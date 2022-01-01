Restaurant header imageView gallery

The National Cafe & Takeaway

1,270 Reviews

$$

839 W National Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Brekkie Sammy
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Rice Bowl

Brunch

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted Rubys everything Bagel, two fried eggs, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha ketchup. and your choice of ham or vegetarian sausage

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$14.00

Choice of bacon or tofu. // Avocado, sunny-side eggs, pickled cucumbers and peppers, sesame spinach, crispy shallots, and sriracha ketchup served on top of fried rice. (v, V, GF)

Full English

Full English

$13.50

2 sunny side eggs, bacon, English banger, grilled tomato half, mushrooms, potatoes, baked beans, and toast. *can be made gf without the sausage CANNOT BE MADE VEGETARIAN

Potato & Chorizo Burrito

Potato & Chorizo Burrito

$13.50

Pork or soy Chorizo, potatoes, onions, peppers, black bean dip and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla smothered in a housemade verde salsa with sour cream drizzle. Topped with 2 sunny side eggs and pico de gallo

Vegan Brekkie Sammy

Vegan Brekkie Sammy

$12.50

Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$13.00

Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$11.00

Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo

Vegan Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

two impossible sausage patties, vegan cheese, vegan sriracha mayo, sautéed spinach, olive tapenade, caramelized onions and avocado on toasted sourdough. Served with Rosemary breakfast potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Two fried corn tortillas with black bean spread topped with sunny-side eggs and a housemade ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rosemary breakfast potatoes

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Two pieces of Texas toast in an orange cinnamon batter with candied nuts, maple syrup, and whip cream

1/2 French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$6.00
All American

All American

$10.00

Choice of bacon, ham, or sautéed veggies. Served with two eggs, rosemary breakfast potatoes*, and sourdough toast.

Old School Burrito

Old School Burrito

$12.00

Our homemade black bean spread, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, sautéed peppers and onions all rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes.

Hot Ham And Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Lunch

Tomato Basil Soup (vegan!)

$6.00
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, melted garden jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes, spring mix and garlic mayo on a toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips

Turkey Bacon Brie

Turkey Bacon Brie

$13.00

Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.

Vegan Chorizo Joe

Vegan Chorizo Joe

$13.50

Soy chorizo with a zesty chipotle sauce, vegan garlic mayo, served on a Kaiser roll with avocado and pico de gallo. (v, V) served with kettle chips.

BLTA

BLTA

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on toasted sourdough with garlic mayo. // Add two fried eggs + $2. Served with kettle chips.

Grilled Cheese With Fruit

$8.50
Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.00

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, pickled red onions, sweet pickled peppers, guacamole, and sriracha mayo in a presses ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.

Vietnamese Baguette

Vietnamese Baguette

$11.00

Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips

Mediterranean Panini

Mediterranean Panini

$10.50

Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, melted provolone, garlic mayo, and Olive Tapenade in a pressed ciabatta. Served with kettle chips

Sides & Add ons

1 Egg

$1.25

Side Rosemary Potatoes

$3.00
Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$4.00+

Toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$4.25

2 Vegan Impossible Patties

$5.00

2 English Banger Sausages

$4.00
Avocado

Avocado

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Ranchero

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Small Side Tofu Scramble

$2.25

Rubys Everything Bagel

$5.00

Bakery

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Roll

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Roll

$4.00
Zucchini Muffins

Zucchini Muffins

$4.00
Oscar's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Oscar's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.75
Housemade Blueberry Muffin

Housemade Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Cranberry Nut Pound Cake

$4.00

Banana Bread

$2.50

Anodyne Coffee (Online)

16oz Coffee TOGO

$2.30

Specialty Coffee (Online)

Americano

$2.45

Cafe Au Lait

$3.70

Cappucino

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.35

Cubano

$3.00

Latte

$3.75

Mexican Mocha

$4.65

Mocha

$4.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.84Out of stock

Red Eye

$3.25

Double Shot Espresso

$2.30

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Rishi Teas (Online)

Earl Grey (Black Tea)

$2.85

Item cannot be made "ICED"

English Breakfast ( Black Tea)

$2.85

Item cannot be made "ICED"

Peach Blossom (White Tea)

$2.85

Item cannot be made "ICED"

Jade Cloud (Green Tea)

$2.85

Item cannot be made "ICED"

Peppermint (Caffeine Free)

$2.85

Item cannot be made "ICED"

Ginger Tumeric (Caffeine Free)

$2.85

Item cannot be made "ICED"

London Fog (Earl Grey Latte)

$3.75

Item cannot be made "ICED"

Cold Drinks (Online)

Can Soda

$1.25

Italian Soda

$2.50

LAcroix (pure)

$1.50

La Croix Grapefruit

$1.25

Orange Juice 16oz

$3.50

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Sport Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade

$3.65

Milk

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
The National Cafe & Takeaway image
Banner pic
The National Cafe & Takeaway image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
orange starNo Reviews
630 S. Fifth St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Wantable Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
123 East Walker Street Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
orange star4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Don's Grocery & liquor
orange star4.6 • 1,151
1100 S 1st St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Engine Company No. 3
orange star4.4 • 1,248
217 W National Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
La Merenda
orange star4.5 • 1,026
125 E National Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

Engine Company No. 3
orange star4.4 • 1,248
217 W National Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Don's Grocery & liquor
orange star4.6 • 1,151
1100 S 1st St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
La Merenda
orange star4.5 • 1,026
125 E National Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
The Laughing Taco
orange star4.5 • 495
1033 S 1st St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Distillery
orange star4.6 • 236
616 W Virginia St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
orange star4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston