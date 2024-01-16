- Home
- /
- Lighthouse Point
- /
- Nauti Dawg Marina
Nauti Dawg Marina
2841 Marina Circle
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Tuna Wontons
3 Poke Tuna$24.00
- Mahi-Mahi Fish Dip
House-Made Smoked Fish Dip$22.00
- Conch Fritters
6 Freshly Chopped Chonch Fritters$20.00
- Crab Cakes
Chunk Crab,Light Breading$26.00
- Chicken Wings
8 Jumbo Wings Baked then Fried$18.00
- Coconut Shrimp
6 Coconut battered Shrimp with asian slaw$22.00
- Calamari Fried
Fried Rings, Tenticles, Hot Peppers$24.00
- Baked Goat Cheese$20.00
- Edamame
Steamed and Tossed$14.00
- Pubstyle Pretzel and Beer Cheeze
2 Baked Barvarian Pub Style Pretzles, Mustard & Beer Chz$16.00
- Truffle Fries
Crispy Coated FF (LARGE)$14.00
- Peel & Eat Shrimp
8 Old Bay flavor$22.00
- Brussel Sprouts$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce
4 Skewered Marinated Breast of Chicken in Peanut Sauce$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Starter Coconut Mussels$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Starter Sauteed Clams$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Soup or Chowder
Beach Buns
- BLT (Traditional)
2 slices of Toast, BLT, Fries,Pickel$16.00
- BLT (Turkey)
2 slices of Toast, Turkey BLT, Fries, Pickel$18.00
- Brunch Burger
8oz Beef Burger,Cheese,LTO,EGG,Keiser Roll,Fries$22.00
- Cheeseburger in Paradise
8oz Beef Burger,Cheese,LTO, Keiser Roll, Fries$20.00
- Black and Blue Burger$22.00
- Chicken Sandwich
6oz Breast, LTO, Keiser Roll, Crispy fries, pickel$20.00
- Cuban Stack Hoagie
Ham,Pork,Swiss on Cuban Roll, Pickle$20.00
- Fresh Catch Sandwich$28.00
- Lobster Grilled Cheese
Chunk Lobster smothered with 3 cheeses on grilled Brioche$30.00
- Lobster Roll
Chunk Lobster (Mayo Basedw/ Chopped Celery and Red Onion mix$38.00
- Mahi Sandwich
6oz Mahi Filet on Keiser Roll, Pickle$26.00
- NAUTI Dawg Hotdog
All Beef Hotdog,tomato,Onion,Cheddar/Jack,Siracchia, Roll$14.00
- Plain Hotdog$12.00
- CB Reuben
House Sliced,Swiss,Saurkraut, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye, Pickle$20.00
- Mahi Reuben
6oz Mahi Filet on Keiser Roll, Pickle$26.00
- Fresh Catch Reuben$28.00
- Shrimp Po-Boy
(5) Shrimp,LT ,On Hoagie Roll$26.00
Noodle Bar
Fresh From The Garden
- Burrata Plate
Burrata Ball, Mixed Greens Pesto Paint, Balsamic Glaze$24.00
- Caeser Salad
Panko Parmesan Cheese$16.00
- Champagne Beet Salad
Gold and Red beets,Goat Cheese,Candied Walnuts$20.00
- Chopped Mediterranean$20.00
- House Salad (Large)$12.00
- Island Salad (Coconut Shrimp)
(5) Island Dressing$26.00
- Island Salad (Grilled Chicken)
(1) 6oz Breast$24.00
- Marina COBB
Ham,Egg,Turkey,Cheese$24.00
- Spinach Berry Salad$20.00
From The Land
- St Louis Ribs (1/2 Rack)
Fries, Slaw$22.00
- St Louis Ribs (Full Rack)
Fries, Slaw$32.00
- Pineapple Pepper Beef Tips
Jasmine Rice, Cubes of Beef, Green & Red Peppers, Pineapple Chunks$32.00
- Jasmine
White Sticky$6.00
- Spanish Rice
Yellow$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Cucumber Salad
Spicy cucumber, onion$5.00
- Slaw (Asian)
Sweet and Spicy, carrot, red cabbage$5.00
- Slaw (Original)
Mayo Based cabbage,carrot,red cabbage Blend$5.00
- Crispy French Fries
Large Order$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
Large Order$8.00
- Onion Rings
Large Order$8.00
- Mashed Potatoes$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Side Salad (House)
Small$8.00
- Side Salad (Caeser)
Small$8.00
From The Sea
- Tuna Poke Bowl$25.00
- Shrimp Platter$26.00
- Mahi-Mahi Platter
8oz Skin-off Filet (w/2 sides)$34.00
- FRESH CATCH Platter
8oz Filet (w/2 sides)$38.00
- Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna$28.00
- Fish An Chips$26.00
- Marmelade Glazed Salmon
8oz skin on Salmon (w/2 Sides)$30.00
- Sea Scallops Platter
5 Jumbo Sea Scallops (w/2 Sides)$34.00
- Seafood Paella
Clams,mussels,shrimp,red peppers, Spanish rice Red Pepper, Lemon$40.00
- Dinner Coconut Mussels$28.00
- Dinner Sauteed Clams$28.00
- Jasmine
White Sticky$6.00
- Spanish Rice
Yellow$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Cucumber Salad
Spicy cucumber, onion$5.00
- Slaw (Asian)
Sweet and Spicy, carrot, red cabbage$5.00
- Slaw (Original)
Mayo Based cabbage,carrot,red cabbage Blend$5.00
- Crispy French Fries
Large Order$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
Large Order$8.00
- Onion Rings
Large Order$8.00
- Mashed Potatoes$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Side Salad (House)
Small$8.00
- Side Salad (Caeser)
Small$8.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Pasta
10 oz$10.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Choise cheese ,Bread Choice$12.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
Four$12.00
- Kids Shrimp$12.00
- Kids Grilled Chicken$12.00
- Kids Hot Dog$12.00
- Kids Hamburger
8oz$14.00
- Kids Single Taco
Meat, Chicken, or Fish Cheese,lettuce tomato$10.00
- Kids Steak$14.00
- Jasmine
White Sticky$6.00
- Spanish Rice
Yellow$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Cucumber Salad
Spicy cucumber, onion$5.00
- Slaw (Asian)
Sweet and Spicy, carrot, red cabbage$5.00
- Slaw (Original)
Mayo Based cabbage,carrot,red cabbage Blend$5.00
- Crispy French Fries
Large Order$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
Large Order$8.00
- Onion Rings
Large Order$8.00
- Mashed Potatoes$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Side Salad (House)
Small$8.00
- Side Salad (Caeser)
Small$8.00
Portside Taco Bar
- Shrimp Taco$20.00
- Mahi Taco$20.00
- Fresh Catch Taco$28.00
- Chicken Taco
2 Beef,Chicken,Mahi,Shrimp, Poke, FRESH CATCH$14.00
- Beef Taco$14.00
- Poke Taco$20.00
- Quesadilla (Fajita Veggie)
12" Tortilla,Cheddar/Jack,R&G Peppers,Onion,Mushrm$20.00
- Quesadilla (Shrimp)
12" Tortilla, Cheddar/Jack, Shrimp$16.00
- Quesadilla (Beef Taco)
12" Tortilla,Cheddar/Jack,Ground Beef$20.00
- Quesadilla (Meat Lovers)
12" Tortilla,Cheddar/Jack,Bacon,Sausage,Ham$24.00
- Quesadilla (Chicken)$16.00
Sides
- Crispy French Fries
Large Order$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
Large Order$8.00
- Onion Rings
Large Order$8.00
- Slaw (Original)
Mayo Based cabbage,carrot,red cabbage Blend$5.00
- Spicy Cucumber Salad
Spicy cucumber, onion$5.00
- Beans and Rice$6.00
- Cup of Fresh Fruit$6.00
- Side Salad (House)
Small$8.00
- Side Salad (Caeser)
Small$8.00
- Veggies$8.00
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Black Beans$8.00
- Strawberries$6.00
- Jasmine
White Sticky$6.00
- Mashed Potatoes$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brussels Sprouts$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Slaw (Asian)
Sweet and Spicy, carrot, red cabbage$5.00
- Spanish Rice
Yellow$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dipping Sauce$0.50
Desserts
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- American Coffee$4.00
- Cappucino$6.00
- Latte$6.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$8.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Soda Water$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Rootbeer$5.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Sparkling Water$6.00
- Still Water$6.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$8.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$10.00
- Virgin Strawberry Daquiri$10.00
- Water
Beer
- 0.00 Beer$7.00
- Angry Orchard$8.00
- Blue Moon$8.00
- Bud Lite$7.00
- Budweiser$7.00
- Coors Lite$7.00
- Corona$8.00
- Corona Lite$8.00
- Graphic IPA$8.00
- Guinness$9.00
- Happy Dad$8.00
- Heineken$8.00
- High Noon$8.00
- Hold my Beer$8.00
- Hop Gun IPA$8.00
- Islamorada IPA$8.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- Modelo Esp$8.00
- Modelo Negro$8.00
- Stella$8.00
- Yuengling$7.00
Champage Cocktails
Cocktails & Shots
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Espresso Martini$18.00
- French 75 Martini$16.00
- French Kiss Martini$15.00
- Hugo Spritz$16.00
- Key Lime Martini$16.00
- Salted Caramel Martini$16.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$16.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$20.00
- Marina Margarita$15.00
- Martini$16.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Moonlit Mojito$16.00
- Moscow Mule$16.00
- Old Fashioned$18.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Spicy Nauti Mary$16.00
- Tito's Arnold Palmer$14.00
- Tropical Rum Punch$16.00
- Tues House Margarita$5.00
- Whiskey Smash$16.00
- B-52 Shot$15.00
- Bl**Job Shot$15.00
- Green Tea Shot$15.00
- Hello GN Shot$15.00
- Irish Car Bomb Shot$15.00
- Jagerbomb Shot$15.00
- Jolly Rancher Shot$15.00
- Kamakazi Shot$15.00
- Lemondrop Shot$15.00
- PB & J Shot$15.00
- RedHead Sl** Shot$15.00
- White Tea Shot$15.00
Wines By The Bottle
- BTL Educated Guess$50.00
- BTL J Lohr Cabernet$40.00
- BTL Meomi$60.00
- BTL Simi Cabernet$55.00
- Pitcher Red Sangria$45.00
- BTL Chalk Hill$50.00
- BTL Kim Crawford$50.00
- BTL Relax$45.00
- BTL Santa Margarita
- Pitcher White Sangria$45.00
- BTL Barone Fini$33.00
- BTL San Angelo$45.00
- BTL DeLoach$38.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer$55.00
- BTL Cote des Roses$49.00
- BTL Whispering Angel
- BTL HOUSE Sparkling$36.00
- BTL La Marca$60.00
- BTL Split (Brut)$15.00
- BTL Split (Rose)$15.00
Wines By The Glass
- GLS HOUSE Cabernet$10.00
- GLS HOUSE Merlot$10.00
- GLS HOUSE Pinot Noir$10.00
- GLS HOUSE Red Sangria$15.00
- GLS Simi Cabernet$18.00
- GLS Educated Guess$16.00
- GLS J Lohr Cabernet$14.00
- GLS Meomi$16.00
- GLS La Crema$18.00
- GLS HOUSE Pinot Grigio$10.00
- GLS HOUSE Chardonnay$10.00
- GLS HOUSE Reisling$10.00
- GLS HOUSE Sauv Blanc$10.00
- GLS HOUSE White Sangria$15.00
- GLS Chalk Hill$16.00
- GLS Kim Crawford$16.00
- GLS Relax$14.00
- GLS Santa Margarita
- GLS Sea Glass$16.00
- GLS Barone Fini$11.00
- GLS San Angelo$14.00
- GLS Deloach$13.00
- GLS Sonoma Cutrer$18.00
- GLS HOUSE Rose$10.00
- GLS Cotes de Rose$16.00
- GLS Bellafina$11.00
- GLS HOUSE Sparkling$10.00
- GLS Prosecco Split$14.00
Frozen Drinks
Vodka
- HOUSE Vodka$8.00
- Belvedere$18.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Titos$10.00
- Absolut Citron$9.00
- Absolut Mandrin$9.00
- Absolut Vanilla$9.00
- Absolut Peppar$9.00
- DBL HOUSE Vodka$12.00
- DBL Titos$18.00
- DBL Grey Goose$24.00
- DBL Belvedere$27.00
- DBL Ketel One$21.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$13.50
- DBL Absolut Mandrin$13.50
- DBL Absolut Peppar$13.50
- DBL Absolut Vanilla$13.50
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$14.00
- Campari$14.00
- Cointreau$16.00
- Fireball$16.00
- Frangelico$14.00
- Grand Marnier$16.00
- Jagermeister$16.00
- Kahlua$16.00
- Lemoncello$14.00
- Sambuca$14.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
- DBL Sambuca
- DBL Fireball
- DBL Campari
- DBL Cointreau
- DBL Frangelico
- DBL Grand Marnier
- DBL Jagermeister
- DBL Kahlua
- DBL Lemoncello
Retail
Tank Tops
Men's Night
Men's Night Drinks
- Coors Light MN$3.50
- Miller Light MN$3.50
- Yuengling MN$3.50
- Heineken 0 MN$3.50
- Heineken MN$4.00
- Guiness MN$4.00
- Corona MN$4.00
- Corona Light MN$4.00
- Stella MN$4.00
- Modelo MN$4.00
- Blue Moon MN$4.00
- Angry Orchard MN$4.00
- Hop Gun MN$4.00
- Islamorada IPA MN$4.00
- Graphic IPA MN$4.00
- Hold My Beer MN$4.00
- Hign Noon MN$4.00
- Happy Dad MN$4.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2841 Marina Circle, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064