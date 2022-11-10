- Home
- /
- Saint Paul
- /
- St. Anthony Park
- /
- Greek
- /
- The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
The Naughty Greek University 2400 University Ave W
2,211 Reviews
$$
2400 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Mezze/Small Plates
Simply Tzatziki
Strained Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber, refreshing and complementary to all meats and vegetable plates. Served with warm seasoned pita.
Sassy Cheese Spread
Homemade spread made from Greek feta and spicy roasted peppers. Served with warm seasoned pita. Excellent with fries!
Salacious Eggplant Spread
Roasted eggplant and sweet bell peppers with fresh parsley, garlic & EVOO, just like grandma made. Served with warm seasoned pita
Crispy Zucchini
Hot, fresh-cut zucchini — lightly dusted in flour and coated in seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a side of Tzatziki.
Flash-Fried Eggplant
Hot, fresh-cut eggplant — lightly dusted in flour and coated in seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a side of Tzatziki.
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
Naughty Fries
Hot, fresh-cut fries topped with Greek feta cheese, hot, fresh-cut fries topped with Greek feta cheese, seasoned with oregano and served with a side of our sassy cheese spread.
Baked Greek Feta
Served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo and drizzled with Greek thyme honey.
Suggestive Mezze Platter
A little taste of everything! includes all three of our homemade spreads with warm, seasoned pita. Comes with your choice of any 1/2-size hot mezze
Soups & Salads
Cup Avgolemono Soup
Traditional egg, lemon chicken soup made from scratch. Just like home.
Bowl Avgolemono Soup
Traditional egg, lemon chicken soup made from scratch. Just like home.
Pure Goodness Salad
Fresh cut romaine, spinach, onions, scallions, Greek Feta, green peppers and lemon vinaigrette
Tabbouleh Salad
Parsley, cous-cous, tomatoes, cucumber, mint and TNG dressing
Kale Salad
Chopped kale and romaine salad with scallions, tomatoes, carrots, Greek Feta and red wine vinaigrette dressing
TNG Original Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing
Heavenly Gyro Pitas
Pork Gyro Pita
Sliced thin cut seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita
Ground lamb and beef kebabs grilled with allspice, garlic and cumin. Tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Beef Souvlaki Pita
Grilled fresh beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Favalafel Pita
Home-made falafel made with fava beans served with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Virgin Pita
Grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, grilled red bell peppers, tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Piata/Plates
Pork Gyro Plate
Fresh thin cuts of seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, and tzatziki.
Chicken Souvlaki Plate
Grilled chicken tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Plate
Served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Beef Souvlaki Plate
Grilled beef tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Favalafel Plate
Home made falafel made from fava beans served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Virgin Plate
Grilled eggplant, grilled zucchini, grilled red peppers served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Half Pound Grilled Lamb Chops Plate
Premium cut of spring lamb, served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Wicked Meat Platter
Lamb chops, pork gyro, chicken and beef souvlaki or ground beef/lamb kebab. Comes with 2 pitas.
Family Gyro Platter
Enough to feed a Greek village! A full pound of meat or veggies with four pitas and enough onions, tomatoes and tzatziki to fill them up. Comes with your choice of large salad or Fries.
Just The Meats
1/4 lb Pork Gyro
1/4lb. Pork Gyro A la Carte
1/2 lb Pork Gyro
1/4lb. Pork Gyro A la Carte
1 lb Pork Gyro
1/4lb. Pork Gyro A la Carte
1/4 lb Chicken Souvlaki
Chicken Souvlaki, a la Carte (One Skewer)
1/2 lb Chicken Souvlaki
Chicken Souvlaki, a la Carte (2 Skewers)
1 lb Chicken Souvlaki
Chicken Souvlaki, a la Carte (4 Skewers)
1/4 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab
Kebab a la Carte (One Skewer)
1/2 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab
Kebab a la Carte (2 Skewers)
1 lb Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab
Kebab a la Carte (4 Skewers)
1/4 lb Beef Souvlaki
Beef Souvlaki, a la Carte (One Skewer)
1/2 lb Beef Souvlaki
Beef Souvlaki, a la Carte (2 Skewers)
1 lb Beef Souvlaki
Beef Souvlaki, a la Carte (4 Skewers)
3 Favalafels Patties
3 Patties of Favalafel (falafel made with fava beans)
6 Favalafel Patties
6 Patties of Favalafel (falafel made with fava beans)
12 Favalafel Patties
12 Patties of Favalafel (falafel made with fava beans)
1/4 lb Virgin Mix
1/4 lb. Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini & Red Bell Pepper
1/2 lb Virgin Mix
1 lb. Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini & Red Bell Pepper
1 lb Virgin Mix
1/4lb. Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini & Red Bell Pepper
1/2 lb Grilled Lamb Chops
1/2lb. Grilled Lamb Chops (4 chops)
1lb Grilled Lamb Chops
1lb. Grilled Lamb Chops (8 chops)
Glyka/Desserts
Call Me Fluffy (Loukoumades)
Fried Athenian fluffy mini donuts served warm with Greek thyme honey, cinnamon and powdered sugar
Yia-Yia's Orange Filo Cake
Orange cake made from filo dough soaked in homemade Greek honey syrup and served with Greek yogurt-based sauce — family recipe
Baklava
Sweet buttery walnut filling wrapped in filo dough & soaked in a brandy citrus syrup
Greek Yogurt with Honey
Served with Greek thyme honey from the Peloponnese
Sides
Side Pita Whole
Side Pita Cut Up
Side Pure Goodness Salad
Side Tabbouleh Salad
Side Kale Salad
Side Fries
Side Naughty Fries
Side Tzatziki
Side Sassy Cheese Spread
Side Salacious Eggplant Spread
Side Kalamata Olives
Side Crumbled Greek Feta
Silverware/Napkin
Disposable knife, fork, napkin and salt/sugar packet, free of charge.
Beverages
San Pellegrino Lemon
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
Peace Coffee (Guatemala Dark)
Bittersweet chocolate, cherry, anise. made from coffee beans from Apecaform Cooperative in Pueblo Nuevo, Guatemala. All Peace Coffees are organic, fair trade and sourced from small growers
Coke Can 12oz
Diet Coke Can 12oz
Sprite Can 12oz
Greek Wines
Harlaftis Red Bottle
Oenodea Red Bottle
Lively red color, smokey character. Red fruits and plum, with mature tannins. Pairs well with Sassy Cheese Spread, TNG Original Greek Salad, Virgin Gyro. Try it if you like a Cabernet Sauvignon!
Oenodea White Bottle
Pleasant and cool at first with very good acidity. Plenty of fruit and fine finish. Pairs well with Sassy Cheese Spread, TNG Original Greek Salad, Virgin Gyro. Try it if you like a Riesling.
Kouros White Bottle
Light-bodied, full of bright approachable flavors and moderate acidity. Pairs well with Naughty Fries, Pure Goodness Salad, Chicken Souvlaki. Try it if you like a Pinot Grigio.
Retsina White Bottle
Super Greek! Piney, orchard fruits. Pairs well with Crispy Zucchini, Baked Greek Feta with Drizzled Honey, Pork Gyro. Try it if you like adventure!
Greek & Local Beers
Mythos
Premium Greek imported pale lager beer. Produced from select varieties of barley and hops, Mythos is a Lager with a rich head and bright blonde color offering a pleasant, refreshing taste and a clean finish.12oz.
Fix Hellas
Premium Greek imported lager beer. The first and most historic Greek beer and its prevailing perfumes are the freshness of apple and banana scents.12oz.
Caress Me Brown (12 oz)
Brown Ale. Deep mahogany in color with a tan head. Aromas of toffee, burnt sugar, and slight chocolate. Smooth balanced beer. Slightly silky. ABV: 6.2% | IBU: 35. 12oz
This Is The Pale (12 oz)
Pale Ale. This Pale Ale pours an orange hue with a dense white head. Citrus and tropical fruit notes in the aroma. A well-balanced hoppy ale. Cheers! ABV 5.8% 12 oz
Hola Beaches (16 oz)
Northeast IPA. Aromas of coconut, tropical fruit, banana, and some citrus. Tasting notes are soft on the palate with lots of pillowy hoppiness. Slightly sweet finish. ABV: 5.5%. 12oz
Wild State Cider Semi-Dry
This is where it all started - a crisp cider with champagne vibes. 6.4% ABV, 165 calories and only 3g sugar.
Wild State Cider Pink Pineapple
This tropical vacation of a cider is left unfiltered for a hazy look and juicy mouthfeel. Made with Costa Rican pineapples and fresh dragon fruit. Our newest flagship cider. 6% ABV | 170 calories
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Authentic Greek Athenian Street Food. Come in and enjoy!
2400 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55114