas 16 oz (Copy)
Guinness 16 oz (Copy)
Space Dust 16 oz (Copy)
Hazy 16 oz (Copy)
Sierra Nevada 16 oz (Copy)
Golden State Cider (Copy)
Beer Grolwer (Copy)
Wines (Deep Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Irish sports bar & restaurant in the heart of the mission district
3200 24th st, San Francisco, CA 94110