Bakeries

The Neighborhood Nest 313 W. Main St.

168 Reviews

$$

313 W. Main St.

Fairborn, OH 45324

Order Again

Bagels

Cinnamon Raisin 3-pack

$8.00

Asiago 3 pack

$8.00

Everything 3 pack

$8.00

Parmesan Basil 3 pack

$8.00

Plain 3 pack

$6.50

Flavored Bagel + Cream Cheese

$3.50

Plain Bagel + Cream Cheese

$3.00

Biscuits

GF Biscuits

$8.00+

DF/Vegan Biscuits

$10.00+

Single Biscuit

$1.30

Breads

Bread Crumb Coating

$5.50

Bread Cubes

$8.50+

Bread Pudding

$6.50+

Brioche Buns

$6.50+

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

$6.50+

Cream Puff

$5.50+

Dinner Rolls

$18.50+

English Muffins

$7.50+

Focaccia

$10.50

Hot Cross Buns

$14.50+

King Cake

$24.50+

Multi-Grain

$7.00+

Portuguese

$6.50+

Rye

$13.00

Sandwich

$11.00+

Sandwich Buns

$9.50+

Shortcakes

$10.50+

Sourdough

$6.50+

Cake Rolls

Banana Split Cake Roll

$9.50+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Roll

$9.50+

Chocolate Peppermint Cake Roll

$9.50+

Chantilly Cake Roll

$11.50+

Pumpkin Cake Roll

$11.50+

S'mores Cake Roll

$9.50+

Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cake Roll

$9.50+

Swiss Cake Roll

$6.00+

Cakes

Angel Food Cake

$13.00

Apple Spice Cake

$5.00+

BA Breakfast Bar

$4.50

Boston Cream Pie

$7.00+

Brownie

$3.50+

Brownie Heart Cake

$10.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50+

Brownie Cake

$10.50

Giant Cookie Cake

$35.00+

Gingerbread Cake

$5.00+

Gooey Chocolate Overload

$5.50

Hummingbird Cake

$5.00+

King Cake Half

$12.50

King Cake Whole

$25.00

Mini Cheesecake

$7.00+

Mini Pineapple Upside Down

$5.50+

Slayer Brownie

$6.00

Streusel Crumb Cake

$10.50

Tiramisu

$11.00+

Zoo Cakes

$6.50

Candy

Dipped Strawberries

$6.00

Hot Chocolate Bombs

$3.00+

Marshmallows

$6.00+

Peanut Butter Fudge

$3.50+

Peep Marshmallow Treats

$2.50+

Peppermint Bark

$7.00

Truffles

$6.00+

Kids GF Candy Basket (4)

$35.00

Adult basket (1)

$50.00

Sponge Bob Basket

$25.00

DF Adult Basket (3)

$50.00

Vegan Basket

$30.00

Cinnamon Rolls

Baked Cinnamon Rolls

$9.50+

Frozen Cinnamon Rolls

$9.50+

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Jumbo DF/Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Cookies

Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookies

$12.00

Chewy Coconut Cookies

$12.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.50+

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

$9.50+

Cinnamon Roll Cookies

$12.50+

Corn Cookies

$14.50+

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.50+

Gingerbread Bird House

$35.00+

Gingerbread Cookie Trea

$31.00+

Gingerbread Cookies

$12.50+

Gingerbread Houses

$40.00+

Jumbo Cookie

$3.50+

Lavender Shortbread Cookies

$8.00+

Lemon Shortbread Bars

$3.00+

Macaron Cookies

$2.50+

Maple Walnut Drops Cookies

$12.50+

May the 4th Butter Cookies

$9.50+

Mug Hugger Gingerbread House

$5.00

Peanut Butter Cookies

$12.50+

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

$13.50+

Russian Tea Cake Cookies

$6.50+

Salted Oatmeal Cookies

$12.00+

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$12.00+

Soft Chewy Molasses Cookies

$10.50+

Strawberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.50+

Sugar Cookie Kit

$18.50+

Sugar Cookie Tree

$32.00+

Sugar Cookies

$12.50+

October Cookies

$12.00+

Crackers

Chocolate Graham Crackers

$7.50+

Cinnamon-Honey Graham Crackers

$6.50+

Giant Cheese Crackers

$7.50

S'mores Kits

$13.50+

Cupcakes

Black Forest Cupcake

$3.50+

Brown Sugar Buttermilk Cupcake

$3.50+

Buckeye Cupcake

$3.50+

Cake Pops

$4.50

Carrot

$3.50+

Chai Cupcake

$3.50+

Cherry-Chip Cupcake

$3.50+

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50+

Chocolate Spice Cupcake

$3.50+

Chocolate Stout Cupcake

$9.00+

Coconut Cupcake

$3.50+

Cookies & Cream

$3.50+

Dreamcicle Cupcake

$3.50+

Eggnog Cupcake

$3.50+

Funfetti Cupcake

$3.50+

Gingerbread Cupcake

$3.50+

Hummingbird Cupcake

$4.50+

Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

$3.50+

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50+

PB&J Cupcake

$3.50+

Pink Lemonade Cupcake

$10.50+

Pumpkin Cupcake

$3.50

VEGAN/DF Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.50

Rootbeer Float Cupcake

$3.50+

Salted Caramel Cupcake

$3.50+

Scrappy Cup

$5.00

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.50+

Tiramisu Cupcake

$21.00+

Turtle Cupcake

$3.50+

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.50+

Mini Cupcake

$1.25

Custom Cakes

4" Smash Cake

$15.00

6" Cake

$35.00

8" Cake

$45.00

10" Cake

$65.00

12" Cake

$85.00

Fondant $10

$10.00

Fondant $15

$15.00

Fondant $25

$25.00

Fondant $50

$50.00

Flowers

$15.00

Edible Image

$5.00

Delivery

$50.00

Donuts

Single Chocolate Donut

$2.50

Single vanilla donut

$2.50

Chocolate Plain Glazed

$15.00

Vanilla Plain Glazed

$15.00

Vanilla w/Chocolate Ganache

$15.00

Chocolate w/Chocolate Ganache

$15.00

Single Dairy Free Donut

$2.75

Single Vegan Donut

$2.50

Single Specialty Donut

$3.00

Single Specialty Strawberry Donut

$3.00

Girl Scout Cookies

DoDo Birds

$12.50+

Lemon Yum-Yums

$12.50+

Sam-ora Those!

$12.50+

Skinny Mints

$12.50+

Pies

2 Pie Crust Dairy Free Disc

$14.50

2 Pie Crust Disc

$10.50

2 Pie Crust VEGAN Disc

$14.50

Apple Dumpling

$5.50+

Apple Pie (not Crostata)

$11.00+

Cherry Pie

$11.00+

Chocolate Chip-Pecan Pie

$12.00+

Crostatas

$12.50+

Hand Pies

$7.50+

Lemon Bars

$4.50+

Lemon Meringue Pie

$15.00+

Pecan Pie

$12.00+

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00+

Single Dairy-Free Pie Crust/Disc

$7.00

Single Pie Crust/Disc

$5.50

Single VEGAN Pie Crust/Disc

$7.00

Sugar Cream Pie

$12.00+

Sweet Potato Pie

$9.00+

Pretzels

3-Pack

$7.25

6-Pack

$14.50

Pretzel & Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Pretzel Buns 3pk

$9.00

Quickbreads

Banana Bread

$8.50+

Irish Soda Bread

$9.50+

Monkey Bread

$14.50+

Pound Cake

$8.50

Pumpkin Bread

$8.50+

Zucchini Bread

$7.50+

Gingerbread

$8.50

Sandwich Cookies

Chocolate Peppermint Whoopee

$15.50+

Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

$12.50+

Ginger Whoopee Pies

$14.50+

Nutter Buddies

$12.00+

Oatmeal Cream-Filled Pies

$14.50+

Pumpkin Whoopee Pies

$14.50+

S'mores Whoopee Pies

$15.50+

Vegan Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

$13.50+

Savory Scrolls

Broccolirab Jumbo

$6.00

Ham & Swiss Jumbo

$6.00

Ham & Swiss w/stone ground

$6.50

Ham & Swiss w/apricots

$6.50

Sweet Rolls

Bailey's Irish Cream Sweet Roll

$11.50+

Caramel Apple Sweet Roll

$11.50+

Cherry Chocolate Chip Sweet Roll

$12.50+

Cranberry-Orange Cinnamon Sweet Roll

$12.50+

Pecan Rolls

$14.50+

Gingerbread Sweet Roll

$12.50+

Lemon Blueberry Sweet Roll

$13.00+

Pumpkin Cinnamon Sweet Roll

$13.00+

Strawberry Rhubarb Sweet Roll

$13.00+

Jumbo Sweet Roll

$6.50+

Valentines

Brownie Bites

$5.00

Sugar cookie bites

$5.00

Tartlets

$10.00

Valentines mix box

$25.00

CBD

Apple Ginger

$5.00

Black Cherry

$5.00

CBD Water

$4.00

Orange Grapefruit

$5.00

Peach Honey

$5.00

Strawberry Lavender

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee Beans

$13.50

12oz Coffee

$2.25

16oz Coffee

$2.50

20oz Coffee

$2.75

French Press

$10.00

12oz cold brew

$3.00

16oz cold brew

$4.00

20oz cold brew

$5.00

Pouch of cold brew

$12.00

Cold Brew in a Box

$54.00

Milk & Juices

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Browns Cream Soda

$2.00

Brown's Root Cherry Cola

$2.00

Browns Root Soda

$2.00

Teas

12oz

$1.50

16oz

$2.25

20oz

$3.00

Pot of Tea

$10.00

12oz Iced Tea (Black)

$1.50

16oz Iced Tea (Black)

$2.25

20oz Iced Tea (Black)

$3.00

12oz Iced Tea (Green)

$2.25

16oz Iced Tea (Green)

$2.50

20oz Iced Tea (Green)

$3.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.00

Seasonal Drinks

12oz Apple Cider

$2.25

16oz Apple Cider

$2.50

20oz Apple Cider

$2.75

Boxed Waters

:)

$1.50+

Small Boxed Water

$1.50+

Medium Boxed Water

$2.50

Large Boxed Water

$3.25

Breakfast

GF Quiche

$6.00+

DF Quiche

$8.00+

Vegan Quiche

$8.00+

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00+

DF Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00+

Vegan Impossible sausage

$16.00

Frozen GF GRAVY

$12.00

Frozen DAIRY-FREE gravy

$13.00

Frozen Vegan gravy

$13.00

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50+

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50+

DF Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00+

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00+

DF Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50+

Vegan Waffle Sandwich

$7.00

French Toast Bake

$5.00

French Toast Bake w/fruit

$7.00

DF French Toast Bake

$7.00

DF French Toast Bake w/fruit

$9.00

Vegan French Toast Bake

$9.00

Vegan French Toast Bake w/fruit

$11.00

Grab & Go Candy’s

Chewy’s 8oz Bag

$9.00

Fruit Snacks

$3.00

Sour Giggles

$3.00

Pie Crust

Single Par-Baked

$5.00

DF Single Par-Baked

$7.00

2 Frozen

$10.00

2 DF Frozen

$14.00

Wide Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$8.50

Pints

Butter Cream Birthday Cake

$10.00

DF Dark Chocolate Truffle

$10.00

Cookies & Cream

$10.00

Gooey Butter Cake

$10.00

Savannah Buttermint

$10.00

Strawberry Buttermilk

$10.00

Lemon & Blueberry Parfait

$10.00

Gooey Butter Cake

$10.00

DF Banana Cream Pudding

$10.00

DF Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

$10.00

Watermelon Taffy

$10.00

Brown Butter Almond Brittle

$10.00

Street Treats (single serve)

Darkest Chocolate

$3.25

DF Dark Chocolate Truffle

$3.25

Gooey Butter Cake

$3.25

Salty Caramel

$3.25

Honey Vanilla Bean

$3.25

Keto Products

Keto Almond Crumb Cake

$7.00

Keto Carrot Cake

$7.00

Keto Chocolate Biscotti

$13.00

Keto Chocolate Cake

$6.50+

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

$13.00

Keto Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Keto Lemon Cake w/Cream Cheese Frosting

$5.50

Keto Pita Pockets

$14.00

Keto Tortillas

$10.00

Keto Vanilla Cake

$5.50

Mixes

Biscuit & Dumpling Mix

$10.50

Brownie Mix

$8.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

$12.50

Focaccia Bread Mix

$6.50

Nest Flour Blend

$19.50+

Pumpkin Pancake Mix

$10.00

Pizza Crust Mix

$6.50+

Sugar Cookie Mix

$14.00

Waffle Mix

$8.50

Wonton Wrapper Mix

$6.50

Grinder

Country Spice Blend

$12.00

Garlic Sea Salt

$12.00

Garlic, Sea Salt, Pepper

$12.00

Gone Fish'in

$12.00

Italian Blend

$12.00

Jalapeno Hot Salt

$12.00

Smoked Sea Salt, Garlic, Smoked Paprika

$12.00

Shaker

Burgers & Fries

$7.50

Dirty Dozen

$7.50

Garlic, Sea Salt

$7.50

Garlic, Sea Salt & Pepper

$7.50

Jalapeno Hot Salt

$7.50

Magic Dust

$7.50

Smoked Sea Salt, Garlic, Smoked Paprika

$7.50

Steak Rub

$7.50

Refill

Country Blend

$7.50

Garlic & Sea Salt

$7.50

Garlic, Pepper & Sea Salt

$7.50

Garlic, Sea Salt & Smoked Paprika

$7.50

Gone Fish'in

$7.50

Jalapeno Hot Salt

$7.50

Mutt’s Sauce

Mutt Sauce GFREE

$6.00

Awakened & Rising Candles

Candles

$17.00+
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a dedicated gluten-free bakery, offering allergy-friendly and KETO baked goods.

Website

Location

313 W. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324

Directions

The Neighborhood Nest image

