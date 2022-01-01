Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lafayette Place 1978 N Farwell Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1978 N Farwell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Vegan Brekkie Sammy
Chorizo Burrito
Rubys Bagel Sandwich

Brunch

Loaded Hashbrowns *brunch special*

Loaded Hashbrowns *brunch special*

$6.00

two crispy fried hash browns topped with housemade queso, tomatoes, pickled onions, guacamole, and jalapeños

The Classic

The Classic

$10.00

2 impossible sausages, tofu scramble, house potatoes, avocado, sliced roma tomatoes, and toasted Rocket Baby sourdough

Vegan Brekkie Sammy

Vegan Brekkie Sammy

$10.50

Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup

Rubys Bagel Sandwich

Rubys Bagel Sandwich

$10.00

Ruby’s everything bagel, grilled tofu steak, Impossible sausage, Violife cheese, spinach, roma tomato & garlic mayo. Add on house potatoes or fruit for $2

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

roasted vegetables, black beans, corn, tofu scamble, spanish rice & chipotle cream in a flour tortilla. Served with house potatoes and pico de gallo

Full English

Full English

$13.00

Tofu scramble, house potatoes, baked beans, Impossible sausage, grilled Roma tomato, roasted portobella mushrooms and toasted Rocket Baby sourdough

Cheesy Hash

Cheesy Hash

$12.00

Roasted vegetables, housemade chorizo, house potatoes, melted Violife cheese, avocado, and chipotle sauce. Served with side of toast. **contains nuts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Two slices of toasted Rocket Baby sourdough, guacamole, tomato slices, pickled onions, everything bagel seasoning, arugula, and balsamic drizzle

Lunch

Southern Po'Boy

Southern Po'Boy

$11.50

Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips

Veggie Melt

Veggie Melt

$9.00

Roasted carrots, red peppers, portobellos, onions, shaved brussel sprouts and melted Violife cheese drizzled with chipotle sauce on toasted Rocket Baby Bakery sourdough. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips.

Portobello Bahn Mi

Portobello Bahn Mi

$10.00

Sesame soy marinated portobellos mushrooms, jalapenos & pickled slaw with cilantro and sriracha mayo on a toasted baguette. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips.

Chorizo Joe

Chorizo Joe

$11.00

Housemade chipotle bbqd chorizo, Pico de gallo, avocado, garlic mayo on toasted Rocket Baby sourdough with sea salt kettle-style chips *contains nuts

Pumpkin Chili

Pumpkin Chili

$6.00

Smoothies

Banana Chai Smoothie

$8.00Out of stock

Banana, Rishi Tea chai, oat milk, flax seed & cinnamon

Peach Basil Smoothie

$8.00

Peaches, banana, basil & orange juice

Blueberry Muffin Smoothie

$8.00

Blueberries, banana, rolled oats, cinnamon, agave & oat milk

Berry Blast Smoothie

$8.00

Assorted berries, banana & oat milk

Green Machine Smoothie

$8.00

Mango, banana, spinach, flax seed, oat milk

Bakery

Chai Cupcake

Chai Cupcake

$4.00
East Side Ovens Pumpkin Spice Cupcake

East Side Ovens Pumpkin Spice Cupcake

$4.50
East Side Ovens Banana Nut Cupcake

East Side Ovens Banana Nut Cupcake

$4.50
East Side Ovens Vanilla Donut with Chococlate Drizzle

East Side Ovens Vanilla Donut with Chococlate Drizzle

$3.50
East Side Ovens Pumpkin Spice Donut

East Side Ovens Pumpkin Spice Donut

$3.50

A La Carte

Toasted Everything Ruby's Bagel

$5.00

Rocket Baby Sourdough

$2.50

2 pieces served with butter

Two Hashbrown Patties

$2.50

House Potatoes

$3.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Impossible Sausage Patties

$5.00

includes 2 patties

Tofu Steak

$1.50

Small Side Tofu Scramble

$2.00

Guacamole

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Remoulade

$1.00

TOGO Drinks

TOGO Coffee

$2.50

TOGO 16oz Oat Milk Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

TOGO 16oz Oat Milk Chai

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$3.75

Iced Dirty Vanilla Chai

$4.50Out of stock

Sport Tea

$3.50

Sporty Palmer

$3.50

Sport Tea and lemonade for a classic combo with a sporty twist

Lavender Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

London Fog

$3.75

Earl Grey latte made with vanilla & oat milk

Earl Grey

$2.85

Ginger Turmeric

$2.85

Jade Cloud

$2.85

LA Croix

$1.50

Can Coca Cola

$1.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Boxed Water

$2.25

Frozen to go soups

*frozen* Zesty Tomato Basil

$12.00

*frozen* Veggie and Quinoa

$12.00

*frozen* Tomato Dill with vegetables

$12.00

*frozen* Pumpkin Chili

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Welcoming, open 100% Vegan neighborhood brunch spot.

Location

1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

