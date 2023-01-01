The Natural Marketplace Organic Deli
163 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
We offer you the highest quality ingredients and cooking with integrity. 95% of everything we use is ORGANIC, fresh, whole, and nutrient-packed. You will not find chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, preservatives, coloring, artificial flavorings, additives, fillers, white sugar, bleached flour, or hydrogenated oils in our food.
Location
5 Diagonal Street, Warrenton, VA 20186
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Warrenton, Virginia
4.6 • 446
108 Main St. Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurant
Denim and Pearls - Old Town Warrenton, VA
No Reviews
29 Main St, Warrenton Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Warrenton
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Warrenton, Virginia
4.6 • 446
108 Main St. Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurant