The Nauti Lobstah
311 S Forest Avenue
Apopka, FL 32703
LUNCH/DINNER MENU
ADDITIONAL SIDES
(10) HUSH PUPPIES
(3) HUSH PUPPIES
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
CHEESE GRITS
COLESLAW
CREAMED SPINACH
FRENCH FRIES
HOMEMADE CRISPY POTATO CHIPS
Served with Homemade Remoulade Sauce
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Fresh Organic Greens, Tomato, Onion, Gorgonzola, Seasoned Croutons - Served with Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
MASHED POTATOES
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
VEGETABLE OF THE DAY
APPLE SAUCE
SWEET POTATO FRIES
RICE PILAF
APPETIZERS
(12) RAW OYSTERS - VIRGINIA
James River Blue Point Virginia Oysters
ARTICHOKE BOTTOMS STUFFED WITH GREEN TOMATO PICO
Stuffed with Green Tomato Pico (VEGAN)
CANADIAN BLACK MUSSELS
One Pound Served with Fresh Garlic, Basil and Grilled Focaccia Bread
FRIED CALAMARI
Half Pound Marinated in Buttermilk and Lightly Breaded, Served with Homemade Remoulade
CLAM CAKES
A New England Classic!
CLAMS CASINO
One Dozen Middleneck Clams Topped with Bacon and Casino Butter (Butter, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Parsley & Lemon)
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES
Two Pan-Seared Crab Cakes Served with Homemade Remoulade Sauce
CRAB STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Four Stuffed Mushrooms with Hollandaise Sauce Drizzle
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Served with Homemade Tiger Horseradish Sauce
FRIED OYSTERS
(8) Breaded Oysters Breaded in Buttermilk, Lightly Fried and Served with Lemon and Homemade Remoulade
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
Served with Ranch Dressing
GATOR BITES
Served with Homemade Honey Mustard
GLOUCESTER STEAMAHS
One Pound of Steamer Clams Served with Herbed Broth and Drawn Butter
ONION RINGS
Served with Homemade Tiger Horseradish Sauce
(12) OYSTERS CASINO
Topped with Bacon and Casino Butter (Butter, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Parsley & Lemon)
(6) OYSTERS CASINO
Topped with Bacon and Casino Butter (Butter, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Parsley & Lemon)
SMELTS
Half Pound Battered in a Light Buttermilk, Crispy Fried, Served with Lemon and Homemade Remoulade
STEAMED LITTLE NECK CLAMS
(15) Clams with Fresh Garlic and Basil and Grilled Focaccia Bread
STEAMED SNOW CRAB LEGS
(2) 7-oz. Clusters Served with Lemon and Warm Butter
STUFFIES
(2) Quahog Shells Stuffed with Chopped Clams, Linguica and our Signature Bread Stuffing with Onion, Celery, Fresh Herbs & Seasoning
HOMEMADE CRISPY CHIPS
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
(6) Shrimp Served with Fresh Homemade Cocktail Sauce and Lemon
(6) RAW OYSTERS - VIRGINIA
James River Blue Point Virginia Oysters
DESSERT
BREAD PUDDING
Topped with Warm Bourbon Sauce and Homemade Whipped Cream
CHOC MOUSSE MARTINI
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE DESSERT
Served "Deconstructed" in a Mason Jar with Nuts, Chocolate Sauce, Homemade Whipped Cream, and Peanut Butter Cookies
KEY LIME PIE DESSERT
Served "Deconstructed" in a Mason Jar with Raspberry Sauce, Homemade Whipped Cream and Graham Crackers
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
CHEESECAKE
Strawberry and Blueberry Topped Made-From-Scratch Cheesecake, Topped with Homemade Whipped Cream
DESSERT FLIGHT
DINNER ENTREES
BONELESS CATFISH DINNER - AYCE
All You Can Eat Fried Boneless Catfish
FRIED FINGERLING CATFISH - AYCE
All You Can Eat Fingerling Catfish - Whole Tender Fish with Bones
CEDAR SMOKED GRILLED SALMON
North Atlantic Salmon Smoked on Cedar Planks
CIOPPINO SEAFOOD STEW
Daily Catch, Mussels, Little Neck Clams, Shrimp, Crab Claw and Oyster Flavored with Fennel in a Tomato Lobstah Broth
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES
Three Pan-Seared Crab Cakes, Served with Homemade Remoulade Sauce
CRABMEAT STUFFED FLOUNDAH
(2) Flounder Fillets Rolled with our Homemade Crabmeat Stuffing, Topped with Ritz Crackers and Drizzled with Hollandaise Sauce (**Please allow extra preparation time)
CRACKER CRUSTED JUMBO NEW BEDFORD SEA SCALLOPS
Seasoned with Ritz Cracker Crust, Fresh Butter and White Wine
FISHERMAN'S PLATTER (CHOOSE 2)
Choice of (2) - All Fried OR All Broiled **Fried Boneless Catfish, Clam Strips, Shrimp, Gator, Flounder, New Bedford Scallops, Frog Legs (+7)
FISHERMAN'S PLATTER (CHOOSE 3)
Choice of (3) - All Fried OR All Broiled **Fried Boneless Catfish, Clam Strips, Shrimp, Gator, Flounder, New Bedford Scallops, Frog Legs (+7)
FRIED FLOUNDAH
8 oz. Flounder
FRIED IPSWICH WHOLE BELLY CLAMS
Marinated in Buttermilk and Lightly Breaded, Served with Homemade Remoulade
FRIED SHRIMP (12 PCS)
FROG LEGS
(5) Pairs
GRILLED GROUPER
10 oz. with Tomato, Basil and Garlic Sauce
GRILLED MAHI
Seasoned with Garlic, Lime and Cilantro, Topped with Green Tomato Salsa
GRILLED SWORDFISH
Served with a Seafood Broth, Topped with Pickled Onions
LINGUINI
Choice of Steamed Little Neck Clams, Shrimp, or Chicken (+$2), Served with White Wine Broth or Red Sauce and Grilled Focaccia Bread
LINGUINI WITH VEGETABLES
Served with Grilled Focaccia Bread (VEGAN)
NEW ENGLAND FISH AND CHIPS
Beer Battered Haddock Served with French Fries and Choice of One Side, With Malt Vinegar
RITZ CRACKER CRUSTED COD
Seasoned with Fresh Butter and White Wine (Can be made GF)
RITZ CRACKER CRUSTED FLOUNDAH
Seasoned with Fresh Butter and White Wine (Can be made GF)
SHRIMP A LA BOB
(12) Shrimp Broiled with Garlic, Lemon and White Wine
SNAPPER FILET
Served with Grilled Red, Green and Yellow Peppers and Topped with Sweet Coconut Curry Cream
STEAMED PEEL & EAT SHRIMP - (1) LB.
STEAMED SNOW CRAB LEGS
(5) 7-oz. Clusters Served with Lemon and Warm Butter
(2) JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRABS
Served Fried or New England Style Sauteed
(3) JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRABS
Served Fried or New England Style Sauteed
SALMON WITH JUMBO LUMP CRAB
RAINBOW TROUT
Pan Seared with Lemon and Herb Butter, Topped with Crispy Fried Onions
STUFFED RAINBOW TROUT
Pan Seared with Lemon and Herb Butter and Stuffed with Creamed Spinach
SPANISH SALMON & POTATO STEW
MONKFISH
CHILEAN SEABASS
Pan-Seared in a Saffron Beurre Blanc Sauce
DINNER LAND ENTREES
6 OZ FILET MIGNON
6 oz. Filet Topped with Gorgonzola Butter, Grilled Tomato, Hollandaise Sauce, Served with House or Caesar Salad and Choice of Two Sides
GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS
Two Boneless Chicken Breasts Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Mashed Potatoes and Choice of One Side
12 OZ SIRLOIN
Creekstone New York Sirloin Strip Topped with Grilled Onions, Hollandaise Sauce with House or Caesar Salad
12 OZ. RIBEYE STEAK
Creekstone Ribeye Topped with Crispy Fried Onions with House or Caesar Salad and Choice of Two Sides
ROASTED BELL PEPPERS
Two Peppers Stuffed with Rice, Roasted Vegetables, Herbs and Served with a Pomodoro Sauce (Vegan)
SALADS
ENTREE SALAD WITH CHICKEN, SHRIMP OR SALMON
Choice of House or Caesar Salad HOUSE: Fresh Organic Greens, Tomato, Onion, Gorgonzola, Strawberries and Blueberries, Seasoned Croutons Served with Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette CAESAR: Romaine Lettuce with our Homemade Caesar Dressing, Topped with Seasoned Croutons and Parmesan Ribbons Choice of: Grilled Chicken ($20), Grilled Shrimp ($20), or Grilled Salmon ($29)
ENTREE SALAD
Choice of House or Caesar Salad HOUSE: Fresh Organic Greens, Tomato, Onion, Gorgonzola, Strawberries and Blueberries, Seasoned Croutons Served with Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette CAESAR: Romaine Lettuce with our Homemade Caesar Dressing, Topped with Seasoned Croutons and Parmesan Ribbons
LOBSTAHS
ONE LB. BOILED - THUR-SAT.
Served Boiled Only with Choice of One Side
1.5 LB LOBSTAH
Served Boiled, Broiled or Fisherman Style Baked Stuffed (*Stuffed with Shrimp and Scallops) - Served with Drawn Butter and Lemons
THREE LB. LOBSTAH
Served Lazy Man Style (Cooked, Cracked Open, Shelled and Served in Butter and Wine) and Stuffed with Shrimp and Scallops
TWIN LOBSTAH TAILS
(2) 7-oz. Maine Cold Water Tails Served Ritz Cracker Crusted with Drawn Butter and Lemon
SANDWICH PLATTERS
CONNECTICUT LOBSTAH ROLL
With Bibb Lettuce on a Toasted New England Brioche Roll, Served Warm with Butter - Homemade Potato Chips and Choice of One Side
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Remoulade
FRIED OYSTER PO BOY
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Choice of One Side
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of One Side
GROUPER SANDWICH
10 oz. Grouper Served Grilled or Fried with Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of Two Sides
NEW ENGLAND LOBSTAH ROLL
Cold Lobster Salad with Bibb Lettuce on a Toasted New England Brioche Roll, Served with Homemade Potato Chips and Choice of One Side
SIS PITMAN BURGER
Half-Pound Burger with Choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles and Served on a Sesame Seed Bun - Choice of One Side
SOUPS
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDAH - CUP
Made from Scratch with Chef Mike's Secret Recipe!
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
Made from Scratch with Chef Mike's Secret Recipe!
NEW ENGLAND LOBSTAH BISQUE - CUP
Made from Scratch with Chef Mike's Secret Recipe!
NEW ENGLAND LOBSTAH BISQUE - BOWL
Made from Scratch with Chef Mike's Secret Recipe!
GUMBO CUP
BOWL FISH CHOWDAH
SPECIALS
BEVERAGES
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
APPLE JUICE
COFFEE
CRANBERRY JUICE
DIET PEPSI
DR. PEPPER
GINGER ALE
HOT TEA
LIPTON PEACH TEA
MILK
MOUNTAIN DEW
MUG ROOT BEER
ORANGE JUICE
PEPSI
PINEAPPLE JUICE
SIERRA MIST
SWEET TEA
TROPICANA LEMONADE
UNSWEET TEA
WATER
CHOCOLATE MILK
CLUB SODA
HALF AND HALF ICED TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
LIQUOR
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Dark
Cruzen Light
Malibu
Bacardi
Amaretto Di Saronno
Bailey's
Kahlua
Tia Maria
Rum Chata
Fireball
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Botanist
Well Scotch - Cutty Sark
Chivas Regal
Maker's Mark
Dewars White
Glenlivet 12 yr
Macallan
Knob Creek Bourbon
Well Tequila - Sauza
El Jimador Silver
El Jimador Reposado
Patron Silver
Well Vodka
Tito's
Grey Goose
Well Whiskey Old Forester
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Woodford Reserve
Old Camp Pecan
Skrewball
Fireball
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Manhattan
Crown Royal Apple
COCKTAILS
Autumn Apple Cider Bourbon
Bloody Mary
Blue Lagoon
Bob's Kentucky Mule
Candy Apple
Champagne Sangria
Champagne Sangria Pitcher
Chocolate Martini
Coffin Cosmo
Cosmo Martini
Dragonberry Mule
Drunken Snowman
Espresso Martini
Fall Cinnamon Pucker
Florida Georgia Line
Gin Martini
Heather's Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Malibu Sunset
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Nauti Shirley
Old Fashioned
Peach Belini
Red Appletini
Red Wine Sangria
Red Wine Sangria Pitcher
Rum Runner
Salty Caramel Delight
Santa Clausmopolitan
Screwdriver
Shark Bite
Strawberry Martini
Summertime Arnold Palmer
Tequila Sunrise
The Grinch
Tom Collins
Virgin Cocktail
Vodka Martini
Watermelon Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Rumchata Float
Lavendar Fizz
Strawberry Rose Cosmo
Iced Caramel Mocha
BEER
Bud Light
Bud Zero
Budwesier
Coors Light
Corona
Estrella Damm
Heineken
Hoegaarden
Kentucky Bourbon Ale
Lagunitas
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Sam Adams
Shock Top
Stella Artois
Yuengling
Elysian Space Dust
Clutchplate
Crooked Can High Stepper
Crushable Haze
Sweet Baby Jesus
Sweet Water
Three Odd Guys Chief Horsefeathers
Sweet Baby Jesus Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout
WINE
Cabernet Sauvignon, House
Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars
Pinot Noir, Cedar Brook
Merlot, Beringer
Malbec, San Esteban
Pinot Noir, La Crema
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, House
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars
BTL Pinot Noir, Cedarbrook
BTL Merlot, House
BTL Malbec, San Esteban
BTL Pinot Noir, La Crema
Chardonnay, House
Moscato, Culitos
Chardonnay, La Crema
Pinot Grigio, House
Champagne, Wycliffe
Chardonnay, Josh
Sauvignon Blanc, In Situ, House
BTL Chardonnay, House
BTL Pinot Grigio, House
BTL Pinot Noir, La Crema
BTL Moscato, Culitos
BTL Champagne, Wycliffe
BTL Chardonnay. Josh Cellars
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, House, In Situ
BEV SPECIALS
LUNCH SPECIALS
CHOPPED SIRLOIN STEAK W/GRILLED ONIONS
FRESH FRIED BONELESS CATFISH STRIPS
FRESH FRIED FINGERLING CATFISH
FRIED CLAM STRIPS
FRIED GATOR
LIGHTLY BREADED
(6) FRIED SHRIMP
(6) PIECES
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
W/BALSAMIC GLAZE
LUNCH COMBO
BONELESS CATFISH, CLAM STRIPS, SCALLOPS, SHRIMP
STEAMED PEEL & EAT SHRIMP 1/2 LB.
SERVED WARM
POPCORN SHRIMP PO' BOY
CATFISH PO'BOY
FLOUNDER SANDWICH
SOUTHERN BLT
BACON, LETTUCE, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
NE CLAM ROLL
TAKEOUT MENU
BOX OF BONELESS CATFISH W/10 HUSH PUPPIES
BOX OF FINGERLINGS W/10 HUSH PUPPIES
PINT OF COCKTAIL SAUCE
PINT OF COLESLAW
PINT OF CREAMED SPINACH
PINT OF GRITS
PINT OF MASHED POTATOES
PINT OF SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
PINT OF TARTAR SAUCE
PINT OF VEGETABLE OF THE DAY
SWEET TEA - GALLON
SWEET TEA - HALF GALLON
UNSWEET TEA - GALLON
UNSWEET TEA - HALF GALLON
HALF PAN BREAD PUDDING
VALENTINE'S DAY 2023
VDAY APPETIZERS
VDAY ENTREES
VDAY DESSERT
