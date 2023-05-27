  • Home
  • /
  • Apopka
  • /
  • The Nauti Lobstah - 311 S Forest Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Nauti Lobstah 311 S Forest Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

311 S Forest Avenue

Apopka, FL 32703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

LUNCH/DINNER MENU

ADDITIONAL SIDES

(10) HUSH PUPPIES

$3.25

(3) HUSH PUPPIES

$1.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.25

CHEESE GRITS

$3.25

COLESLAW

$3.25

CREAMED SPINACH

$3.25

FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

HOMEMADE CRISPY POTATO CHIPS

$3.25

Served with Homemade Remoulade Sauce

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$7.25

Fresh Organic Greens, Tomato, Onion, Gorgonzola, Seasoned Croutons - Served with Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

MASHED POTATOES

$3.25

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$3.25

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$3.25

APPLE SAUCE

$3.25

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

RICE PILAF

$3.25

APPETIZERS

(12) RAW OYSTERS - VIRGINIA

$21.00

James River Blue Point Virginia Oysters

ARTICHOKE BOTTOMS STUFFED WITH GREEN TOMATO PICO

$12.00Out of stock

Stuffed with Green Tomato Pico (VEGAN)

CANADIAN BLACK MUSSELS

$15.00

One Pound Served with Fresh Garlic, Basil and Grilled Focaccia Bread

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

Half Pound Marinated in Buttermilk and Lightly Breaded, Served with Homemade Remoulade

CLAM CAKES

CLAM CAKES

$6.00+

A New England Classic!

CLAMS CASINO

$18.00

One Dozen Middleneck Clams Topped with Bacon and Casino Butter (Butter, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Parsley & Lemon)

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES

$19.00

Two Pan-Seared Crab Cakes Served with Homemade Remoulade Sauce

CRAB STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$13.00

Four Stuffed Mushrooms with Hollandaise Sauce Drizzle

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$10.00

Served with Homemade Tiger Horseradish Sauce

FRIED OYSTERS

$24.00

(8) Breaded Oysters Breaded in Buttermilk, Lightly Fried and Served with Lemon and Homemade Remoulade

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$8.00

Served with Ranch Dressing

GATOR BITES

$15.00

Served with Homemade Honey Mustard

GLOUCESTER STEAMAHS

$26.00

One Pound of Steamer Clams Served with Herbed Broth and Drawn Butter

ONION RINGS

$8.00

Served with Homemade Tiger Horseradish Sauce

(12) OYSTERS CASINO

$36.00

Topped with Bacon and Casino Butter (Butter, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Parsley & Lemon)

(6) OYSTERS CASINO

$20.00

Topped with Bacon and Casino Butter (Butter, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Parsley & Lemon)

SMELTS

$16.00

Half Pound Battered in a Light Buttermilk, Crispy Fried, Served with Lemon and Homemade Remoulade

STEAMED LITTLE NECK CLAMS

$17.00

(15) Clams with Fresh Garlic and Basil and Grilled Focaccia Bread

STEAMED SNOW CRAB LEGS

$30.00

(2) 7-oz. Clusters Served with Lemon and Warm Butter

STUFFIES

$10.00

(2) Quahog Shells Stuffed with Chopped Clams, Linguica and our Signature Bread Stuffing with Onion, Celery, Fresh Herbs & Seasoning

HOMEMADE CRISPY CHIPS

$8.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.00

(6) Shrimp Served with Fresh Homemade Cocktail Sauce and Lemon

(6) RAW OYSTERS - VIRGINIA

$14.00

James River Blue Point Virginia Oysters

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

Topped with Warm Bourbon Sauce and Homemade Whipped Cream

CHOC MOUSSE MARTINI

$8.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE DESSERT

$6.00

Served "Deconstructed" in a Mason Jar with Nuts, Chocolate Sauce, Homemade Whipped Cream, and Peanut Butter Cookies

KEY LIME PIE DESSERT

$6.00

Served "Deconstructed" in a Mason Jar with Raspberry Sauce, Homemade Whipped Cream and Graham Crackers

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Strawberry and Blueberry Topped Made-From-Scratch Cheesecake, Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream

DESSERT FLIGHT

$8.00Out of stock

DINNER ENTREES

BONELESS CATFISH DINNER - AYCE

$22.00

All You Can Eat Fried Boneless Catfish

FRIED FINGERLING CATFISH - AYCE

$22.00

All You Can Eat Fingerling Catfish - Whole Tender Fish with Bones

CEDAR SMOKED GRILLED SALMON

$29.00

North Atlantic Salmon Smoked on Cedar Planks

CIOPPINO SEAFOOD STEW

$32.00

Daily Catch, Mussels, Little Neck Clams, Shrimp, Crab Claw and Oyster Flavored with Fennel in a Tomato Lobstah Broth

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES

$29.00

Three Pan-Seared Crab Cakes, Served with Homemade Remoulade Sauce

CRABMEAT STUFFED FLOUNDAH

$29.00

(2) Flounder Fillets Rolled with our Homemade Crabmeat Stuffing, Topped with Ritz Crackers and Drizzled with Hollandaise Sauce (**Please allow extra preparation time)

CRACKER CRUSTED JUMBO NEW BEDFORD SEA SCALLOPS

$29.00

Seasoned with Ritz Cracker Crust, Fresh Butter and White Wine

FISHERMAN'S PLATTER (CHOOSE 2)

$25.00

Choice of (2) - All Fried OR All Broiled **Fried Boneless Catfish, Clam Strips, Shrimp, Gator, Flounder, New Bedford Scallops, Frog Legs (+7)

FISHERMAN'S PLATTER (CHOOSE 3)

$29.00

Choice of (3) - All Fried OR All Broiled **Fried Boneless Catfish, Clam Strips, Shrimp, Gator, Flounder, New Bedford Scallops, Frog Legs (+7)

FRIED FLOUNDAH

$23.00

8 oz. Flounder

FRIED IPSWICH WHOLE BELLY CLAMS

$26.00+

Marinated in Buttermilk and Lightly Breaded, Served with Homemade Remoulade

FRIED SHRIMP (12 PCS)

$20.00

FROG LEGS

$28.00

(5) Pairs

GRILLED GROUPER

$29.00

10 oz. with Tomato, Basil and Garlic Sauce

GRILLED MAHI

$27.00

Seasoned with Garlic, Lime and Cilantro, Topped with Green Tomato Salsa

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$28.00

Served with a Seafood Broth, Topped with Pickled Onions

LINGUINI

$22.00

Choice of Steamed Little Neck Clams, Shrimp, or Chicken (+$2), Served with White Wine Broth or Red Sauce and Grilled Focaccia Bread

LINGUINI WITH VEGETABLES

$20.00

Served with Grilled Focaccia Bread (VEGAN)

NEW ENGLAND FISH AND CHIPS

$23.00

Beer Battered Haddock Served with French Fries and Choice of One Side, With Malt Vinegar

RITZ CRACKER CRUSTED COD

$28.00

Seasoned with Fresh Butter and White Wine (Can be made GF)

RITZ CRACKER CRUSTED FLOUNDAH

$23.00

Seasoned with Fresh Butter and White Wine (Can be made GF)

SHRIMP A LA BOB

$21.00

(12) Shrimp Broiled with Garlic, Lemon and White Wine

SNAPPER FILET

$26.00

Served with Grilled Red, Green and Yellow Peppers and Topped with Sweet Coconut Curry Cream

STEAMED PEEL & EAT SHRIMP - (1) LB.

$22.00

STEAMED SNOW CRAB LEGS

$65.00

(5) 7-oz. Clusters Served with Lemon and Warm Butter

(2) JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRABS

$29.00

Served Fried or New England Style Sauteed

(3) JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRABS

$39.00

Served Fried or New England Style Sauteed

SALMON WITH JUMBO LUMP CRAB

$30.00

RAINBOW TROUT

$24.00

Pan Seared with Lemon and Herb Butter, Topped with Crispy Fried Onions

STUFFED RAINBOW TROUT

$26.00

Pan Seared with Lemon and Herb Butter and Stuffed with Creamed Spinach

SPANISH SALMON & POTATO STEW

$29.00

MONKFISH

$26.00Out of stock

CHILEAN SEABASS

$48.00

Pan-Seared in a Saffron Beurre Blanc Sauce

DINNER LAND ENTREES

6 OZ FILET MIGNON

$36.00

6 oz. Filet Topped with Gorgonzola Butter, Grilled Tomato, Hollandaise Sauce, Served with House or Caesar Salad and Choice of Two Sides

GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS

$24.00

Two Boneless Chicken Breasts Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes and Choice of One Side

12 OZ SIRLOIN

$39.00

Creekstone New York Sirloin Strip Topped with Grilled Onions, Hollandaise Sauce with House or Caesar Salad

12 OZ. RIBEYE STEAK

$44.00

Creekstone Ribeye Topped with Crispy Fried Onions with House or Caesar Salad and Choice of Two Sides

ROASTED BELL PEPPERS

$24.00

Two Peppers Stuffed with Rice, Roasted Vegetables, Herbs and Served with a Pomodoro Sauce (Vegan)

SALADS

ENTREE SALAD WITH CHICKEN, SHRIMP OR SALMON

$20.00

Choice of House or Caesar Salad HOUSE: Fresh Organic Greens, Tomato, Onion, Gorgonzola, Strawberries and Blueberries, Seasoned Croutons Served with Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette CAESAR: Romaine Lettuce with our Homemade Caesar Dressing, Topped with Seasoned Croutons and Parmesan Ribbons Choice of: Grilled Chicken ($20), Grilled Shrimp ($20), or Grilled Salmon ($29)

ENTREE SALAD

$12.00

Choice of House or Caesar Salad HOUSE: Fresh Organic Greens, Tomato, Onion, Gorgonzola, Strawberries and Blueberries, Seasoned Croutons Served with Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette CAESAR: Romaine Lettuce with our Homemade Caesar Dressing, Topped with Seasoned Croutons and Parmesan Ribbons

LOBSTAHS

ONE LB. BOILED - THUR-SAT.

$35.00

Served Boiled Only with Choice of One Side

1.5 LB LOBSTAH

$60.00

Served Boiled, Broiled or Fisherman Style Baked Stuffed (*Stuffed with Shrimp and Scallops) - Served with Drawn Butter and Lemons

THREE LB. LOBSTAH

$140.00

Served Lazy Man Style (Cooked, Cracked Open, Shelled and Served in Butter and Wine) and Stuffed with Shrimp and Scallops

TWIN LOBSTAH TAILS

$52.00

(2) 7-oz. Maine Cold Water Tails Served Ritz Cracker Crusted with Drawn Butter and Lemon

SANDWICH PLATTERS

CONNECTICUT LOBSTAH ROLL

$28.00

With Bibb Lettuce on a Toasted New England Brioche Roll, Served Warm with Butter - Homemade Potato Chips and Choice of One Side

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$20.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Remoulade

FRIED OYSTER PO BOY

$21.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Choice of One Side

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Served with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of One Side

GROUPER SANDWICH

$29.00

10 oz. Grouper Served Grilled or Fried with Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of Two Sides

NEW ENGLAND LOBSTAH ROLL

$28.00

Cold Lobster Salad with Bibb Lettuce on a Toasted New England Brioche Roll, Served with Homemade Potato Chips and Choice of One Side

SIS PITMAN BURGER

$14.00

Half-Pound Burger with Choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles and Served on a Sesame Seed Bun - Choice of One Side

SOUPS

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDAH - CUP

$8.00

Made from Scratch with Chef Mike's Secret Recipe!

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

$10.00

Made from Scratch with Chef Mike's Secret Recipe!

NEW ENGLAND LOBSTAH BISQUE - CUP

$10.00

Made from Scratch with Chef Mike's Secret Recipe!

NEW ENGLAND LOBSTAH BISQUE - BOWL

$12.00

Made from Scratch with Chef Mike's Secret Recipe!

GUMBO CUP

$8.00Out of stock

BOWL FISH CHOWDAH

$11.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

ONE LB LOBSTAH - TUES/WED

$25.00

SNOW CRAB LEGS - 5 CLUSTERS - SPECIAL

$55.00

TWO-TIER SEAFOOD TOWER

$75.00Out of stock

THREE-TIER SEAFOOD TOWER

$140.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$3.25

COFFEE

$3.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

DR. PEPPER

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$3.25

HOT TEA

$3.25

LIPTON PEACH TEA

$3.25

MILK

$3.25

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.25

MUG ROOT BEER

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

PEPSI

$3.25

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.25

SIERRA MIST

$3.25

SWEET TEA

$3.25

TROPICANA LEMONADE

$3.25

UNSWEET TEA

$3.25

WATER

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.25

CLUB SODA

$3.25

HALF AND HALF ICED TEA

$3.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

LIQUOR

Well Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cruzan Dark

$8.00

Cruzen Light

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Botanist

$13.00

Well Scotch - Cutty Sark

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Dewars White

$11.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$15.00

Macallan

$17.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Well Tequila - Sauza

$8.00

El Jimador Silver

$9.00

El Jimador Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Well Whiskey Old Forester

$8.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Old Camp Pecan

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.50

COCKTAILS

Autumn Apple Cider Bourbon

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Bob's Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Candy Apple

$9.00

Champagne Sangria

$9.00

Champagne Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Coffin Cosmo

$9.00

Cosmo Martini

$9.00

Dragonberry Mule

$9.00

Drunken Snowman

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Fall Cinnamon Pucker

$9.00

Florida Georgia Line

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Heather's Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Malibu Sunset

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Nauti Shirley

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Peach Belini

$8.00

Red Appletini

$10.50

Red Wine Sangria

$9.00

Red Wine Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Salty Caramel Delight

$8.00

Santa Clausmopolitan

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Shark Bite

$9.00

Strawberry Martini

$8.00

Summertime Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Grinch

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Watermelon Martini

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Rumchata Float

$9.00

Lavendar Fizz

$6.00

Strawberry Rose Cosmo

$9.00

Iced Caramel Mocha

$9.00

BEER

Bud Light

$5.50

Bud Zero

$5.50

Budwesier

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Estrella Damm

$7.00

Heineken

$6.50

Hoegaarden

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$12.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Sam Adams

$7.00

Shock Top

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.50

Yuengling

$6.50

Elysian Space Dust

$7.00

Clutchplate

$8.00

Crooked Can High Stepper

$8.00

Crushable Haze

$8.00

Sweet Baby Jesus

$9.00

Sweet Water

$8.00

Three Odd Guys Chief Horsefeathers

$7.00

Sweet Baby Jesus Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout

$9.00

WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon, House

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars

$11.00

Pinot Noir, Cedar Brook

$11.00

Merlot, Beringer

$7.00

Malbec, San Esteban

$8.00

Pinot Noir, La Crema

$13.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, House

$27.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Cedarbrook

$34.00

BTL Merlot, House

$27.00

BTL Malbec, San Esteban

$25.00

BTL Pinot Noir, La Crema

$47.00

Chardonnay, House

$7.00

Moscato, Culitos

$8.00

Chardonnay, La Crema

$16.00

Pinot Grigio, House

$8.00

Champagne, Wycliffe

$8.00

Chardonnay, Josh

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc, In Situ, House

$7.00

BTL Chardonnay, House

$27.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, House

$27.00

BTL Pinot Noir, La Crema

$37.00Out of stock

BTL Moscato, Culitos

$26.00

BTL Champagne, Wycliffe

$15.00

BTL Chardonnay. Josh Cellars

$35.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, House, In Situ

$27.00

CHAMPAGNE

WYCLIFF CHAMPAGNE - BOTTLE

$15.00

WYCLIFF CHAMPAGNE - GLASS

$8.00Out of stock

BEV SPECIALS

BUCKET DOMESTIC BEERS

$17.00

BUCKET INTL BEERS

$20.00

BUCKET IPAS

$25.00

KENTUCKY BOURBON ALE - SPECIAL

$6.00

407 FLORIDA SUNSET

$4.07

Sangria Tue / Wed

$5.00

House Wine Tue / Wed

$3.50

TEACHER/NURSE APPRECIATION

$3.50

LUNCH SPECIALS

CHOPPED SIRLOIN STEAK W/GRILLED ONIONS

$14.00

FRESH FRIED BONELESS CATFISH STRIPS

$15.00

FRESH FRIED FINGERLING CATFISH

$15.00

FRIED CLAM STRIPS

$18.00

FRIED GATOR

$18.00

LIGHTLY BREADED

(6) FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

(6) PIECES

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.00

W/BALSAMIC GLAZE

LUNCH COMBO

$18.00

BONELESS CATFISH, CLAM STRIPS, SCALLOPS, SHRIMP

STEAMED PEEL & EAT SHRIMP 1/2 LB.

$13.00

SERVED WARM

POPCORN SHRIMP PO' BOY

$12.00

CATFISH PO'BOY

$13.00

FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$16.00

SOUTHERN BLT

$12.00

BACON, LETTUCE, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

NE CLAM ROLL

$15.00

TAKEOUT MENU

BOX OF BONELESS CATFISH W/10 HUSH PUPPIES

$22.00

BOX OF FINGERLINGS W/10 HUSH PUPPIES

$22.00

PINT OF COCKTAIL SAUCE

$8.00

PINT OF COLESLAW

$8.00

PINT OF CREAMED SPINACH

$8.00

PINT OF GRITS

$8.00

PINT OF MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

PINT OF SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$8.00

PINT OF TARTAR SAUCE

$8.00

PINT OF VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$8.00

SWEET TEA - GALLON

$8.00

SWEET TEA - HALF GALLON

$4.00

UNSWEET TEA - GALLON

$8.00

UNSWEET TEA - HALF GALLON

$4.00

HALF PAN BREAD PUDDING

$40.00

KID'S MENU

KID'S CATFISH

$10.00

KID'S CHICKEN

$10.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KID'S FLOUNDAH

$10.00

KID'S CLAM STRIPS

$10.00

KID'S POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.00

VALENTINE'S DAY 2023

VDAY APPETIZERS

VDAY CRABMEAT MUSHROOMS

Out of stock

VDAY MUSSELS

Out of stock

VDAY ONION RINGS

Out of stock

VDAY CALAMARI

Out of stock

VDAY ENTREES

VDAY FILET MIGNON

$45.00Out of stock

VDAY NY SIRLOIN

$45.00Out of stock

VDAY ONE LB LOBSTAH

$45.00Out of stock

VDAY 3 LB LAZY MAN LOBSTAH

$150.00Out of stock

VDAY DESSERT

DESSERT FLIGHT

Out of stock

VDAY BEVERAGE

WYCLIFF CHAMPAGNE - GLASS

$8.00Out of stock

Merlot, Beringer

Out of stock

Chardonnay, Beringer

Out of stock

Pinot Grigio, Beringer

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

New England Seafood

Location

311 S Forest Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Antonio's House of Pizza - Apopka
orange starNo Reviews
1097 Orange Blossom Trail Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext
The Back Room Steakhouse - 1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD
orange starNo Reviews
1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apopka FL
orange star4.5 • 1,287
1410 Rock Springs Rd Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext
Steak and Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
2107 East Semoran Boulevard Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
The Southern Deli - 2171 E Semoran Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2171 E Semoran Blvd Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Hunt Club
orange starNo Reviews
3030 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Apopka

Beef 'O' Brady's - Apopka FL
orange star4.5 • 1,287
1410 Rock Springs Rd Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Apopka
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston