American
Bars & Lounges

Falcon's Nest at Falcon Lakes Golf Club

review star

No reviews yet

4605 Clubhouse Drive

Basehor, KS 66007

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Wings
Turkey Club Stack
Side Salad

Starters

Artisan Meats and Cheeses, Crackers, Sliced Baguette, Fresh Fruit and Beer Mustard

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Five Warm Bavarian Pretzels served with Chili Queso & Beer Mustard

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Queso, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Queso, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Housemade Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Warm Corn Tortilla Chips, Salsa Roja

Chili Con Queso

$9.00

Chili Con Queso served with House Tortilla Chips & Homemade Salsa

Dynamite Shrimp

$11.00

Crispy Shrimp tossed in a House Made Sweet & Spicy Sauce served on a bed of our House Kohlrabi Slaw Mix

8 Wings

$12.00

8 Wings in the Style of Your Choice Buffalo, Cowboy Rub, BBQ or Dry

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Cheese Curds served with Marinara & House Secret Sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Blackened Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Lime Crema, Salsa Roja, Garnished with Pickled Jalapenos and Onions

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Featured Mains

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded & Pan-Fried Chicken, Roasted Garlic Buttered Pappardelle Noodles, House Marinara, Mozzarella & Parmesan served with a Roasted Garlic Baguette

Cajun Shrimp Tortellini

$18.00

Cajun Sauteed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, Parmesan, Green Onion & Cajun Cream Sauce. Served with a Roasted Garlic Baguette.

Burnt End Beef Stroganoff

$19.00

House Smoked Burnt Ends, Wild Mushroom Gravy, Egg Noodles &Green Onion. Served with a Roasted Garlic Baguette.

Thai Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Pan-Seared Salmon, Topped with our House Thai Glaze on a Bed of Quinoa Fried Rice, Mushrooms, Edamame, Carrots, Power Blend Slaw, sesame seeds & Green Onion

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Pan Seared Chicken Tenders, wild Mushroom Marsala Sauce, Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

12oz KC Strip

$22.00

12oz KC Strip served with Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

Handhelds

Weekly Smash Burger! This week Our Smash Burger is Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Pulled Pork, an Onion Ring, with a Drizzle of BBQ Sauce on Top! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles Served on the Side.

Turkey Club Stack

$14.00

Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato, Avocado on Toasted Wheat bread.... Add 2 Fried Eggs for a different Twist!

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Mixed Greens & Chipotle Ranch

Buff Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken dipped in our Buffalo Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Mixed Greens & Chipotle Ranch

Nest Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Your Choice of a Grilled Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Sliced Tomato & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

"Hog Wild" Melt

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Pickles & Spicy Slaw on Toasted Sourdough

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

House Chicken Tenders... Try them Regular, Buffalo Style, or with BBQ Sauce

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo Piled High on Toasted Sourdough Bread

Smash Burger

$9.00

4oz Angus Beef Patty, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun ***Make it a DOUBLE for Only $3

Weekly Smash Burger - Southwest Smash Burger

$12.00

Our Smash Burger Topped with Charred Corn, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, and drizzled with Chipotle Ranch!

Flatbread Pizzas

Four Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Our Flatbread Crust topped with House Marinara & Four Cheese Blend

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Our Flatbread Crust topped with Olive Oil, Tomato, Garlic & Fresh Basil

Southwest Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Our Flatbread Crust topped with Blackened Chicken, Refried Black Beans, Charred Corn, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ranch

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$11.00

Our Flatbread Crust topped with BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Cilantro & Jalapenos

Salads/Soup

House Salad

$9.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Blackened Chicken on a Bed of Mixed Greens, Pepper Jack, Charred Corn, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Ranch

Salmon & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Pan Seared Salmon on a Bed of Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Strawberries, Blueberries, Red Onion & House Balsamic Vinaigrette

Asian Dynamite Salad

$14.00

Asian Dynamite Shrimp on a Bed of Power Blend Slaw, Cantonese Noodles, Edamame, Avocado, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion, Cilantro & House Sesame Vinaigrette

Chx Cobb Salad

$14.00

Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken on a Bed of Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Edamame, Charred Corn & Your Dressing of Choice

Chili

$6.00

Soup - Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Kids

All kids meals are $6.95 and served with fries, chips or applesauce and a small beverage

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Half Burger Grilled and topped with American Cheese, on a Brioche Bun served with House Wedge Fries or Applesauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

One Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tender served with House Wedge Fries or Applesauce

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$8.00

Toasted Sourdough with American Cheese served with House Wedge Fries or Applesauce

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

All Beef Dog served with House Wedge Fries or Applesauce

Individual Sides

House Fries

$3.00

Spicy Coleslaw

$3.00

Reg. Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup - Chicken Noodle

$6.00Out of stock

Chili

$6.00

Bagged Chips

$2.00

Side Chips/Queso

$4.00

Desserts

Quirk Float

$8.00

Dunkel Float

$8.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Beignets

$7.00

4 Beignets served with Chocolate & Raspberry Sauce

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

House-Made Cinnamon Roll served with Ice Cream

2 Scoops Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Weekly Dessert - Mixed Berry Crumble

$7.00

Weekly Rotating Crumble Served with Ice Cream

NFL MEALS & SIDES

1/2 Slab Ribs

$14.00Out of stock

Full Slab

$28.00Out of stock

1 lb Pulled Pork

$20.00

1 lb Brisket

$20.00Out of stock

1 Qt Baked Beans

$10.00Out of stock

1 Qt Cheesy Corn

$10.00Out of stock

1 Qt Cole Slaw

$10.00

Breakfast Menu

Classic Nest Breakfast

$13.00

B.Y.O. Omelet

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Classic French Toast

$11.00

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Plain Belgian Waffles

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Kid's Waffle

$8.00

Kid's French Toast

$8.00

Kid's Classic Breakfast

$8.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon (2)

$2.00

Side Sausage (2)

$2.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$2.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Side Waffle

$4.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side Wheat Toast

$2.00

Side 4oz Gravy

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Good Food Made With Fresh Ingredients

4605 Clubhouse Drive, Basehor, KS 66007

