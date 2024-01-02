The National Telluride
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:30 am
Coastal Mediterranean with a focus on seafood and house made pastas.
100 E Colorado Ave , Suite B, Telluride, CO 81435
