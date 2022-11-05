The Nest Kennesaw
2921 Cherokee St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Popular Items
Smokey Starters
Egg Rolls
Smoked chicken, pimiento cheese, roasted corn, black beans, cream cheese, and white sriracha sauce wrapped up into a flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth egg roll. Go on, be that person that orders egg rolls at a BBQ joint, it’ll be fun.
Pimento Cheese
An old family recipe. Cheddar cheese, tangy pimentos, and fresh jalapeños mixed with love. Dig in with crackers, celery, carrots, and house pickles. Thanks, Amy.
Pork rind add-on
Pork Rinds
Freshly made, sriracha-dusted pork rinds that’ll arrive at your table still hot, cracklin’, and piled high. Sure, they’re shareable, but no one else at the table has to know *wink*.
Nest Eggs
Classic, velvety deviled eggs topped with apple-wood smoked bacon. We put all our eggs in this basket and boy did it work out.
Nest Salads
Side Ceaser Salad
Some old Roman guy got stabbed for this salad or something like that. Mixed greens with croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Full Caesar Salad
A classic for a damn good reason. Sharp parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons served on a bed of fresh greens with caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Tomato slices, red onion rings, & croutons.
Full House Salad
Refreshing and versatile, the perfect salad to go with any meal. Freshly sliced tomatoes, red onion, and crispy croutons on lettuce with your choice of dressing.
Side El Choppo Salad
Roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla chips, avocado crema.
Full El Choppo Salad
For the salad connoisseur. Corn tortillas, roasted corn, black bean salsa, diced tomatoes, and fresh lettuce drizzled with our signature Mexican Crema.
Smoked Meats
5 Smoked Wings
Crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Our dry-rubbed smoked chicken wings will blow any wings you’ve had before out of the coop.
10 Smoked Wings
Served with fries our dry-rubbed smoked wings are a Kennesaw legend. Sauce on the side.
20 Smoked Wings
Served with fries our dry-rubbed smoked wings are a Kennesaw legend. Sauce on the side.
1/2 Rack Ribs
Fame comes at a price and in this case, the price is a delicious, tender, flavorful dry rubbed smoked pork rib. A Nestee go-to for a damn good reason
Full Rack Ribs
Dry rubbed smoked pork ribs.
The Whole Farm
Feeling indecisive? Boy, do we have the best damn plate for you. ¼ pound of pork, ¼ pound of brisket, ¼ pound of chicken, plus a ½ rack of ribs, 5 smoked wings, and Texas Toast. BBQ sauce on the side.
BBQ Entrees
1\2 Chicken Plate
Listen, if we gave you the whole chicken, your mind would just melt from all the delicious smokey flavors. Our half chicken plate is the perfect amount of mind-boggling deliciousness plus your choice of two sides.
Pork Plate
Half pound of tender pulled pork served with Texas Toast, house pickles, two sides, and our signature BBQ sauce on the side. Unbeatable classic flavor in a generous Kennesaw portion.
Brisket Plate
Well, season our butts and call us a brisket if this ain’t the perfect beef brisket plate. Smoked until perfection and served with Texas Toast, house pickles, BBQ sauce, and your choice of two sides.
Chicken Tender Plate
Crispy, hand-breaded, and fried chicken tenders served with Texas Toast, house pickles, two sides, and BBQ or honey mustard sauce. Whoever said tenders are for the kid’s menu, you are sooooo wrong.
Veggie Plate
Choose 3 sides, Texas Toast
Chopped Chicken Plate
Smoked half chicken with your choice of two sides. Don't over think it. It's great even if it's just half of the chicken.
Sandwiches and Wraps
Pork Sand
Our signature pulled pork on huge slices of buttered Texas Toast topped with house pickles. Served with house-made BBQ sauce on the side. If eating this sandwich is wrong, we don’t ever wanna be right.
Chicken Sand
Pulled smoked chicken on buttered Texas Toast served with house pickles and BBQ sauce on the side. You might just have to unbutton your pants after this one.
Brisket Sand
Our slow-smoked, unmistakably tender beef brisket on buttered Texas Toast and house pickles served with BBQ sauce on the side. No, we didn’t think of the consequences this would have on your future cravings when we made this, oopsies.
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
Classic Caesar dressing drizzled over Smoked Chicken, croutons, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and lovingly wrapped in a flour tortilla. Like a salad but arguably way better.
Shrimp BLT Wrap
Grilled, blackened, or fried shrimp, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and sliced tomatoes in a flour tortilla. Shrimp are the chicken of the sea…or something like that? Either way, so damn good.
El Choppo Wrap
For the vegetarian and the I-want-something-delicious-atarian. Fresh lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, and a healthy drizzle of Mexican Crema wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of house vinaigrette.
Burger
A good burger is not the answer, it’s the question and the answer is yes. Two perfectly grilled quarter-pound patties topped with red onion slices, American cheese, and butter pickles on toasted buns.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
We’re not reinventing the chicken salad wheel here, just making it much better. Smoked chicken salad made with chopped onion and fresh celery on a buttery, toasted bun topped with lettuce and tomato.
Meatball Sandwhich
Tacos
Nashville Taco
A bit of spice and everything nice. Fried chicken tender dipped in our house-made Nashville hot sauce and topped with butter pickles.
Brisket Taco
Smokey, melt-in-your-mouth brisket topped with roasted corn, black beans, Mexican Crema, and our famous white BBQ. Like music to our ears.
Pork Taco
The best of both worlds: tender pulled pork and tacos. Topped with a nice drizzle of our house-made sweet BBQ sauce and fresh coleslaw.
Shrimp Taco
Your choice of fried, blackened, or grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico, and white BBQ sauce. Taco Tuesday isn’t enough for these, you’ll want these every other weekday too.
Chicken Taco
Oh, Chicken tacos, how we love thee. Smoked chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, creamy Mexican Crema, and house-made white BBQ.
Kids Menu
STU
Sides
Small Collard Greens
That familiar southern flavor with that signature Nest kick. Fresh collard greens cooked with pork until perfection.
Small French Fries
There’s no freezer on the premises which means our fries are hand-cut to order every. single. day. Perfectly seasoned, generously portioned, and never frozen- how french fries should be.
Small Mac & Cheese
Small Baked Beans
Go ahead and call us baked bean snobs, just know we’ve got the recipe to back it up. Southern-style baked beans, sweet molasses, and savory pieces of pork.
Small Potato Salad
Grandma approved, fan favorite, potluck winning potato salad. Red potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, chopped onion, and our famous white BBQ sauce.
Small Cole Slaw
Finely chopped cabbage mixed in our creamy white BBQ sauce. Nothing beats a good old-fashioned cole slaw.
Small Green Beans
Large Collard Greens
Large French Fries
Large Mac & Cheese
Home-style, rich, and creamy macaroni & cheese. There might not be a right or wrong way to make mac & cheese, but this is definitely the good way.
Large Baked Beans
Large Potato Salad
Large Cole Slaw
Large Green Beans
The best-tasting things in life are sometimes the simplest. Our southern-style green beans are seasoned just like your grandma made them.
2 Oz Slaw
Texas Toast
Side Tortilla Chips
Desserts
Nanner Pudding
Smoked Banana puddin’. You read that right: smoked. Sweet and savory banana puddin’ topped with vanilla wafers and fluffy whipped cream.
Pecan Pie
Freshly baked southern-style pecan pie drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with fluffy whipped cream. We are not responsible for the love handles this may cause.
Key Lime Custard
Orange Cream Custard
The Austin
Backwoods Beignets
Nestoberfest
Sauces - Extra
Sweet Sauce
Georgia in a bottle. Our Sweet BBQ sauce is a traditional, tomato-based sauce with a balanced, robust, sweet, and savory flavor. This classic sweet BBQ sauce pairs well with just about any dish and brings a flavor of Kennesaw with you anywhere you go.
Spicy Sauce
Tantalizing and slightly unforgiving traditional, tomato-based, spicy BBQ sauce. Our sauce is spicy, tangy, delicious, and sure to warm your taste buds right up. Man, it hurts so good.
White Sauce
Certified Nestee fan favorite. Our Alabama-style, mayonnaise-based white BBQ sauce is so good you’ll have no second thoughts about taking it home to meet your parents. This sauce is super rich and creamy, perfect for any dish.
Sriracha White Sauce
Burnin Sherman
Reclaimed Carolina
Mustard Based
Go on and prep your tongue to receive a deliciously tangy, mouth-watering, authentic mustard BBQ sauce. This Carolina-style sauce is a classic go-to for BBQ lovers everywhere for too many reasons to count, one of which is that it’s so damn good.
Peach Sauce
Blue Cheese
Ranch
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The best damn BBQ in town.
2921 Cherokee St, Kennesaw, GA 30144