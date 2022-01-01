The New Dam Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The New Dam Pub

review star

No reviews yet

10880 Mill Dam Rd.

Hebron, OH 43025

Pizza

10" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$8.95

14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$13.95

Supreme Pizza

$12.95+

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$12.95+

Tropical Pizza

$10.95+

Double Pepperoni

$9.95+

BLT Pizza

$11.95+

Pub Pizza

$13.95+

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95+

Meat Lovers

$13.95+

Wings

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$6.95

12 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.95

24 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$20.95

6 BONELESS WINGS

$6.95

12 BONELESS WINGS

$12.95

24 BONELESS WINGS

$20.95

Starters

Meat & Cheese Plate

$8.95

Quesadillas

$7.95

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Mexican Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Tater Skins

$6.95

Loaded Skins

$7.95

French Fries

$3.95

Cheese Sticks

$5.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.95

Loaded Nachos

$9.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$6.95Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Combo Plate

$14.95

Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.95

Subs and Sandwiches

Big Pub Burger

$11.95

Big Pub Chicken

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

Reuben

$7.95

Fishtail

$7.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.95

1/2 Hamburger

$7.95

1/4 Hamburger

$4.95

Breaded Buffalo Chicken

$7.95

BBQ Pulled Pork

$7.95

Pork Tenderloin

$7.95

Grilled Bologna

$6.95

Chicken/Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

B.L.T.

$7.95

Mighty Dog

$5.95

Mini Dog

$1.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Italian Sub

$7.95

Turkey Sub

$7.95

Meatball Sub

$7.95Out of stock

Bacon Ranch Chicken Sub

$8.95Out of stock

Specials

Lunch Special

$8.95

Traditional Wing Special

$0.80

Dinner Special

$10.95

Meatloaf

$9.95

Soup

$4.95

Grilled Bologna Special

$4.95

Fish Special

$10.95

1/4 Pizza Special

$4.00

Pizza and Wing Buffet

$12.95

Pizza Buffet

$9.95

Taco Bar

$10.95

Sauces/Dressings/Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

French

$0.50Out of stock

Light Italian

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

1,000 Island

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50Out of stock

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Pub Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Honey Mustard

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Celery & Ranch

$1.50

Celery & BC

$1.50

Celery

$1.00

KIDS MEALS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE WITH SMALL FRIES

$4.95

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS WITH SMALL FRIES

$4.95

KIDS HOT DOG WITH SMALL FRIES

$4.95

KIDS MINI CHEESEBURGER WITH SMALL FRIES

$4.95

KIDS DESSERTS

ICE CREAM CUP

$1.50

PIES

PIE

$3.95

Brownie

$3.95

King Cake

$2.00

Sip & Paint

Wednesday 3/23/22 prepaid

$25.00

Sip & Soil

Monday 1/24/22 - prepaid

$30.00

Monday 1/31/22 - prepaid

$30.00

FOOD

WF BIG BASS PIZZA SLICE

$5.00

WF GRILL BURGER

$8.00

WF BRAT

$5.00

WF PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$5.00

ALCOHOL

WF DOMESTIC BEER CAN

$3.00

WF WHITE CLAW BUCKET (6)

$22.00

WF WHITE CLAW SINGLE CAN

$4.00

WF PBR Hard Coffee

$4.00

WF Nutril Seltzer

$4.00

N/A DRINKS

WF COFFEE

$3.00

WF SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

WF BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

KOOZIES (Copy)

NDP CAN KOOZIE

$5.00

KOOZIES

NDP CAN KOOZIE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10880 Mill Dam Rd., Hebron, OH 43025

Directions

The New Dam Pub image

