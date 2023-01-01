Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Natural Marketplace Organic Deli

163 Reviews

$$

5 Diagonal Street

Warrenton, VA 20186

[Sandwiches and Wraps]

Wrap

Baja Turkey Wrap

Baja Turkey Wrap

$15.99

Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Crisp Greens, and Our House Cilantro-Lime sauce. *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

California Dreamin' Wrap

California Dreamin' Wrap

$15.99

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Sprouts, Chevre Goat Cheese, and Herbamare salt with our House Garlic-Dill Mayo *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Raw Vegan Wrap

Raw Vegan Wrap

$15.99

Fresh Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, and Lettuce with Hummus and our House Walnut Vinaigrette *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Grilled Breakfast Burrito

Grilled Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Scrambeld eggs, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, and our House Garlic-Dill Mayo *Give it a little Southwest flare by adding our mild black bean salsa! *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$15.99Out of stock

Creamy Hummus, Pumpkin Seeds, Fresh SProuts, Red Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, a Falafel patty and Shredded Kale; Lightly Grilled *Falafel is NOT Gluten Free *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Turkey Reuben Wrap

Turkey Reuben Wrap

$15.99

Turkey and Swiss Cheese, topped with Raw Sauerkraut and our House 1000 Island Dressing; Grilled to perfection *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Sandwich

Baja Turkey Sandwich

Baja Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Crisp Greens, and Our House Cilantro-Lime sauce. *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

California Dreamin' Sandwich

California Dreamin' Sandwich

$12.99

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Sprouts, Chevre Goat Cheese, and Herbamare salt with our House Garlic-Dill Mayo *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Raw Vegan Sandwich

Raw Vegan Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, and Lettuce with Hummus and our House Walnut Vinaigrette *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Our House Favorite Garlic-Dill Mayo and your choice of cheese grilled to perfection. *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Creamy Hummus, Pumpkin Seeds, Fresh SProuts, Red Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, a Falafel patty and Shredded Kale; Lightly Grilled *Falafel is NOT Gluten Free *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey and Swiss Cheese, topped with Raw Sauerkraut and our House 1000 Island Dressing; Grilled to perfection *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$12.99

Organic turkey, caramelized balsamic onion, apple and currant mix, creamy Brie & dill mayo *Please note, not all ingredients may be available

[Smoothies]

Smoothie

Green Fero-Lean Smoothie

Green Fero-Lean Smoothie

$11.99

The Green Fero-Lean smoothie begins with a base of Apple juice, Banana, and Coconut Milk and then we add Avocado, Spinach, Ginger, and Mango

Monkey Business Smoothie

Monkey Business Smoothie

$11.99

The Monkey Business smoothie is one of our favorites! We begin with a Banana then add Apple juice, Coconut Milk, and Peanut Butter

Tropical Pina Colada Smoothie

Tropical Pina Colada Smoothie

$11.99

The Tropical Pina Colada smoothie is a refreshing pick me up that begins with a base of Apple juice, Banana, and Coconut Milk blended with Pineapple, Mango, and Coconut Flakes

Sunset Smoothie

Sunset Smoothie

$11.99

Our Sunset Smoothie is a perfect blend of Apple juice, Banana, Coconut Milk, Mango and Red Raspberries

Lavender Fields Smoothie

Lavender Fields Smoothie

$11.99

Lavender Fields tastes like Summer! A fabulous mixture of Apple juice, Banana, Coconut milk, Fresh Blueberries, Grapes, and Dried Lavender

Berry Natural Smoothie

Berry Natural Smoothie

$11.99

Kick your day into gear with our Berry Natural Smoothie! A blend of Apple juice, Banana, Coconut Milk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries and/or Blackberries

Gingerberry Pineapple Smoothie

Gingerberry Pineapple Smoothie

$11.99

Love your Gut with our Gingerberry Pineapple Smoothie! We pull together Apple juice, Banana, Coconut Milk, Mixed Berries, Pineapple, and Ginger to create this light sip of goodness.

Create Your Own Smoothie

Create Your Own Smoothie

$11.99

Make your own CREATION...1. Start with a Banana & 5 oz of Organic Apple Juice 2. Add a non-dairy milk 3. Choose up to three fruits

Blue Nirvana

Blue Nirvana

$11.99

Brighten your day with our Blue Nirvana Smoothie! A blend of Apple juice, Banana, Coconut Milk, Blue Spirulina, and Pineapple make for a naturally vibrant blue smoothie.

[Juices]

Juice

#1 All Around Good Health Energizer

#1 All Around Good Health Energizer

$12.99

Carrot, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Parsley/Kale, Ginger

Liver Tonic

Liver Tonic

$12.99

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Tomato, Kale/Spinach

Green juice

Green juice

$12.99

Kale/Parsley, Lemon, Cucumber, Ginger, Green Apple, Celery

Congestion Relief

Congestion Relief

$12.99

Carrot, Orange, Celery, Lemon, Parsley, GInger, Garlic

Immune Tonic

Immune Tonic

$12.99

Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Parsley/Kale, Ginger, Garlic

Stress Relief

Stress Relief

$12.99

Carrot, Celery, Tomato, Kale/Lettuce/Spinach, Parsley, Ginger

Cleansing Cocktail

Cleansing Cocktail

$12.99

Carrot, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Beet, Parsley/Kale

Gut Soother

Gut Soother

$12.99

Carrot, Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Parsley/Kale, Ginger

Clear Skin

Clear Skin

$12.99

Cucumber, Carrot, Lettuce, Celery, Apple

Create Your Own 5 Ingredient Juice

Create Your Own 5 Ingredient Juice

$12.99

Create your own 5 ingredient juice

check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
We offer you the highest quality ingredients and cooking with integrity. 95% of everything we use is ORGANIC, fresh, whole, and nutrient-packed. You will not find chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, preservatives, coloring, artificial flavorings, additives, fillers, white sugar, bleached flour, or hydrogenated oils in our food.

5 Diagonal Street, Warrenton, VA 20186

Directions

