  The New Look Restaurant Inc - 2544 East 83rd Street
The New Look Restaurant Inc 2544 East 83rd Street

No reviews yet

2544 East 83rd Street

Chicago, IL 60617

Entrees

Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Fried in Almond Batter, smothered or roasted

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$33.00

10oz Ribeye Steak seared with black pepper and saute'ed onion

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.00

Ground beef and Turkey

Tilapia Dinner

$14.00

Fried, blackened or pan seared topped with lemon and dill

Catfish Dinner

$16.00

Fried, blackened or pan seared with lemon and dill

The Soul Tower

$11.00

Meatloaf, greens, mac n cheese, sweet potatoes, and cornbread

Soul Fried Rice Veggie

$13.00

Soul flavored fried rice, veggie

Soul Fried Rice Shrimp

$18.00

Soul flavored fried rice, shrimp

Soul Fried Rice Chicken

$18.00

Soul flavored fried rice, chicken

Soul Fried Rice Combo

$22.00

Soul flavored fried rice, combo

Sandwiches

Classic Burger with fries

$12.00

8oz Ground Beef Hand Packed with lettuce, tomatoe, mayo

Chicken Sandwich with fries

$15.00

Fried or seared breast with lettuce, tomatoe, and mayo

Fish Sandwich with fries

$12.00

Fried or seared fillet with lettuce, tomatoe and tartar

Turkey Burger with fries

$12.00

Ground turkey fried or seared with lettuce and tomatoe

Grilled Chicken Philly with fries

$17.00

Fried or seared Chicken breast with cheese, onion, tomatoe, lettuce

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, parmesan

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons

Soups

Chicken vegetable soup - when available

$8.00

Chicken and vegetables with rice

Chili - when available

$8.00

Homemade chili

Chili - when available (Copy)

$8.00

Homemade chili

Sides

Collard Greens

$4.00

Collards made with turkey

Green Beans

$4.00

Green beans made with turkey

Rice

$4.00

Steamed white rice

Red Beans

$4.00

Red beans made with turkey

Candy Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Candy Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Russet potatoes

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Mac n cheese

Cornbread

$2.00

1 piece of homemade cornbread

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$4.00

Apps and evening choices

Chicken Wings with fries

$12.00

Fried in Almond batter

Chicken Tenders with fries

$12.00

Fried in Almond batter

Fish Nuggets with fries

$12.00

Fried in Almond batter

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken and cheese

Blackened Spinach and Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled spinach and shrimp

Classic Burger with fries

$12.00

8oz Ground Beef

Simples Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomato and croutons

Shrimp with fries

$15.00

Fried or grilled shrimp

Specials by day

Sunday Beef Short Ribs

$24.00

Slow cooked beef short ribs

Sunday Turkey and Dressing

$14.00

Slow cooked turkey wing and dressing

Wednesday Chef's Choice

Chefs surprise

Thursday Shrimp n Grits

$9.00

Grilled shrimp with grits and special gravy

Friday Salmon Croquettes

$12.00

Fried Salmon croquettes

Saturday Pork Chops

$10.00

Smothered or fried

Catering Menu

Pan of Wings

$65.00

Pan of Fries

$15.00

Pan of Mini Sandwiches

$50.00

Pan of wraps

$125.00

Specials

4 Veggie Sides

$12.00

Jerk Chicken

$16.00

Rib Tips

$16.00

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$12.00

Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Lite

$3.00

Bud Lite Lime

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

O'Douls

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Guiness

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Beck's

$4.00

Cocktails

Armaretto Sour

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Crystal's Secret

$15.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$12.00

Three Kings

$15.00

Three Wise Men

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sangria

$13.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Easy Living

$6.00

Drink Specials

$3 Tito Shooters

$3.00

$10 Long Islands

$10.00

$4 Makers Mark shooters

$4.00

$4 Basil Hadens shooters

$4.00

New Look Punch

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Dimitri

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Skol

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Dusse

$12.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Martell

$10.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Remy XO

$25.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

7up

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lime Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Basil Haydens

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Glen Fiddich

$13.00

Glen Livet

$13.00

J & B

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Old Grandad

$8.00

Tequila

Casamigo Blanco

$13.00

Casamigo Anejo

$15.00

1800 Reposato

$13.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Casamigo Reposato

$15.00

Cazadores

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposato

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Teramena

$13.00

Casadores Reposado

$15.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Dimitri

$8.00

Effen

$10.00

Exclusive

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Citron

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Skol

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Tito

$11.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Pendleton

$13.00

Wine

Merlot

$7.00+

Sweet Red

$7.00+

Chardonnay

$7.00+

Moscoto

$7.00+

Pinot Grecio

$7.00+

Proseco

$7.00+

White Merlot

$7.00+

White Zin

$7.00+

Cooks Champagne

$5.00+

Korbel Champagne

$7.00+

Moet

$10.00+

Beer Specials

Bucket of Foreign Beer

$20.00

Bucket of Domestic Beer

$15.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A new and exciting take on southern cuisine. Come and enjoy!

Location

2544 East 83rd Street, Chicago, IL 60617

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

