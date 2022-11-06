The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd.
Pasadena, TX 77502
Cake Slices
Rainbow Cake Slice
A colorful slice of vanilla-flavored rainbow cake with a rich white chocolate mousse filling and traditional vanilla frosting.
Chocolate Overload Cake Slice
An indulgent slice of chocolate cake with a luxurious milk chocolate mousse filling and rich, decadent chocolate ganache topping finished with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate shavings.
Burgers
Single Scoop Burger
100% Angus Beef Patty served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.
Single Scoop Bacon Burger
100% Angus Beef Patty with bacon served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.
Double Scoop Burger
Two 100% Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.
Double Bacon Scoop Burger
Two 100% Angus Beef Patties with bacon served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.
Triple Scoop Burger
Three 100% Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.
Triple Bacon Scoop Burger
Three 100% Angus Beef Patties with bacon served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.
Patty Melts
Double Patty Melt
100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce.
Double Bacon Jalapeño Melt
100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce
Single Patty Melt
100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce
Single Bacon Jalapeño Melt
100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce
Tenders *NEW LOWER PRICES*
2pc Chicken Tenders
Two breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
2pc Chicken Tender Basket
Two breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
3pc Chicken Tenders
Three breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
3pc Chicken Tender Basket
Three breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
4pc Chicken Tenders
Four breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
4pc Chicken Tender Basket
Four breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Cheesy Fries
Fish & Chips 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Snacks
Italian Mozzarella Sticks
5 sticks with real Italian mozzarella cheese in a golden Parmesan and Romano cheese breading.
Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks *SALE*
5pc Spicy Jalapeno Breaded Mozzarella Sticks.
Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Cheddar Cheese & Jalapeno Poppers with cheddar cheese and spicy diced jalapeño.
Spicy Wisconsin Fried Cheese
Lightly breaded, fried Wisconsin cheese curds with a spicy kick in every bite.
Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites
Our Smoked Gouda bites have a mellow, smoky flavor filled with al dente pasta, romano, parmesan, American, aged white cheddar, cream cheese, Fontina, cheddar and smoked Gouda in a lightly battered, bite-size nugget of rich, creamy perfection.
Crispy Fried Pickles
Panko Breaded Pickle Chips Crinkle-cut dill pickles sliced and lightly coated in our blend of special batter and Panko breadcrumbs.
Fried Avocado Slices
Prepared at their peak, these creamy Hass avocado slices are coated with a flavorful blend of colorful citrus and black pepper.
Value Snacks
Limited Time Super Value Snack Deals!
Sides
Fries (Recommended)
Our fries are made with crispy thick, toasty batter for maximum crispiness on the outside and a fluffy potato inside.
Value Less Crispy Fries
Our value fries are great for people who want a less crispy fry than our regular fries but with more potato flavor.
Sweet Potato Fries (Sea Salt)
Our sea salt seasoned sweet potato fries are a perfect balance of crispiness on the outside and a fluffy sweet baked potato texture on the inside.
Onion Rings
Gourmet flavorful onion rings made with sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs.
Cheese Fries
Melted cheese served on top of our fries.
Chili & Cheese Fries
Melted cheese and bean free chili served on top of our fries.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Melted cheese and bacon served on top of our fries.
Alcohol Menu 🧊❄️🍻 - 21+ We ID!
Churro Fries *NEW!!!*
Churro Fries
Our churro fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with an icing dip.
Bavarian Creme Filled Churro Fries
Our churro fries filled with Bavaerian creme and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with an icing dip.
Oreo Creme Filled Churro Fries
Our churro fries filled with Oreo creme and tossed in Oreo crumb sugar, served with an icing dip.
Fruity Pebbles Churro Fries
Our churro fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, fruity pebbles, sprinkles, icing and whipped cream.
Strawberry Lovers Churro Fries
Our churro fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, fresh strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream.
S'mores Churro Fries
Our churro fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, icing, chocolate syrup, cinnamon streusel crunch, teddy grahams and whipped cream.
Oreo Dream Churro Fries
Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, icing, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookies, Oreo crumble and whipped cream.
Strawberry Banana Nutella Churro Fries
Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, fresh cut bananans fresh cut strawberries, strawberry puree, Nutella and whipped cream.
Strawberry Cheesecake Churro Fries
Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar with fresh cut strawberries, cheesecake pieces, strawberry puree and whipped cream.
Apple Pie Churro Fries
Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple pie, caramel syrup, cinnamon streusel crunch and whipped cream.
Pumpkin Pie Churro Fries (Seasonal)
Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar with pumpkin pie, pumpkin purée, cinnamon streusel crunch and whipped cream.
Funnel Cake Fries
Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar.
Churro Style Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries completely coated in cinnamon sugar, served with our housemade icing and whipped cream.
Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, fruity pebbles, our housemade icing and whipped cream.
Strawberry Lovers Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream.
S'mores Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, cinnamon streusel crunch, topped with teddy grahams, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, our housemade icing, mini marshmallows and whipped cream.
Oreo Dream Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with double stuffed oreos, our housemade icing, chocolate syrup, oreo dust and whipped cream.
Strawberry Banana Nutella Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, bananas, strawberry puree, nutella and whipped cream.
Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, cheesecake pieces, strawberry puree and whipped cream.
Apple Pie Funnel Cake Fries
Our Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, caramel syrup, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake Fries (Seasonal)
Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with pumpkin pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, pumpkin purée, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Fried Desserts
French Toast Sticks
Five French Toast Sticks, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, served with breakfast syrup.
4pc Beignets
Four New Orleans style beignets covered in powdered sugar.
5pc Fried Oreos
5 Double Stuffed Oreos battered, fried and tossed in powdered sugar.
5pc Fried Lemon Oreos *LIMITED TIME ONLY*
Five Lemon Creme Fried Oreos deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar.
Churro Style Fried Oreos
Five of our Fried Oreos completely coated in cinnamon sugar, served with our housemade icing and whipped cream.
Crispy Bread Puddin' Bites
Our delicious Bread Puddin', bite-sized fried snack with a satisfying crisp.
12pc Beignets Triple Pack (Best Value)
12pc New Orleans Style Beignets deep fried and dusted in powdered sugar.
15pc Fried Oreos Triple Pack (Best Value)
Fifteen Double Stuffed Fried Oreos deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar.
Sweet Waffles
Pearl Sugar Waffle
The jewel of Belgian waffles, deliciously golden and slightly caramelized thanks to its partially melted pearl sugar. Served with whipped cream and syrup.
Fruity Pebble Waffle
Our delicious Belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, fruity pebbles, our housemade icing and whipped cream.
Strawberry Lovers Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream.
Oreo Dream Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with double stuffed oreos, our housemade icing, chocolate syrup, oreo dust and whipped cream.
S'mores Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, cinnamon streusel crunch, topped with teddy grahams, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, our house made icing, mini marshmallows and whipped cream.
Strawberry Banana Nutella Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, bananas, strawberry puree, nutella and whipped cream.
Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, cheesecake pieces, strawberry puree and whipped cream.
Apple Pie Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, caramel syrup, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Pumpkin Pie Waffle (Seasonal)
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with pumpkin pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, pumpkin purée, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Chicken Waffle Tacos
Chicken Waffle Taco *Sweet*
Our Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle topped with a chicken tender, served as a taco, sprinkled with powdered sugar with a side of syrup.
Hot Honey Chicken Waffle Taco *Mild Spicy"
Our Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle topped with a chicken tender, served as a taco, sprinkled with powdered sugar and Mike's Hot Honey Sauce.
Ice Cream Frappes
Shakes
Floats
Smoothies
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino Mineral Water
Red Bull
Cup of Water
Simply 100% Orange Juice 11.5oz
Apple Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz
Berry Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz
Fruit Punch Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz
Blackberry Izze
Clementine Izze
Ice Cream Desserts
Hand Dipped Ice Cream
