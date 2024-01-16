- Home
steakhouse, seafood, soup, salad, international, pasta, gluten free, pork, dessert
The Nesst Steakhouse 917 Conner Street
917 Conner Street
Noblesville, IN 46060
N/A BEVERAGE
- PEPSI$3.00
- PEPSI ZERO$3.00
- DR. PEPPER$3.00
- STARRY$3.00
- MUG ROOT BEER$3.00
- MT. DEW$3.00
- PINK LEMONADE$3.00
- FRUIT PUNCH$3.00
- CRUSH ORANGE$3.00
- RASPBERRY ICED TEA$3.00
- GINGERALE$3.00
- ICED TEA$3.00
- TONIC$3.00
- SODA$3.00
- COFFEE$3.00
- RED BULL$3.00
- PANNA$6.00
- PELLEGRINO$6.00
- MILK$4.00
- ORANGE JUICE$4.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$3.00
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$3.00
- HOT TEA$4.00
- ESPRESSO$4.00
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$6.00
- CAPPUCCINO$6.00
- LATTE$6.00
- MACCHIATO$6.00
WINES BY THE GLASS/BOTTLE
REDS
- GL DRY CREEK CAB$18.00
- GL PLANTAZE VRANAC CAB$15.00
- GL SUBSTANCE CAB$12.00
- GL HEDGES RED BLEND$11.00
- GL FOUR GRACES PINOT NOIR$16.00
- GL DECOY PINOT NOIR$13.00
- GL H3 MERLOT$12.00
- GL FINCA EL ORIGIN MALBEC$12.00
- GL FERNANDEZ GOMEZ RIOJA$14.00
- BTL DRY CREEK CAB$70.00
- BTL PLANTAZE VRANAC CAB$58.00
- BTL SUBSTANCE CAB$46.00
- BTL HEDGES RED BLEND$42.00
- BTL FOUR GRACES PINOT NOIR$62.00
- BTL DECOY PINOT NOIR$50.00
- BTL H3 MERLOT$46.00
- BTL FINCA EL ORIGIN MALBEC$46.00
- BTL FERNANDEZ GOMEZ RIOJA$54.00
WHITES
- GL MIONETTO PROSECCO$12.00
- GL SEGURA VIUDAS CAVA$12.00
- GL MOVENDO MOSCATO$9.00
- GL DAOU CHARDONNAY$14.00
- GL PRAYERS OF SAINTS CHARDONNAY$9.00
- GL ASTORIA PINOT GRIGIO$9.00
- GL DR. L "GRAY SLATE" RIESLING$10.00
- GL VINA LAGUNA MALVASIA$11.00
- GL LA SOLITUDE ROSE$12.00
- BTL MOVENDO MOSCATO$34.00
- BTL DAOU CHARDONNAY$54.00
- BTL PRAYERS OF SAINTS CHARDONNAY$34.00
- BTL ASTORIA PINOT GRIGIO$34.00
- BTL DR. L "GRAY SLATE" RIESLING$42.00
- BTL VINA LAGUNA MALVASIA$46.00
- BTL LA SOLITUDE ROSE$46.00
DINNER MENU
appetizers
soups & salads
steaks, chops, seafood
- Chicken & Mushroom$26.00
- Filet 10oz$58.00
- Filet 6oz$39.00
- Filet Medallions$44.00
- Fish of the day
market price$34.00
- New York Strip$45.00
- Pork Chop$36.00
- Porterhouse$52.00
- Ribeye$48.00
- Salmon$32.00
- Blackened Scallops$42.00
- Veal Chop$46.00
- Vegetable Plate$23.00
- Fish of the Day$29.00
- Steak Night Filet$29.99
- Steak Night Strip$32.99
get out of town
shareable sides
PRIX FIXE
Prix Fixe Starter
Prix Fixe Entree
Prix Fixe Side
Prix Fixe Dessert
PF Starter Upgrade
PF Side Upgrade
PF Dessert Upgrade
KIDS MENU
Kids Entree
Kids Dessert
BRUNCH MENU
Bevarages/Brunch Cocktails
breakfast
lunch
GLUTEN FREE MENU
APPETIZERS
SALADS
ENTREES
- GF CHICKEN & MUSHROOM$26.00
- GF FILET 10OZ$58.00
- GF FILET 6OZ$39.00
- GF NEW YORK STRIP$45.00
- GF PORK CHOP$36.00
- GF PORTERHOUSE$52.00
- GF RIBEYE$48.00
- GF SALMON$32.00
- GF SCALLOPS$42.00
- GF VEAL CHOP$46.00
- GF GRILLED CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$26.00
- GF LAMB SHANK$42.00
- GF PORK SHANK$38.00
- GF SARMA$26.00
- GF SPAGHETTI WITH BLACKENED SHRIMP$24.00
- GF VEAL OSSOBUCO$41.00
SIDES
DESSERT MENU
DESSERT WINES
DESSERT DRINK
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
