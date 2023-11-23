The Narrows Restaurant and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inventive New American Cuisine
Location
2206 River Road, Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Juan Mex Grill Food Truck - Food Truck
No Reviews
Pickup wherever food truck is located. Easton, PA 18042
View restaurant
Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn
No Reviews
61 Bridge St. Milford, NJ 08848
View restaurant
More near Upper Black Eddy