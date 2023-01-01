Food

Appetizers

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$12.00

tomato jam, pimento cheese

Nachos

$13.00

Chicken or pork, Queso, Jalapeños, Habanero Vinaigrette, Pico, Lime Crema

Stuffed Jalapeños

$12.00

cotija, charred corn, cilantro, lime crema

Wings

$15.00

10 Wings - Choose up to 2 Sauces - Mild and Hot Sauces come on the side unless otherwise requested. All other sauces are tossed.

Green Chile Queso

$12.00

Flatbread, Green Chile sauce, Cotija

Bases Loaded

$14.00

Potato skins, Housemade Sloppy Joe, Queso, Ranch, Scallions

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Three sliders - Slaw, Pickles, Spicy Mustard

Bleu Chips

$10.00

House Potato Chips, Bleu Cheese dressing, Bleu Cheese crumbles, balsamic reduction

Sandwiches

1/2 Cheesesteak

$10.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Mayo

Whole Cheesesteak

$14.00

Peppers, Onions, Mush, Mayo, Lettuce

London Broil

$14.00

Grilled Rustic, Carmy O's, Swiss, Spicy Mus

The Dog

$12.00

Footlong, House Relish, Carm O's, Spicy Must

Turkey Club

$13.00

L, T, Sauce, Bacon, Multi Grain

The Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Reduction

The Cubano

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Prosciutto, Pickles, Habanero Vinaigrette, Spicy Mustard

Burgers

The Burger

$13.00

Double patty smash burger, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo

Baekwon

$14.00

Double patty smash burger, Fried Bacon, American Cheese, Tomato, Mayo

Lunch Lady Land

$14.00

Double patty smash burger, House Sloppy Joe, Smoked Cheddar, Pickles, Mustard

Justin Queso

$14.00

Double patty smash burger, Fried Jalapeños, Smoked Salsa, Queso, Jalapeño Jam

French Dip

$15.00

Double patty smash burger, Swiss, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion Straws, Au Jus

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Low Bird

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Tomato Jam, Fried Green Tomato

Will Bird

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Korean BBQ, Jalapeño Apple Slaw, Pepper Sauce

THE Bird

$13.00

Fried Chicken, House Pickles, Iceberg, Bird Sauce

Buff Bird

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Crumbles, Ranch "Slaw"

Pies

It’s Pepperoni and Mushrooms

Bee Sting

$14.00

Hot Soppressata, Red Chile Flakes, Marinara, Mozz, Garlic, Pecorino, Honey

Green Chile

$14.00

Pulled Chicken, Jack and Cotija, Charred Corn, Red Onion, BBQ Ranch

Margherita

$14.00

Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Mozz, Oregano, Pecorino, Garlic, Balsamic

Pepperoni Mushroom

$13.00

Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Mozz, Marinara

BBQ Chicken Pie

$14.00

Smoked Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Cilantro

The Babe Pie

$15.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Bacon, Soppressata, Prosciutto, Peperoni, Red Chile, Oregano

Chix Bacon Ranch Pie

$14.00

Jack, Scallions

White Pizza

$14.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Romas, Spinach, Italian Bread Crumbs

Salads

Devon Salad

$13.00

Chopped Chicken, Chickpeas, Red Kidneys, Smoked Cheddar, Roasted Nuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Crispy Chx Salad

$13.00

Honey Crisp Apples, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Green Goddess

House Salad

$7.00

Honey Crisp Apples, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parmesan

Steak Salad

$14.00

NY Strip, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Bleu Crumbles, Balsamic Vin

Caesar

$8.00

Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Add Crispy or Grilled Chicken - $5

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Served with fries

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Served with fries

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Pepperoni pizza

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with apples

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Served with fries

Entrees

Short Rib Meat Loaf

$18.00

Sautéed Spinach, Polenta

Steak Frites

$20.00

Horseradish Crema, Chimichurri, Sautéed Spinach

Tomato Pie

$15.00

Served with a salad

Fried Chicken

$19.00

Half Chicken, Baked Beans, Polenta

Sides

SD Fries

$4.00

SD Pasta Salad

$4.00

SD Chips

$4.00

SD House Salad

$4.00

SD Celery

$1.00

SD Apple

$3.00

Chips n Queso

$8.00

Sd Caesar

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate Syrup, Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Nuts

Coffee And Donuts

$7.00

Mocha Ice Cream

Waffle Sundae

$7.00

Vanilla Ice cream, Candied Nuts, Chocolate Syrup

Scoop Ice cream

$3.00

Three Strikes

$9.00

3 scoops of rotating gelato flavors

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Hab Vin

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Pepper Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

4sho

$0.50

Honey Hab

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Milk

$1.00

OJ

$2.50