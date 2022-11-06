The Neighborhood Scoop

Restaurant header imageView gallery

2,298 Reviews

$

2106 Strawberry Rd.

Pasadena, TX 77502

Single Scoop Bacon Burger
Single Scoop Burger
Double Bacon Scoop Burger

Cake Slices

Rainbow Cake Slice

Rainbow Cake Slice

$8.99

A colorful slice of vanilla-flavored rainbow cake with a rich white chocolate mousse filling and traditional vanilla frosting.

Chocolate Overload Cake Slice

Chocolate Overload Cake Slice

$8.99

An indulgent slice of chocolate cake with a luxurious milk chocolate mousse filling and rich, decadent chocolate ganache topping finished with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate shavings.

Burgers

Single Scoop Burger

Single Scoop Burger

$6.95

100% Angus Beef Patty served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.

Single Scoop Bacon Burger

Single Scoop Bacon Burger

$7.95

100% Angus Beef Patty with bacon served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.

Double Scoop Burger

Double Scoop Burger

$8.95

Two 100% Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.

Double Bacon Scoop Burger

Double Bacon Scoop Burger

$9.95

Two 100% Angus Beef Patties with bacon served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.

Triple Scoop Burger

Triple Scoop Burger

$10.95

Three 100% Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.

Triple Bacon Scoop Burger

Triple Bacon Scoop Burger

$11.95

Three 100% Angus Beef Patties with bacon served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce.

Patty Melts

Double Patty Melt

Double Patty Melt

$8.95

100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce.

Double Bacon Jalapeño Melt

Double Bacon Jalapeño Melt

$9.95

100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce

Single Patty Melt

$6.95

100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce

Single Bacon Jalapeño Melt

$7.95

100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce

Tenders *NEW LOWER PRICES*

2pc Chicken Tenders

2pc Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Two breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

2pc Chicken Tender Basket

2pc Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99

Two breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

3pc Chicken Tenders

3pc Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Three breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

3pc Chicken Tender Basket

3pc Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Three breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

4pc Chicken Tenders

4pc Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Four breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

4pc Chicken Tender Basket

4pc Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Four breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Cheesy Fries

Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Fries

Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Fries

$9.99

loaded classic fries topped with chicken strips, melted cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch, and chives

BBQ Chicken Cheesy Fries

BBQ Chicken Cheesy Fries

$9.99

loaded classic fries topped with chicken strips, melted cheese, bbq sauce, ranch, and chives

Fish & Chips 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

2pc Fried Alaskan Beer Battered Cod served with chips (classic fries) and a side of tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips 🇬🇧

Fish & Chips 🇬🇧

$9.99

2pc Fried Alaskan Beer Battered Cod served with chips (classic fries) and a side of tartar sauce.

Snacks

Italian Mozzarella Sticks

Italian Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

5 sticks with real Italian mozzarella cheese in a golden Parmesan and Romano cheese breading.

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks *SALE*

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks *SALE*

$5.99

5pc Spicy Jalapeno Breaded Mozzarella Sticks.

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Breaded Cheddar Cheese & Jalapeno Poppers with cheddar cheese and spicy diced jalapeño.

Spicy Wisconsin Fried Cheese

Spicy Wisconsin Fried Cheese

$8.99

Lightly breaded, fried Wisconsin cheese curds with a spicy kick in every bite.

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Our Smoked Gouda bites have a mellow, smoky flavor filled with al dente pasta, romano, parmesan, American, aged white cheddar, cream cheese, Fontina, cheddar and smoked Gouda in a lightly battered, bite-size nugget of rich, creamy perfection.

Crispy Fried Pickles

Crispy Fried Pickles

$7.99

Panko Breaded Pickle Chips Crinkle-cut dill pickles sliced and lightly coated in our blend of special batter and Panko breadcrumbs.

Fried Avocado Slices

Fried Avocado Slices

$8.99

Prepared at their peak, these creamy Hass avocado slices are coated with a flavorful blend of colorful citrus and black pepper.

Value Snacks

Hot Cheetos & Cheese

$4.99

Hot Cheetos, cheese, and a side of jalapenos!

Frito Pie

$4.99

Fritos, cheese, chilli and a side of jalapenos!

Limited Time Super Value Snack Deals!

Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

Wisconsin Fried Cheese (Non Spicy)

$4.99

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$4.99

Sides

Fries (Recommended)

Fries (Recommended)

$3.89

Our fries are made with crispy thick, toasty batter for maximum crispiness on the outside and a fluffy potato inside.

Value Less Crispy Fries

Value Less Crispy Fries

$2.89

Our value fries are great for people who want a less crispy fry than our regular fries but with more potato flavor.

Sweet Potato Fries (Sea Salt)

Sweet Potato Fries (Sea Salt)

$4.49

Our sea salt seasoned sweet potato fries are a perfect balance of crispiness on the outside and a fluffy sweet baked potato texture on the inside.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Gourmet flavorful onion rings made with sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Melted cheese served on top of our fries.

Chili & Cheese Fries

Chili & Cheese Fries

$4.99

Melted cheese and bean free chili served on top of our fries.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Melted cheese and bacon served on top of our fries.

Alcohol Menu 🧊❄️🍻 - 21+ We ID!

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.75

you deserve a refreshing 😌 cold one 🍺

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

you deserve a refreshing 😌 cold one 🍺

Modelo

Modelo

$4.75

you deserve a refreshing 😌 cold one 🍺

Corona

Corona

$4.75

you deserve a refreshing 😌 cold one 🍺

Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$4.75

you deserve a refreshing 😌 cold one 🍺

Champagne Bottle

$16.00

Churro Fries *NEW!!!*

Churro Fries

Churro Fries

$8.99

Our churro fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with an icing dip.

Bavarian Creme Filled Churro Fries

Bavarian Creme Filled Churro Fries

$9.99

Our churro fries filled with Bavaerian creme and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with an icing dip.

Oreo Creme Filled Churro Fries

Oreo Creme Filled Churro Fries

$9.99

Our churro fries filled with Oreo creme and tossed in Oreo crumb sugar, served with an icing dip.

Fruity Pebbles Churro Fries

Fruity Pebbles Churro Fries

$10.99

Our churro fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, fruity pebbles, sprinkles, icing and whipped cream.

Strawberry Lovers Churro Fries

Strawberry Lovers Churro Fries

$11.99

Our churro fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, fresh strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream.

S'mores Churro Fries

S'mores Churro Fries

$11.99

Our churro fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, icing, chocolate syrup, cinnamon streusel crunch, teddy grahams and whipped cream.

Oreo Dream Churro Fries

Oreo Dream Churro Fries

$11.99

Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, icing, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookies, Oreo crumble and whipped cream.

Strawberry Banana Nutella Churro Fries

Strawberry Banana Nutella Churro Fries

$12.99

Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar, fresh cut bananans fresh cut strawberries, strawberry puree, Nutella and whipped cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake Churro Fries

Strawberry Cheesecake Churro Fries

$12.99

Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar with fresh cut strawberries, cheesecake pieces, strawberry puree and whipped cream.

Apple Pie Churro Fries

Apple Pie Churro Fries

$12.99

Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple pie, caramel syrup, cinnamon streusel crunch and whipped cream.

Pumpkin Pie Churro Fries (Seasonal)

Pumpkin Pie Churro Fries (Seasonal)

$12.99

Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar with pumpkin pie, pumpkin purée, cinnamon streusel crunch and whipped cream.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar.

Churro Style Funnel Cake Fries

Churro Style Funnel Cake Fries

$10.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries completely coated in cinnamon sugar, served with our housemade icing and whipped cream.

Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake Fries

Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake Fries

$10.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, fruity pebbles, our housemade icing and whipped cream.

Strawberry Lovers Funnel Cake Fries

Strawberry Lovers Funnel Cake Fries

$11.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream.

S'mores Funnel Cake Fries

S'mores Funnel Cake Fries

$11.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, cinnamon streusel crunch, topped with teddy grahams, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, our housemade icing, mini marshmallows and whipped cream.

Oreo Dream Funnel Cake Fries

Oreo Dream Funnel Cake Fries

$11.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with double stuffed oreos, our housemade icing, chocolate syrup, oreo dust and whipped cream.

Strawberry Banana Nutella Funnel Cake Fries

Strawberry Banana Nutella Funnel Cake Fries

$12.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, bananas, strawberry puree, nutella and whipped cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake Fries

Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake Fries

$12.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, cheesecake pieces, strawberry puree and whipped cream.

Apple Pie Funnel Cake Fries

Apple Pie Funnel Cake Fries

$12.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, caramel syrup, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake Fries (Seasonal)

Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake Fries (Seasonal)

$12.99

Our Funnel Cake Fries, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with pumpkin pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, pumpkin purée, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

Fried Desserts

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$4.99

Five French Toast Sticks, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar, served with breakfast syrup.

4pc Beignets

4pc Beignets

$5.99

Four New Orleans style beignets covered in powdered sugar.

5pc Fried Oreos

5pc Fried Oreos

$7.99

5 Double Stuffed Oreos battered, fried and tossed in powdered sugar.

5pc Fried Lemon Oreos *LIMITED TIME ONLY*

5pc Fried Lemon Oreos *LIMITED TIME ONLY*

$7.99

Five Lemon Creme Fried Oreos deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

Churro Style Fried Oreos

Churro Style Fried Oreos

$9.99

Five of our Fried Oreos completely coated in cinnamon sugar, served with our housemade icing and whipped cream.

Crispy Bread Puddin' Bites

Crispy Bread Puddin' Bites

$8.99

Our delicious Bread Puddin', bite-sized fried snack with a satisfying crisp.

12pc Beignets Triple Pack (Best Value)

12pc Beignets Triple Pack (Best Value)

$14.99

12pc New Orleans Style Beignets deep fried and dusted in powdered sugar.

15pc Fried Oreos Triple Pack (Best Value)

15pc Fried Oreos Triple Pack (Best Value)

$18.99

Fifteen Double Stuffed Fried Oreos deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

Sweet Waffles

Pearl Sugar Waffle

Pearl Sugar Waffle

$5.99

The jewel of Belgian waffles, deliciously golden and slightly caramelized thanks to its partially melted pearl sugar. Served with whipped cream and syrup.

Fruity Pebble Waffle

Fruity Pebble Waffle

$7.99

Our delicious Belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, fruity pebbles, our housemade icing and whipped cream.

Strawberry Lovers Waffle

Strawberry Lovers Waffle

$8.99

Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream.

Oreo Dream Waffle

Oreo Dream Waffle

$8.99

Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with double stuffed oreos, our housemade icing, chocolate syrup, oreo dust and whipped cream.

S'mores Waffle

S'mores Waffle

$8.99

Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, cinnamon streusel crunch, topped with teddy grahams, cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup, our house made icing, mini marshmallows and whipped cream.

Strawberry Banana Nutella Waffle

Strawberry Banana Nutella Waffle

$9.99

Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, bananas, strawberry puree, nutella and whipped cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle

$9.99

Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, cheesecake pieces, strawberry puree and whipped cream.

Apple Pie Waffle

Apple Pie Waffle

$9.99

Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, caramel syrup, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

Pumpkin Pie Waffle (Seasonal)

Pumpkin Pie Waffle (Seasonal)

$9.99

Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with pumpkin pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, pumpkin purée, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

Chicken Waffle Tacos

Chicken Waffle Taco *Sweet*

Chicken Waffle Taco *Sweet*

$7.99

Our Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle topped with a chicken tender, served as a taco, sprinkled with powdered sugar with a side of syrup.

Hot Honey Chicken Waffle Taco *Mild Spicy"

Hot Honey Chicken Waffle Taco *Mild Spicy"

$7.99

Our Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle topped with a chicken tender, served as a taco, sprinkled with powdered sugar and Mike's Hot Honey Sauce.

Ice Cream Frappes

Frappes

Frappes

$5.99

Frappe made with ice-cream and with your choice of coffee or milk.

Make Your Own Frappe

Make Your Own Frappe

$5.99

Frappe made with your choice of ice-cream and your choice of coffee or milk.

Shakes

Ice Cream Shake

Ice Cream Shake

$6.99

100% Hand-Spun Ice Cream Shake with your choice of ice cream.

Ice Cream Malt

Ice Cream Malt

$6.99

100% Hand-Spun Ice Cream Malt with your choice of ice cream.

Floats

Ice Cream Float

$5.99

Float with your choice of ice cream and soda with whipped cream and a cherry!

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry and Banana Smoothie made with Low-Fat Yogurt

Caribbean Smoothie *$1 OFF SALE* at table only

Caribbean Smoothie *$1 OFF SALE* at table only

$4.99

Non-Dairy Mango and Pineapple Smoothie

Triple Berry Smoothie

Triple Berry Smoothie

$5.99

Non-Dairy Blueberry, Raspberry and Strawberry Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Non-Dairy Mango Smoothie

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.99+
Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$3.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
San Pellegrino Mineral Water

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99

Cup of Water

$0.33
Simply 100% Orange Juice 11.5oz

Simply 100% Orange Juice 11.5oz

$3.49
Apple Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz

Apple Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz

$2.00
Berry Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz

Berry Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz

$2.00
Fruit Punch Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz

Fruit Punch Capri Sun 100% Juice 6oz

$2.00
Blackberry Izze

Blackberry Izze

$3.99
Clementine Izze

Clementine Izze

$3.99

Ice Cream Desserts

Classic Banana Split

$7.99

Classic Split w/ Strawberries

$9.24

Supreme Oreo Sundae

$8.99

Classic Sundae

$4.99

Hand Dipped Ice Cream

Single

$3.49

Double

$4.49

Triple

$5.49

Pint

$6.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
scoopburger.com

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena, TX 77502

