The Napper Tandy

3200 24th st

San Francisco, CA 94110

Apple & Blue Cheese Salad
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Soup of the day

Breakfast

Fried Chicken & Waffles.

$17.95

Crispy chicken, buttermilk waffle, bacon butter syrup

Green Eggs & Ham

$16.95

Fried Eggs, tomatillo salsa, smoked ham, potatoes & corn tortillas

Brunch Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound burger patty, bacon, fried egg, & cheddar cheese served with fries

Tandy Breakfast two eggs with meat

$14.95

2 eggs, choice of breakfast meat , home fries and toast

Veggie Scramble

$13.95

2 eggs scramble with spinach, mushrooms,onions tomato & peppers served w home fries & toast

Two Eggs Breakfast

$10.95

2 eggs served with home fries & toast

Irish Breakfast

$19.95

Irish sausage, Irish rashers, eggs, black & white pudding, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, home fries & toast

Florentine Benedict

$15.95

Spinach, tomatoe, English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce & home fries

Buttermilk waffle with strawberries

$11.50

Buttermilk waffles with strawberries

Baguette French Toast

$14.00

Baguette French toast with cinnamon, syrup & fresh fruit

Toad in the hole

$15.95

Irish Benedict

$16.95

Breakfast Sides

Side Ham

$4.00

Toast

$3.50

white,soda bread, rye, sourdough, english muffin

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.95

Side Rashers (3)

$5.00

Pork Sausage (3)

$5.00

Chicken sausage

$5.00

Fruit cup

$3.95

Eggs (2)

$3.95

Baked Beans

$3.00

Side bacon

$3.50

APPETIZERS

Basket of 6 wings

$9.00

Basket of 9 wings

$11.00

Basket of 12 wings

$14.00

Basket of 18 wings

$20.00

Crispy Potatoe Skins

$11.95

Potatoe skinds topped with melted chesse and bacon w side sour cream

Corned Beef Quesdilla

$15.95

Three cheeses, roasted bell peppers & onions w salsa & sour cream

Chicken Tinga Quesdilla

$14.95

Braised chicken in a chipotle sauce with avocado creama

Tater Tot Nachos

$11.95

Tator tots with melted cheese & black beans topped with sour cream & salsa

Combo Platter

$16.95

4 Wings 6 Battered Mushrooms 2 Potatoe Skins 6 Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.95

Beer battered onion rings w ranch

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

chicken tenders served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

Breaded cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.95

Breaded Jalapeno Poppers served with Ranch

Mushrooms

$11.95

Breaded Mushrooms w ranch

Calamri

$13.95

fried calamri with cocktail sauce

$3 Tacos

$3.00

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Beer Battered Fish Tacos with salsa and Chipotle coleslaw

SPUD BUZZ

Hand cut Fries

$8.50

Hand Cut Fries served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$8.50

Sweet Potato Fries served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli

Tater Tots

$8.50

Tator Tots served with Goddess Aioli, Chipotle Ranch, Garlic Aioli

Garlic Parm Fries

$10.95

Hand cut fries with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$11.95

Hand cut fries with melted cheddar and Bacon bits

Disco Fries

$11.50

Hand cut Fries with melted Cheddar topped with Gravy

Curry Fries

$10.95

Hand cut fries with melted Cheddar cheese topped with Curry Sauce

1/2 Fries

$3.50

SOUP/SALADS

Soup of the day

$6.95

Fresh Soup made daily served with Irish Soda Bread

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, homemade Garlic Croutons, Parmensan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing

Apple & Blue Cheese Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens with fresh apples, blue cheese, bacon & candid walnuts with our house vinagrette

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.95

with Sriracha honey BBQ dressing, avocados, romaine, red onions, tomatoes & sliced almonds

Green Goddess Salad

$16.95

Romaine, tomatoes, blue cheese, eggs, bacon, avocado, chicken w green goddess dressing

Combos

$14.95

Choice of any two: cup of soup, half mixed greens, half ceasar, half roasted turkey

Side Caesar

$5.50

Side Salad

$4.50

FLAT BREADS

Capresse

$9.95

Tomatoes, basil, garlic & mozzarella cheese

Irishman

$10.95

Irish sausage & mozzarella cheese topped w red onions & arugula

GRILLED CHEESE

The Dandy Tandy

$14.95

Irish sausage w melted cheddar, saurekraut & colemans mustard on country style whire bread

The Chipper

$12.50

Melted swiss cheese, steak fries & gravy on country style white bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

melted cheddar cheese on country style white bread with hand cut fries

BURGERS

Big Mac Turkey Burger

$14.95

Double turkey patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoe & our secret killer sauce

Tandy Big Blue Burger

$15.95

Crumbled blue cheese, bacon,and crispy shoe string onions

The Big Ass Burger

$15.95

Bacon, grilled onions & cheddar cheese topped with a fried egg

The Big Jacks Burger

$14.95

Jack Daniels BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese & crispy shoestring onions

The Shroom Burger

$15.50

Garlic sauteed mushrooms with swiss cheese

Make your own Burger

$12.95

The Bean Burger

$12.95

Our vegetarian burger made from black beans

SANDWICHES

Roasted Turkey Club

$14.95

House roasted turkey, lettuce,tomatoe & bacon on toasted sourdough

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Chicken breast on ciabatta bread w pesto aioli, grilled tomatoes & melted mozzarella

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Fried chicken,celery, blue cheese slaw, & buffalo sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Slow roasted pork tossed in our homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce on grilled bun, topped w crispy shoestring onions served with coleslaw

The Rebel Rueben

$15.95

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$16.95

ENTREES

Fish 'n Chips Full order

$18.95

Beer-battered cod fillets with tartar sauce, Served with Steak fries and coleslaw

Fish 'n Chips Half order

$14.95

Beer-battered cod fillets with tartar sauce, Served with Steak fries and coleslaw

Banger 'n Mash

$18.95

Jumbo Irish pork sausages, mashed potatoes with a mushroom onion gravy

Shepherd's Pie

$18.95

Minced beef simmered with herbs,peas, & carrots topped with mashed potatoes & melted cheese, w side salad

Guinness Beef Stew

$19.95

Tender braised beef with carrots, onions & celery, served over mashed potatoes

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.95

Tender chicken breast , vegetables in a hearty sauce topped with puff pastry

Traditional Corned Beef 'n Cabbage

$20.95

Corn beef with boiled red potatoes, buttered carrots & a parsley cream sauce

Irish Breakfast

$19.95

Two eggs, Irish sausage, rashers of Irish bacon, black &white pudding, baked beans, grilled tomato served with steak fries and soda bread

Grilled Chicken Curry

$19.95

Chicken n' Chips

$19.95

SIDES

Soda bread

$2.00

Traditional Irish bread

Sausage (3)

$5.00

Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed carrots and broccoli

Mash & Gravy

$4.50

Mash

$4.00

Irish Rasher

$5.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Curry

$2.50

Irish style curry sauce

Gravy

$2.50

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Loaf of Bread

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Jalepenos

$1.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bread pudding served with Boozy Toffee sauce

Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream & crumbled Cadbury Crunchy Bar

Ice Cream

$3.00

Scoops of vanilla ice cream

SAUCES

Ranch

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Honey Sesame

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Goddess Aioli

$0.75

Tar Tar

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken & chips

$7.95

Chicken tenders and fries

Sausage & chips

$7.95

Pork Sausage and fries

Kids Shepards pie

$7.95

minced beef simmered with herbs, peas, carrots topped with mash potatoe and melted cheese

Kids Grilled cheese & fries

$7.95

melted cheddar cheese with fries

Kids Sundae

ice cream with choclate syrup and sprinkles

Sundae

$3.00

ice cream with choclate syrup and sprinkles

Cocktails

Paloma Litre

$48.00

Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Agave, Fresh Lime Juice, grapefruit juice and two bottles of squirt.

Mojito 32oz

$28.00

Bacardi Rum, fresh lime juice, mint infused simple syrup topped with soda water and sprite.

Margarita Litre

$28.00

House Tequila, sweet and sour, fresh lime juice and Agave

Patron Magarita 750ml

$32.00

Patron Silver Tequila, Fresh Lime juice, Agave, sweet and sour mix.

Watermelon Margarita 16oz

$16.00

House Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, sweet and sour mix and watermelon syrup

Beer

805 16oz (Copy)

$8.00

Anchor Steam 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Modelo 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Modelo Negra 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Smithwicks 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Racer 5 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Hefeweizen 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Trumer Pilsner 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Lagunitas 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Guinness 16 oz (Copy)

$9.00

Space Dust 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Hazy 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Sierra Nevada 16 oz (Copy)

$8.00

Golden State Cider (Copy)

$8.00

Beer Grolwer (Copy)

$28.00

Wines

Merlot BTL (Copy)

$40.00

Cabernet BTL (Copy)

$40.00

Red Blend BTL (Copy)

$40.00

Pinot Noir BTL (Copy)

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL (Copy)

$40.00

Chardonnay BTL (Copy)

$40.00

Pinot Grigio BTL (Copy)

$40.00

NA Beverages

Coke (Copy)

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Lemon

$3.75

Ginger Beer (Copy)

$4.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull (Copy)

$3.75

Root Beer (Copy)

$4.75

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Irish sports bar & restaurant in the heart of the mission district

Location

3200 24th st, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
The Napper Tandy image
The Napper Tandy image

