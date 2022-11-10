Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

The Naughty Greek University 2400 University Ave W

2,211 Reviews

$$

2400 University Ave W

St. Paul, MN 55114

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Pork Gyro Pita
Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita

Mezze/Small Plates

Simply Tzatziki

Simply Tzatziki

$6.00

Strained Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber, refreshing and complementary to all meats and vegetable plates. Served with warm seasoned pita.

Sassy Cheese Spread

Sassy Cheese Spread

$6.00

Homemade spread made from Greek feta and spicy roasted peppers. Served with warm seasoned pita. Excellent with fries!

Salacious Eggplant Spread

Salacious Eggplant Spread

$6.00

Roasted eggplant and sweet bell peppers with fresh parsley, garlic & EVOO, just like grandma made. Served with warm seasoned pita

Crispy Zucchini

Crispy Zucchini

$6.50

Hot, fresh-cut zucchini — lightly dusted in flour and coated in seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a side of Tzatziki.

Flash-Fried Eggplant

Flash-Fried Eggplant

$7.00

Hot, fresh-cut eggplant — lightly dusted in flour and coated in seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a side of Tzatziki.

Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

$7.00

Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.

Naughty Fries

Naughty Fries

$8.00

Hot, fresh-cut fries topped with Greek feta cheese, hot, fresh-cut fries topped with Greek feta cheese, seasoned with oregano and served with a side of our sassy cheese spread.

Baked Greek Feta

Baked Greek Feta

$7.00

Served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo and drizzled with Greek thyme honey.

Suggestive Mezze Platter

Suggestive Mezze Platter

$12.00

A little taste of everything! includes all three of our homemade spreads with warm, seasoned pita. Comes with your choice of any 1/2-size hot mezze

Soups & Salads

Cup Avgolemono Soup

Cup Avgolemono Soup

$4.00

Traditional egg, lemon chicken soup made from scratch. Just like home.

Bowl Avgolemono Soup

Bowl Avgolemono Soup

$6.00

Traditional egg, lemon chicken soup made from scratch. Just like home.

Pure Goodness Salad

Pure Goodness Salad

$8.50

Fresh cut romaine, spinach, onions, scallions, Greek Feta, green peppers and lemon vinaigrette

Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$8.50

Parsley, cous-cous, tomatoes, cucumber, mint and TNG dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$9.00

Chopped kale and romaine salad with scallions, tomatoes, carrots, Greek Feta and red wine vinaigrette dressing

TNG Original Greek Salad

TNG Original Greek Salad

$9.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing

Heavenly Gyro Pitas

Pork Gyro Pita

Pork Gyro Pita

$10.00

Sliced thin cut seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$9.50

Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita

Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita

$11.00

Ground lamb and beef kebabs grilled with allspice, garlic and cumin. Tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Beef Souvlaki Pita

Beef Souvlaki Pita

$11.00

Grilled fresh beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Favalafel Pita

Favalafel Pita

$10.00

Home-made falafel made with fava beans served with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Virgin Pita

Virgin Pita

$9.25

Grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, grilled red bell peppers, tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.

Piata/Plates

Pork Gyro Plate

Pork Gyro Plate

$14.00

Fresh thin cuts of seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, and tzatziki.

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$14.00

Grilled chicken tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Plate

Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Plate

$17.00

Served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Beef Souvlaki Plate

Beef Souvlaki Plate

$19.50

Grilled beef tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Favalafel Plate

Favalafel Plate

$14.00

Home made falafel made from fava beans served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Virgin Plate

Virgin Plate

$14.00

Grilled eggplant, grilled zucchini, grilled red peppers served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Half Pound Grilled Lamb Chops Plate

Half Pound Grilled Lamb Chops Plate

$25.00

Premium cut of spring lamb, served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Wicked Meat Platter

Wicked Meat Platter

$26.00

Lamb chops, pork gyro, chicken and beef souvlaki or ground beef/lamb kebab. Comes with 2 pitas.

Family Gyro Platter

Family Gyro Platter

$48.00

Enough to feed a Greek village! A full pound of meat or veggies with four pitas and enough onions, tomatoes and tzatziki to fill them up. Comes with your choice of large salad or Fries.

Just The Meats

1/4 lb Pork Gyro

1/4 lb Pork Gyro

$6.50

1/4lb. Pork Gyro A la Carte

1/2 lb Pork Gyro

1/2 lb Pork Gyro

$13.00

1/4lb. Pork Gyro A la Carte

1 lb Pork Gyro

1 lb Pork Gyro

$25.00

1/4lb. Pork Gyro A la Carte

1/4 lb Chicken Souvlaki

1/4 lb Chicken Souvlaki

$6.50

Chicken Souvlaki, a la Carte (One Skewer)

1/2 lb Chicken Souvlaki

1/2 lb Chicken Souvlaki

$13.00

Chicken Souvlaki, a la Carte (2 Skewers)

1 lb Chicken Souvlaki

1 lb Chicken Souvlaki

$25.00

Chicken Souvlaki, a la Carte (4 Skewers)

1/4 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab

1/4 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab

$7.00

Kebab a la Carte (One Skewer)

1/2 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab

1/2 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab

$14.00

Kebab a la Carte (2 Skewers)

1 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab

1 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab

$25.00

Kebab a la Carte (4 Skewers)

1/4 lb Beef Souvlaki

1/4 lb Beef Souvlaki

$7.00

Beef Souvlaki, a la Carte (One Skewer)

1/2 lb Beef Souvlaki

1/2 lb Beef Souvlaki

$14.00

Beef Souvlaki, a la Carte (2 Skewers)

1 lb Beef Souvlaki

1 lb Beef Souvlaki

$28.00

Beef Souvlaki, a la Carte (4 Skewers)

3 Favalafels Patties

3 Favalafels Patties

$6.50

3 Patties of Favalafel (falafel made with fava beans)

6 Favalafel Patties

6 Favalafel Patties

$13.00

6 Patties of Favalafel (falafel made with fava beans)

12 Favalafel Patties

12 Favalafel Patties

$23.00

12 Patties of Favalafel (falafel made with fava beans)

1/4 lb Virgin Mix

1/4 lb Virgin Mix

$6.50

1/4 lb. Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini & Red Bell Pepper

1/2 lb Virgin Mix

1/2 lb Virgin Mix

$12.00

1 lb. Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini & Red Bell Pepper

1 lb Virgin Mix

1 lb Virgin Mix

$22.00

1/4lb. Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini & Red Bell Pepper

1/2 lb Grilled Lamb Chops

1/2 lb Grilled Lamb Chops

$24.00

1/2lb. Grilled Lamb Chops (4 chops)

1lb Grilled Lamb Chops

1lb Grilled Lamb Chops

$48.00

1lb. Grilled Lamb Chops (8 chops)

Glyka/Desserts

Call Me Fluffy (Loukoumades)

Call Me Fluffy (Loukoumades)

$5.25

Fried Athenian fluffy mini donuts served warm with Greek thyme honey, cinnamon and powdered sugar

Yia-Yia's Orange Filo Cake

Yia-Yia's Orange Filo Cake

$5.50

Orange cake made from filo dough soaked in homemade Greek honey syrup and served with Greek yogurt-based sauce — family recipe

Baklava

Baklava

$6.50

Sweet buttery walnut filling wrapped in filo dough & soaked in a brandy citrus syrup

Greek Yogurt with Honey

Greek Yogurt with Honey

$6.00

Served with Greek thyme honey from the Peloponnese

Sides

Side Pita Whole

Side Pita Whole

$1.50
Side Pita Cut Up

Side Pita Cut Up

$1.50
Side Pure Goodness Salad

Side Pure Goodness Salad

$4.00
Side Tabbouleh Salad

Side Tabbouleh Salad

$3.50
Side Kale Salad

Side Kale Salad

$5.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.50
Side Naughty Fries

Side Naughty Fries

$5.00
Side Tzatziki

Side Tzatziki

$2.00
Side Sassy Cheese Spread

Side Sassy Cheese Spread

$2.00
Side Salacious Eggplant Spread

Side Salacious Eggplant Spread

$2.00
Side Kalamata Olives

Side Kalamata Olives

$2.00
Side Crumbled Greek Feta

Side Crumbled Greek Feta

$2.00

Silverware/Napkin

Disposable knife, fork, napkin and salt/sugar packet, free of charge.

Beverages

San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$4.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00
Peace Coffee (Guatemala Dark)

Peace Coffee (Guatemala Dark)

$3.00

Bittersweet chocolate, cherry, anise. made from coffee beans from Apecaform Cooperative in Pueblo Nuevo, Guatemala. All Peace Coffees are organic, fair trade and sourced from small growers

Coke Can 12oz

Coke Can 12oz

$3.00
Diet Coke Can 12oz

Diet Coke Can 12oz

$3.00
Sprite Can 12oz

Sprite Can 12oz

$3.00

Greek Wines

Harlaftis Red Bottle

$35.00
Oenodea Red Bottle

Oenodea Red Bottle

$32.00

Lively red color, smokey character. Red fruits and plum, with mature tannins. Pairs well with Sassy Cheese Spread, TNG Original Greek Salad, Virgin Gyro. Try it if you like a Cabernet Sauvignon!

Oenodea White Bottle

Oenodea White Bottle

$32.00

Pleasant and cool at first with very good acidity. Plenty of fruit and fine finish. Pairs well with Sassy Cheese Spread, TNG Original Greek Salad, Virgin Gyro. Try it if you like a Riesling.

Kouros White Bottle

Kouros White Bottle

$25.00

Light-bodied, full of bright approachable flavors and moderate acidity. Pairs well with Naughty Fries, Pure Goodness Salad, Chicken Souvlaki. Try it if you like a Pinot Grigio.

Retsina White Bottle

Retsina White Bottle

$20.00

Super Greek! Piney, orchard fruits. Pairs well with Crispy Zucchini, Baked Greek Feta with Drizzled Honey, Pork Gyro. Try it if you like adventure!

Greek & Local Beers

Mythos

Mythos

$6.00

Premium Greek imported pale lager beer. Produced from select varieties of barley and hops, Mythos is a Lager with a rich head and bright blonde color offering a pleasant, refreshing taste and a clean finish.12oz.

Fix Hellas

Fix Hellas

$6.00

Premium Greek imported lager beer. The first and most historic Greek beer and its prevailing perfumes are the freshness of apple and banana scents.12oz.

Caress Me Brown (12 oz)

Caress Me Brown (12 oz)

$6.00

Brown Ale. Deep mahogany in color with a tan head. Aromas of toffee, burnt sugar, and slight chocolate. Smooth balanced beer. Slightly silky. ABV: 6.2% | IBU: 35. 12oz

This Is The Pale (12 oz)

This Is The Pale (12 oz)

$6.00

Pale Ale. This Pale Ale pours an orange hue with a dense white head. Citrus and tropical fruit notes in the aroma. A well-balanced hoppy ale. Cheers! ABV 5.8% 12 oz

Hola Beaches (16 oz)

Hola Beaches (16 oz)

$8.00

Northeast IPA. Aromas of coconut, tropical fruit, banana, and some citrus. Tasting notes are soft on the palate with lots of pillowy hoppiness. Slightly sweet finish. ABV: 5.5%. 12oz

Wild State Cider Semi-Dry

Wild State Cider Semi-Dry

$6.50

This is where it all started - a crisp cider with champagne vibes. 6.4% ABV, 165 calories and only 3g sugar.

Wild State Cider Pink Pineapple

Wild State Cider Pink Pineapple

$6.50

This tropical vacation of a cider is left unfiltered for a hazy look and juicy mouthfeel. Made with Costa Rican pineapples and fresh dragon fruit. Our newest flagship cider. 6% ABV | 170 calories

Greek Deli

Salacious Eggplant Spread Deli 8 oz

Salacious Eggplant Spread Deli 8 oz

$6.69
Sassy Cheese Spread Deli 8 oz

Sassy Cheese Spread Deli 8 oz

$6.69
Tzatziki Spread Deli 8 oz

Tzatziki Spread Deli 8 oz

$6.69
Kalamata Olives Deli 12oz

Kalamata Olives Deli 12oz

$7.00
Real Greek Yogurt Deli 10 oz

Real Greek Yogurt Deli 10 oz

$5.00
Real Greek Feta Deli 10 oz

Real Greek Feta Deli 10 oz

$10.00
Pita Bread Deli Pack of 10

Pita Bread Deli Pack of 10

$6.00

Kontos Brand

NEW! Bag of Pita Chips

NEW! Bag of Pita Chips

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Authentic Greek Athenian Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2400 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55114

Directions

The Naughty Greek University image
The Naughty Greek University image
The Naughty Greek University image
The Naughty Greek University image

