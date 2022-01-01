Bakeries
The Neighborhood Nest 313 W. Main St.
168 Reviews
$$
313 W. Main St.
Fairborn, OH 45324
Bagels
Breads
Bread Crumb Coating
$5.50
Bread Cubes
$8.50+
Bread Pudding
$6.50+
Brioche Buns
$6.50+
Cinnamon Swirl Bread
$6.50+
Cream Puff
$5.50+
Dinner Rolls
$18.50+
English Muffins
$7.50+
Focaccia
$10.50
Hot Cross Buns
$14.50+
King Cake
$24.50+
Multi-Grain
$7.00+
Portuguese
$6.50+
Rye
$13.00
Sandwich
$11.00+
Sandwich Buns
$9.50+
Shortcakes
$10.50+
Sourdough
$6.50+
Cake Rolls
Cakes
Angel Food Cake
$13.00
Apple Spice Cake
$5.00+
BA Breakfast Bar
$4.50
Boston Cream Pie
$7.00+
Brownie
$3.50+
Brownie Heart Cake
$10.50
Carrot Cake
$5.50+
Brownie Cake
$10.50
Giant Cookie Cake
$35.00+
Gingerbread Cake
$5.00+
Gooey Chocolate Overload
$5.50
Hummingbird Cake
$5.00+
King Cake Half
$12.50
King Cake Whole
$25.00
Mini Cheesecake
$7.00+
Mini Pineapple Upside Down
$5.50+
Slayer Brownie
$6.00
Streusel Crumb Cake
$10.50
Tiramisu
$11.00+
Zoo Cakes
$6.50
Candy
Cinnamon Rolls
Cookies
Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookies
$12.00
Chewy Coconut Cookies
$12.00+
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$12.50+
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
$9.50+
Cinnamon Roll Cookies
$12.50+
Corn Cookies
$14.50+
Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
$12.50+
Gingerbread Bird House
$35.00+
Gingerbread Cookie Trea
$31.00+
Gingerbread Cookies
$12.50+
Gingerbread Houses
$40.00+
Jumbo Cookie
$3.50+
Lavender Shortbread Cookies
$8.00+
Lemon Shortbread Bars
$3.00+
Macaron Cookies
$2.50+
Maple Walnut Drops Cookies
$12.50+
May the 4th Butter Cookies
$9.50+
Mug Hugger Gingerbread House
$5.00
Peanut Butter Cookies
$12.50+
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies
$13.50+
Russian Tea Cake Cookies
$6.50+
Salted Oatmeal Cookies
$12.00+
Snickerdoodle Cookies
$12.00+
Soft Chewy Molasses Cookies
$10.50+
Strawberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies
$12.50+
Sugar Cookie Kit
$18.50+
Sugar Cookie Tree
$32.00+
Sugar Cookies
$12.50+
October Cookies
$12.00+
Crackers
Cupcakes
Black Forest Cupcake
$3.50+
Brown Sugar Buttermilk Cupcake
$3.50+
Buckeye Cupcake
$3.50+
Cake Pops
$4.50
Carrot
$3.50+
Chai Cupcake
$3.50+
Cherry-Chip Cupcake
$3.50+
Chocolate Cupcake
$3.50+
Chocolate Spice Cupcake
$3.50+
Chocolate Stout Cupcake
$9.00+
Coconut Cupcake
$3.50+
Cookies & Cream
$3.50+
Dreamcicle Cupcake
$3.50+
Eggnog Cupcake
$3.50+
Funfetti Cupcake
$3.50+
Gingerbread Cupcake
$3.50+
Hummingbird Cupcake
$4.50+
Lemon Raspberry Cupcake
$3.50+
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cupcake
$3.50+
PB&J Cupcake
$3.50+
Pink Lemonade Cupcake
$10.50+
Pumpkin Cupcake
$3.50
VEGAN/DF Pumpkin Cupcake
$4.50
Rootbeer Float Cupcake
$3.50+
Salted Caramel Cupcake
$3.50+
Scrappy Cup
$5.00
Strawberry Cupcake
$3.50+
Tiramisu Cupcake
$21.00+
Turtle Cupcake
$3.50+
Vanilla Cupcake
$3.50+
Mini Cupcake
$1.25
Custom Cakes
Donuts
Pies
2 Pie Crust Dairy Free Disc
$14.50
2 Pie Crust Disc
$10.50
2 Pie Crust VEGAN Disc
$14.50
Apple Dumpling
$5.50+
Apple Pie (not Crostata)
$11.00+
Cherry Pie
$11.00+
Chocolate Chip-Pecan Pie
$12.00+
Crostatas
$12.50+
Hand Pies
$7.50+
Lemon Bars
$4.50+
Lemon Meringue Pie
$15.00+
Pecan Pie
$12.00+
Pumpkin Pie
$9.00+
Single Dairy-Free Pie Crust/Disc
$7.00
Single Pie Crust/Disc
$5.50
Single VEGAN Pie Crust/Disc
$7.00
Sugar Cream Pie
$12.00+
Sweet Potato Pie
$9.00+
Quickbreads
Sandwich Cookies
Savory Scrolls
Sweet Rolls
Bailey's Irish Cream Sweet Roll
$11.50+
Caramel Apple Sweet Roll
$11.50+
Cherry Chocolate Chip Sweet Roll
$12.50+
Cranberry-Orange Cinnamon Sweet Roll
$12.50+
Pecan Rolls
$14.50+
Gingerbread Sweet Roll
$12.50+
Lemon Blueberry Sweet Roll
$13.00+
Pumpkin Cinnamon Sweet Roll
$13.00+
Strawberry Rhubarb Sweet Roll
$13.00+
Jumbo Sweet Roll
$6.50+
CBD
Coffee
Milk & Juices
Soda
Teas
Breakfast
GF Quiche
$6.00+
DF Quiche
$8.00+
Vegan Quiche
$8.00+
Biscuits & Gravy
$12.00+
DF Biscuits & Gravy
$14.00+
Vegan Impossible sausage
$16.00
Frozen GF GRAVY
$12.00
Frozen DAIRY-FREE gravy
$13.00
Frozen Vegan gravy
$13.00
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
$6.50+
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
$6.50+
DF Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
$7.00+
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
$8.00
Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
$6.00+
DF Waffle Breakfast Sandwich
$6.50+
Vegan Waffle Sandwich
$7.00
French Toast Bake
$5.00
French Toast Bake w/fruit
$7.00
DF French Toast Bake
$7.00
DF French Toast Bake w/fruit
$9.00
Vegan French Toast Bake
$9.00
Vegan French Toast Bake w/fruit
$11.00
Wide Egg Noodles
Pints
Butter Cream Birthday Cake
$10.00
DF Dark Chocolate Truffle
$10.00
Cookies & Cream
$10.00
Gooey Butter Cake
$10.00
Savannah Buttermint
$10.00
Strawberry Buttermilk
$10.00
Lemon & Blueberry Parfait
$10.00
Gooey Butter Cake
$10.00
DF Banana Cream Pudding
$10.00
DF Cold Brew with Coconut Cream
$10.00
Watermelon Taffy
$10.00
Brown Butter Almond Brittle
$10.00
Street Treats (single serve)
Grinder
Shaker
Refill
Mutt’s Sauce
Awakened & Rising Candles
Attributes and Amenities
Takeout
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We are a dedicated gluten-free bakery, offering allergy-friendly and KETO baked goods.
Location
313 W. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324
Gallery
