The Neighbor's Place

229 East Marceau Street

Saint Louis, MO 63111

Order Again

Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.49+

Whole chicken wings fried to your preference with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Pizza

Pepperoni

$14.99

14” Pub Style pizza with mozzarella, your choice of toppings.

Cheese

$12.49

14” Pub Style pizza with mozzarella, your choice of toppings

Hamburger

$14.99

14” Pub Style pizza with mozzarella, your choice of toppings

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$19.99

8oz sirloin steak cooked exactly how you want!

Fries

Fries

$4.49

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded, pickle brined chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion and American cheese. Served on a Brioche bun with fries.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.49+

Large battered shrimp served crispy with Tartar, or cocktail sauce. Served with fries.

Burger

Burger

$13.29

1/3 lb. Fresh ground beef, Oklahoma Style smashed, with caramelized onions, mustard and pickles served on a brioche bun with fries. Or you can have it the way you like.

Salmon

Salmon

$24.99

6oz Norwegian salmon lightly charbroiled. Served with fries.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.49

Spicy breaded cauliflower with choice of dipping sauce.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.49

Mixed greens with tomato, red onion, croutons and choice of dressing.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream - Scoops

$5.40+

Ice cream... Any way you like it!

Ice Cream - Specialty

$7.20+

Side Condiments

Condiments

$0.50

Alcohol

Kamikaze

$5.99

Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime juice

Margarita

$5.99

Strawberry Hennessey

$13.00

Hennessey and strawberry

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00+

A whole lot a buzz, a little bit of everything.

Shots

$6.00+

Mixed Drink

$12.00

Beer

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.79

Pepsi products.

Iced Tea

$4.79Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.79

Arnold Palmer

$4.99Out of stock

Lemonade and tea.

Frozen

$8.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

229 East Marceau Street, Saint Louis, MO 63111

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

