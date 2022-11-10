The Nation Bar and Grill 6017 Natural Bridge

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Salads

Classic Salad

$7.00

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

Catfish Strips

$11.00

Sides

Fries

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Entrées

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$24.00Out of stock

Served with Garlic Mash Potatoes and Broccoli

Pasta

Pasta

$12.00

Cajun Fettecuti Alfredo

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

Served with rice pilaf and broccoli

Shrimp n Cheezy Grits

Shrimp n Cheezy Grits

$13.00

Catfish n Cheezy Grits

$11.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Basic Burger

$9.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Liquid Marjuana

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Top Shelf Mimosa

$10.00

Blue MF

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Amaretta Sour

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Limited Flavors

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Amsterdam

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

DBL Ciroc

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Limited Flavors

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Amsterdam

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Seagrams

$16.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Casa Migo Blanco

$12.00

Casa Migo Reposado

$12.00

1942 Don Julio

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

1800 White

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Chase Azul

$30.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$24.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$16.00

Casa Migo Blanco

$24.00

Casa Migo Reposado

$24.00

1942 Don Julio

$60.00

Don Julio Anejo

$28.00

Don Julio Reposado

$24.00

Don Julio Blanco

$24.00

1800 White

$20.00

1800 Coconut

$20.00

1800 Reposado

$20.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal - Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal - Peach

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal - Apple

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal - Peach

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam

$20.00

DBL Makers Mark

$20.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

J & B

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$24.00

DBL J & B

$20.00

Cognac / Brandy

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy

$12.00

Dusee

$12.00

1738 Remy

$13.00

DBL Hennessy

$24.00

DBL Remy

$24.00

DBL Dusee

$24.00

Towers

3 Drink Tower Special

$25.00

House Tower

$40.00

Premium Towers

$50.00

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Stag

$3.00

Bucket Heineken

$25.00

Bucket Corona

$25.00

Bucket Modelo

$25.00

Bucket Bud Light

$20.00

Bucket Budweiser

$20.00

Bucket Coors Light

$20.00

Bucket Stag

$15.00

Red Wine

GL Moscato Red

$5.00

GL Merlot

$5.00

GL Sweet Red

$5.00

White Wine

GL Moscato White

$5.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GL Chardonnay

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Lime

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Witches Brew

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Papaya

$2.00

BTL Vodka

BTL Absolut

$135.00

BTL Titos

$135.00

BTL Ciroc Pineapple

$160.00

BTL Ciroc

$160.00

BTL Ciroc Limited Flavors

$135.00

BTL Grey Goose

$135.00

BTL Ciroc Apple

$160.00

BTL Ciroc Peach

$160.00

BTL Ketel One

$135.00

BTL Amsterdam

$110.00

BTL Gin

BTL Seagrams

$135.00

BTL Bombay Saphire

$135.00

BTL Tanqueray

$135.00

BTL Rum

BTL Bacardi Silver

$135.00

BTL Bacardi Gold

$135.00

BTL Bacardi Limon

$135.00

BTL Malibu

$110.00

BTL Tequila

BTL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$175.00

BTL Patron Silver

$160.00

BTL Jose Cuervo Silver

$135.00

BTL Jose Cuervo Gold

$135.00

BTL Casa Migo Blanco

$175.00

BTL Casa Migo Reposado

$175.00

BTL 1942 Don Julio

$325.00

BTL Don Julio Anejo

$175.00

BTL Don Julio Reposado

$175.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$160.00

BTL 1800 White

$135.00

BTL 1800 Coconut

$135.00

BTL 1800 Reposado

$135.00

BTL Chase Azul

$325.00

BTL Whiskey

BTL Crown Royal

$135.00

BTL Crown Royal - Apple

$135.00

BTL Crown Royal - Peach

$135.00

BTL Jack Daniels

$135.00

BTL Jim Beam

$110.00

BTL Makers Mark

$110.00

BTL Scotch / Bourbon

BTL Chivas Regal

$135.00

BTL Glenlivet 12

$160.00

BTL J & B

$110.00

BTL Cognac / Brandy

BTL Hennessy

$160.00

BTL Remy

$160.00

BTL Dusse

$160.00

BTL 1738 Remy

$175.00

BTL Red Wine

BTL Moscato Red

$60.00

BTL Merlot

$60.00

BTL Sweet Red

$60.00

BTL White Wine

BTL Moscato White

$60.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$60.00

BTL Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Sparkling Wine

BTL Belaire White

$135.00

BTL Moet

$160.00

BTL SRV Extras

Cranberry BTL SRV

$3.00

Lemonade BTL SRV

$3.00

Orange Juice BTL SRV

$3.00

Lime Juice BTL SRV

$3.00

Pineapple Juice BTL SRV

$3.00

Papaya Juice BTL SRV

$3.00

Coke BTL SRV

$3.00

Sprite BTL SRV

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

BTL SRV Charge

Bottle Service Charge

$25.00

Hookah

Regular Hookah

$40.00

Happy Hour Hookah

$30.00

VIP Booth

VIP Booth Only (No Bottle)

$100.00

VIP Booth w/Top Shelf Bottle

$260.00

VIP Booth w/Premium Bottle

$275.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6017 Natural Bridge, Saint Louis, MO 63120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

