The New Pennsburg Diner

321 Pottstown Avenue

Pennsburg, PA 18073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Pancakes
2 Eggs (any style)
Chicken Quesadillas

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.19

Decaf Coffee

$2.19

Coffee Carafe Small

$4.99

Regular Hot Tea

$2.19

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.19

Herbal Tea

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$2.39

Fruit Juices

$3.79

White Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Soda (16oz)

$2.79

Iced Tea (16oz)

$2.79

Water

Appetizers

Crock of Chilli

Crock of Chilli

$6.89

homemade beef chilli topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with pita wedges

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.09

crock of homemade onion soup topped with croutons, melted mozzarella & Swiss cheese

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

golden fried cheese sticks, with marinara sauce

Breaded Wings (8)

Breaded Wings (8)

$9.99

served with hot sauce, bleu cheese & celery sticks

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.89

golden fried onion rings

Pierogies (6)

Pierogies (6)

$7.89

served with marinara sauce or sour cream

Loaded Pierogies (6)

Loaded Pierogies (6)

$8.99

with bacon meted cheddar cheese & sautéed onions, served with marinara sauce or sour cream

Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.49

grilled chicken with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa & sour cream

Texas Steak Fries

Texas Steak Fries

$6.89

melted cheddar cheese topped with homemade beef chili

America Steak Fries

America Steak Fries

$6.89

melted cheddar cheese, bacon, & Cajun seasoned fries

Ultimate Sampler

Ultimate Sampler

$9.89

buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings & pierogies, served with marinara sauce & dressing

Nachos

Nachos

$8.49

authentic corn tortilla chips topped with crisp lettuce, tomatoes & hot peppers, served with salsa, melted cheddar cheese & sour cream

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

seasoned ground beef or chicken

Salads

Atlantic Salmon Salad

Atlantic Salmon Salad

$16.99

8 oz. salmon fillet broiled to perfection, over mixed greens with olive oil & balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, croutons & garlic bread

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.49

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$11.99

ham, turkey, beef, cheese, onions, tomatoes, croutons & hard boiled egg, served over a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing

Chicken or Broiled Shrimp Caesar Salad

Chicken or Broiled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$0.00+
Fisherman's Salad

Fisherman's Salad

$16.99

broiled shrimp (3) & scallops (3), mixed greens with olive oil & balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, croutons & pita bread wedges

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.49

fresh mixed greens, tomato, onions, olives & feta cheese, topped with our homemade Greek dressing, served with pita wedges.

Burgers

Big Daddy Burger

Big Daddy Burger

$12.99

1⁄2 pound fresh burger topped with sautéed onions & mushrooms, bacon & American cheese on a brioche bun with crisp lettuce, tomato & onions, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$10.89

melted cheddar cheese & two onion rings

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.89

sautéed mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese

Patty Melt Burger

Patty Melt Burger

$10.89

6 oz. burger patty or veggie patty with swiss cheese, sautéed onions on grilled deli rye

Pennsburg Special

Pennsburg Special

$10.89

onions & melted American cheese

Ranchero Burger

Ranchero Burger

$12.99

1⁄2 lb. fresh burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese & flame roasted peppers & onions, on a brioche bun with crisp lettuce, tomato, onions & hot peppers, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$10.89

bacon, melted cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce

Wraps

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$10.49

our fresh caesar salad with grilled chicken strips

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.49

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fiesta Wrap

Fiesta Wrap

$10.49

crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & our special blend of salsa & sour cream

Cheese Steak Wrap

Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.49

sliced grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, American cheese

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.49

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cool Ranch dressing

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.49

grilled chicken breast, flame roasted peppers & onions, cheddar cheese & salsa

Greek Gyro Sandwich

Greek Gyro Sandwich

$10.49

lettuce, tomato, onion & our creamy homemade Tzatziki sauce, wrapped in a fresh grilled pita

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$8.89

served on a fresh steak roll

BLT

BLT

$7.29

lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.49
Crispy Icelandic Haddock Sandwich

Crispy Icelandic Haddock Sandwich

$12.99

yuengling beer batter, lettuce, onions, tomato, onion rings, grilled ciabatta multi-grain bread, steak fries, tartar sauce, cole slaw or guacamole

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$8.99

grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, deli rye

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.99
Homemade Meatballs Parmesan

Homemade Meatballs Parmesan

$10.89

fresh steak roll, melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, french fries, cole slaw, pickles

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99
Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich

Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich

$11.99
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Sandwiches

California Chicken Ciabatta

California Chicken Ciabatta

$12.99

marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with monterey jack cheese, baby spinach, tomato & homemade chipotle aioli sauce on a grilled ciabatta bread, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole

Texas Chicken Ciabatta

Texas Chicken Ciabatta

$12.99

grilled marinated chicken breast, monterey jack cheese, tomato, flamed roasted peppers & onions, on a grilled ciabatta bread, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole

Chicken Steak Supreme

Chicken Steak Supreme

$10.99

flame roasted onions, mushrooms, green peppers & American cheese, served on a fresh steak roll with fries & cole slaw

Chicken Melt

Chicken Melt

$10.99

grilled marinated chicken breast, Swiss cheese & sautéed onions, on grilled deli rye, with fries & cole slaw

Southern Chicken

Southern Chicken

$12.99

grilled marinated chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon & honey mustard sauce on a grilled ciabatta multi-grain bread with lettuce, tomato & onions, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole

Club Sandwiches

Roast Beef & Bacon CLUB

Roast Beef & Bacon CLUB

$10.49
Roast Turkey & Bacon CLUB

Roast Turkey & Bacon CLUB

$10.49
Ham & American Cheese CLUB

Ham & American Cheese CLUB

$10.49
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato CLUB

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato CLUB

$10.49

Pasta Entrees

Fried Eggplant Parmesan

Fried Eggplant Parmesan

$10.09
Fried Eggplant Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable

Fried Eggplant Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable

$11.49
Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$11.99
Veal Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable

Veal Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable

$12.29
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.29
Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.49
Chicken Breast Parmesan

Chicken Breast Parmesan

$12.29
Chicken Breast Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable

Chicken Breast Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable

$12.99
Ravioli Meatball Parmesan

Ravioli Meatball Parmesan

$12.99

cheese raviolis with homemade meatballs topped with tomato marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with fresh garlic bread & Caesar salad

Fresh Seafood

Coconut Shrimp (9)

Coconut Shrimp (9)

$16.99

coconut batter dipped shrimp fried to a golden crisp with a side of zesty orange marmalade horseradish sauce for dipping, with 2 vegetables

Fantail Shrimp (8)

Fantail Shrimp (8)

$14.99

with 2 vegetables

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.99

beer battered haddock (4) with French fries & 1 vegetable

Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$23.99

(1) crab cake, (1) crab stuffed shrimp, haddock, & scallops (3), with 2 vegetables

Crab Cakes (2)

Crab Cakes (2)

$15.99

with 2 vegetables |

Broiled Twin Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Broiled Twin Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

$16.99

with crabmeat, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with 2 vegetables

Broiled Scallops (10)

Broiled Scallops (10)

$19.99

with 2 vegetables

Broiled Shrimp(5) and Scallops (5) combo

Broiled Shrimp(5) and Scallops (5) combo

$19.99

with 2 vegetables

Broiled Shrimp (10)

Broiled Shrimp (10)

$19.99
Broiled Tilapia

Broiled Tilapia

$15.99

with 2 vegetables

Broiled Haddock Fillet

Broiled Haddock Fillet

$15.99

with 2 vegetables

Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$16.99

8 oz. salmon fillet with rice pilaf, broccoli & honey mustard

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Fingers (4 pieces)

Chicken Fingers (4 pieces)

$12.69

with 2 vegetables

Chicken Croquettes

Chicken Croquettes

$10.69

over mashed potatoes with gravy & 1 vegetable

Broccoli Chicken Cordon Bleu

Broccoli Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.99

broiled, stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese & fresh broccoli, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with 1 vegetable

Chicken Breasts Platter

Chicken Breasts Platter

$14.99

(2) fresh grilled marinated chicken breasts over rice pilaf & 1 vegetable

Farmhouse Chicken

Farmhouse Chicken

$15.99

(2) grilled chicken breasts over rice pilaf topped with melted cheddar cheese, mushrooms, & flame roasted peppers, onions & 1 vegetable

Country Style Battered Dipped Fried Chicken (4PCS)

Country Style Battered Dipped Fried Chicken (4PCS)

$15.99Out of stock

fried to a golden crisp & served with 2 vegetables

BBQ Chicken & Fried Shrimp Combo

BBQ Chicken & Fried Shrimp Combo

$16.29

grilled BBQ chicken breast & fried shrimp (5), served with 2 vegetables

Steak & Chops

Black Diamond Steak (8oz)

Black Diamond Steak (8oz)

$18.99

8 oz. with onion rings, served with 2 vegetables

Pork Chops (20oz)

Pork Chops (20oz)

$15.99

Grilled to perfection. With 2 vegetables

Flat Iron Steak (8oz)

Flat Iron Steak (8oz)

$18.99

with onion rings, served with 2 vegetables

Chopped Steak (8oz)

Chopped Steak (8oz)

$12.99

with sautéed onions & gravy, with 2 vegetables

Southwest Combo

Southwest Combo

$19.99

8 oz. black diamond steak & (4) breaded coconut shrimp, with 2 vegetables

Classic Entrees

Roast Beef Platter

Roast Beef Platter

$12.99

over potato filling, with gravy & 1 vegetable

Baked Meatloaf

Baked Meatloaf

$11.59

with gravy & 2 vegetables

Veal Cutlet

Veal Cutlet

$11.59

with tomato sauce or gravy & 2 vegetables

Roast Turkey Platter

Roast Turkey Platter

$12.99

with potato filling, gravy, 1 vegetable & cranberry sauce

Mile High Meatloaf

Mile High Meatloaf

$13.99

Homemade meatloaf layered on fresh mashed potatoes & topped with gravy & golden onion rings, served with 2 vegetables

Signature Sides

Hot Vegetables of the Day

$3.59

Homefries

$3.59

Mashed Potatoes

$3.59

Pickled Beets

$3.59

Potato Filling

$3.59

Rice Pilaf

$3.59

Applesauce

$3.59

Coleslaw

$3.59

French Fries

$3.59

Steak Fries

$4.59

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Lettuce with Hot Bacon Dressing

$3.59

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

A la Carte

Bowl of Soup

$4.29

From the Griddle

3 Pancakes

$8.49

with ham, sausage, bacon, scrapple

2 Pancakes

$7.49

with ham, sausage, bacon, scrapple

3 French Toast

$8.49

with ham, sausage, bacon, scrapple

2 French Toast

$7.49

with ham, sausage, bacon, scrapple

Eggs & Omelettes

2 Eggs (any style)

$6.99
Cheese Omelette All Day

Cheese Omelette All Day

$7.99

Western Omelette All Day

$8.49

Ham & Cheese Omelette All Day

$8.99

Mushroom Combo Omelette All Day

$9.99

ham, tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

Cheese Steak Omelette All Day

$9.99

with tomato sauce

Meat Lovers Omelette All Day

$9.99

ham, sausage & bacon

Garden Omelette All Day

$9.99

broccoli, onions, tomato, peppers & mushrooms

Authentic Greek Omelette All Day

$9.99

fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olives

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$6.50

Other Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich All Day

$8.29

ham or bacon or sausage or pork roll, melted cheese, on your choice of bread or toast or English muffin

Steak & Eggs All Day

$18.99

8 oz. USDA choice flat iron or black diamond steak & two eggs (any style) served with hash browns, or fries, toast and jelly

Breakfast Sides

Homefries

$3.59

Toast

$2.49

Raisin Toast

$2.49

English Muffin

$2.59

Bagel

$2.79

Breakfast Meat

$4.29
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
We are a family owned and operated restaurant for over 30 years. We offer something for everyone. Breakfast, lunch, dinner is served. We have local and continental cuisine. We attribute our success to delicious, fresh made food, friendly atmosphere, reasonable prices.

