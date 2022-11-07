Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Naughty Fox

72 Reviews

111 Crescent Ave

AVALON, CA 90704

Shareables

Ahi Poke Nachos

Ahi Poke Nachos

$23.00

avocado, mango, fresno chilies, shiso, cilantro, crispy wonton chips, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds

Tacos

Tacos

$20.00

local catch, spicy aioli, cabbage-plum slaw, pico

Frito Misto

Frito Misto

$23.00

fried calamari, shrimp, seasonal vegetables, tomato oil, charred lemon

Hummus& Naan

Hummus& Naan

$17.00

roasted garlic hummus, harissa, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives, preserved meyer lemon

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$20.00

ginger-scallion vinaigrette, sesame seeds, pickles, fresno chilies, cilantro, carrots, celery, green goddess ranch

Mac N Cheese

$16.00

beer cheese sauce, white cheddar, bread crumbs, green onions

Bowls

Quinoa & Papaya Salad

Quinoa & Papaya Salad

$18.00

cucumber, carrot, mango, pear, avocado, scallions, spicy lime-miso vinaigrette

Catalina Salad

$16.00

cranberries, figs, pecans, cherries, lettuce, goat cheese, catalina sage vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$21.00

mango, coconut, green onions, lime, served over rice,

Handhelds

Blackened Sandwich

$21.00

tzatziki sauce, pickled red onions, tomato, arugula, brioche

Harbor Burger

Harbor Burger

$20.00

roasted garlic aioli, caramelized onions, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Portatil Du Jour

$25.00

eat like our chef, changes daily, ask your server about today’s creation

Lobster BLT

$36.00

beer battered lobster tail, bacon, spicy whipped avocado, lettuce, tomato

Crispy Chicken

$22.00

coconut panko breaded pan fried chicken breast, purple cabbage, blackened honey, pickled onions

Sides

Papas Bravas

$7.00

Broccoli Salad

$7.00

Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Sticky Rice

$7.00

Naan

$2.00

Avo Side

$3.00

Bacon Side

$2.00

Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

Cucumber

$3.00

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Pork Belly

$2.00

Wonton Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Ice cream sandwich

$11.00

choice of cookies, cinnamon ice cream

Cookie Sampler

$11.00

ask your server what's baking today

Float

$11.00

Custard

$11.00

Cookie

$4.00

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

MEXICAN SQUIRT

$4.00

COCK N BULL GINGER BEER

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUCE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

BOX H20

$4.00

Sole Sparkling Water

$6.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Sole Still Water

$6.00

MERCH

Hat

$26.00

Pink Baseball Small

$36.00Out of stock

Pink Baseball Medium

$36.00Out of stock

Pink Baseball Large

$36.00Out of stock

Pink Baseball XL

$36.00

Pink Baseball 2XL

$36.00

Tank Small

$18.00

Tank Med

$18.00

Tank Lg

$18.00

Tank XL

$18.00

Tank 2XL

$18.00

Red T Small

$25.00Out of stock

Red T Med

$25.00Out of stock

Red T Lg

$25.00Out of stock

Red T XL

$25.00Out of stock

Red T 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Fox T Small

$25.00Out of stock

Fox T Med

$25.00Out of stock

Fox T Lg

$25.00Out of stock

Fox T XL

$25.00Out of stock

Fox T 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Cream T Small

$25.00Out of stock

Cream T Med

$25.00Out of stock

Cream T Lg

$25.00

Cream T XL

$25.00

Cream T 2XL

$25.00

Pullover Small

$65.00Out of stock

Pullover Med

$65.00Out of stock

Pullover Lg

$65.00Out of stock

Pullover XL

$65.00

Pullover 2XL

$65.00

Zip-Up Small

$60.00Out of stock

Zip-Up Med

$60.00Out of stock

Zip-Up Lg

$60.00Out of stock

Zip-Up XL

$60.00Out of stock

Zip-Up 2XL

$60.00Out of stock

Mug

$24.00

Beach Towels

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

SO FOXING DELICIOUS You're invited to enjoy our satisfying menu inspired by our seaside locale paired with beachy cocktails.

Website

Location

111 Crescent Ave, AVALON, CA 90704

Directions

