Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Naughty Greek - Retail

review star

No reviews yet

225 South 6th Street Suite 240

Minneapolis, MN 55102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Case (6 units) - Simply Tzatziki
1 Case (6 units) - Pita Chips
1 Case (6 units) - Sassy Cheese Spread

Retail Menu

1 Case (6 units) - Simply Tzatziki

1 Case (6 units) - Simply Tzatziki

$23.94

Simply Tzatziki - Case contains 6 8-OZ units ($3.99 per unit)

1 Case (6 units) - Salacious Eggplant Spread

1 Case (6 units) - Salacious Eggplant Spread

$23.94

Salacious Eggplant Spread - Case contains 6 8-OZ units ($3.99 per unit)

1 Case (6 units) - Sassy Cheese Spread

1 Case (6 units) - Sassy Cheese Spread

$23.94

Sassy Cheese Spread - Case contains 6 8-OZ units ($3.99 per unit)

1 Case (6 units) - Pita Chips

1 Case (6 units) - Pita Chips

$17.94

Pita Chips - Case contains 6 5-OZ units ($2.60 per unit)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

What makes our food so heavenly? It’s not a single item, but an entire philosophy. We refuse to compromise and insist on fresh produce, local meats, ingredients directly from Greece and authentic hospitality that let our innovative and traditional recipes satiate your craving for true Greek flavor.

Website

Location

225 South 6th Street Suite 240, Minneapolis, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

My Burger Skyway - 601 Marquette Ave
orange starNo Reviews
601 Marquette Ave Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Red Cow North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
208 North 1st Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Dave's Downtown
orange star4.6 • 578
900 2ND AVE. S. 230 Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
orange starNo Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St. Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
Red Rabbit Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston