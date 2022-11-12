The New Pennsburg Diner
No reviews yet
321 Pottstown Avenue
Pennsburg, PA 18073
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crock of Chilli
homemade beef chilli topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with pita wedges
French Onion Soup
crock of homemade onion soup topped with croutons, melted mozzarella & Swiss cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
golden fried cheese sticks, with marinara sauce
Breaded Wings (8)
served with hot sauce, bleu cheese & celery sticks
Onion Rings
golden fried onion rings
Pierogies (6)
served with marinara sauce or sour cream
Loaded Pierogies (6)
with bacon meted cheddar cheese & sautéed onions, served with marinara sauce or sour cream
Chicken Quesadillas
grilled chicken with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa & sour cream
Texas Steak Fries
melted cheddar cheese topped with homemade beef chili
America Steak Fries
melted cheddar cheese, bacon, & Cajun seasoned fries
Ultimate Sampler
buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings & pierogies, served with marinara sauce & dressing
Nachos
authentic corn tortilla chips topped with crisp lettuce, tomatoes & hot peppers, served with salsa, melted cheddar cheese & sour cream
Nachos Supreme
seasoned ground beef or chicken
Salads
Atlantic Salmon Salad
8 oz. salmon fillet broiled to perfection, over mixed greens with olive oil & balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, croutons & garlic bread
Caesar Salad
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Chef's Salad
ham, turkey, beef, cheese, onions, tomatoes, croutons & hard boiled egg, served over a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing
Chicken or Broiled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Fisherman's Salad
broiled shrimp (3) & scallops (3), mixed greens with olive oil & balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, croutons & pita bread wedges
Greek Salad
fresh mixed greens, tomato, onions, olives & feta cheese, topped with our homemade Greek dressing, served with pita wedges.
Burgers
Big Daddy Burger
1⁄2 pound fresh burger topped with sautéed onions & mushrooms, bacon & American cheese on a brioche bun with crisp lettuce, tomato & onions, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole
Cowboy Burger
melted cheddar cheese & two onion rings
Mushroom Swiss Burger
sautéed mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese
Patty Melt Burger
6 oz. burger patty or veggie patty with swiss cheese, sautéed onions on grilled deli rye
Pennsburg Special
onions & melted American cheese
Ranchero Burger
1⁄2 lb. fresh burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese & flame roasted peppers & onions, on a brioche bun with crisp lettuce, tomato, onions & hot peppers, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole
Texas Burger
bacon, melted cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce
Wraps
Caesar Chicken Wrap
our fresh caesar salad with grilled chicken strips
Turkey Club Wrap
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Fiesta Wrap
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & our special blend of salsa & sour cream
Cheese Steak Wrap
sliced grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, American cheese
Chicken Ranch Wrap
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cool Ranch dressing
Chicken Fajita Wrap
grilled chicken breast, flame roasted peppers & onions, cheddar cheese & salsa
Greek Gyro Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion & our creamy homemade Tzatziki sauce, wrapped in a fresh grilled pita
Sandwiches
Philly Steak Sandwich
served on a fresh steak roll
BLT
lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo
Grilled Cheese
Crispy Icelandic Haddock Sandwich
yuengling beer batter, lettuce, onions, tomato, onion rings, grilled ciabatta multi-grain bread, steak fries, tartar sauce, cole slaw or guacamole
Reuben Sandwich
grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, deli rye
Hot Dog
Homemade Meatballs Parmesan
fresh steak roll, melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, french fries, cole slaw, pickles
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
California Chicken Ciabatta
marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with monterey jack cheese, baby spinach, tomato & homemade chipotle aioli sauce on a grilled ciabatta bread, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole
Texas Chicken Ciabatta
grilled marinated chicken breast, monterey jack cheese, tomato, flamed roasted peppers & onions, on a grilled ciabatta bread, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole
Chicken Steak Supreme
flame roasted onions, mushrooms, green peppers & American cheese, served on a fresh steak roll with fries & cole slaw
Chicken Melt
grilled marinated chicken breast, Swiss cheese & sautéed onions, on grilled deli rye, with fries & cole slaw
Southern Chicken
grilled marinated chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon & honey mustard sauce on a grilled ciabatta multi-grain bread with lettuce, tomato & onions, served with steak fries & choice of cole slaw or guacamole
Club Sandwiches
Pasta Entrees
Fried Eggplant Parmesan
Fried Eggplant Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable
Veal Parmesan
Veal Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Chicken Breast Parmesan
Chicken Breast Parmesan w/ Spaghetti & 1 Vegetable
Ravioli Meatball Parmesan
cheese raviolis with homemade meatballs topped with tomato marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with fresh garlic bread & Caesar salad
Fresh Seafood
Coconut Shrimp (9)
coconut batter dipped shrimp fried to a golden crisp with a side of zesty orange marmalade horseradish sauce for dipping, with 2 vegetables
Fantail Shrimp (8)
with 2 vegetables
Fish & Chips
beer battered haddock (4) with French fries & 1 vegetable
Seafood Combo
(1) crab cake, (1) crab stuffed shrimp, haddock, & scallops (3), with 2 vegetables
Crab Cakes (2)
with 2 vegetables |
Broiled Twin Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
with crabmeat, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with 2 vegetables
Broiled Scallops (10)
with 2 vegetables
Broiled Shrimp(5) and Scallops (5) combo
with 2 vegetables
Broiled Shrimp (10)
Broiled Tilapia
with 2 vegetables
Broiled Haddock Fillet
with 2 vegetables
Broiled Salmon
8 oz. salmon fillet with rice pilaf, broccoli & honey mustard
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Fingers (4 pieces)
with 2 vegetables
Chicken Croquettes
over mashed potatoes with gravy & 1 vegetable
Broccoli Chicken Cordon Bleu
broiled, stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese & fresh broccoli, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with 1 vegetable
Chicken Breasts Platter
(2) fresh grilled marinated chicken breasts over rice pilaf & 1 vegetable
Farmhouse Chicken
(2) grilled chicken breasts over rice pilaf topped with melted cheddar cheese, mushrooms, & flame roasted peppers, onions & 1 vegetable
Country Style Battered Dipped Fried Chicken (4PCS)
fried to a golden crisp & served with 2 vegetables
BBQ Chicken & Fried Shrimp Combo
grilled BBQ chicken breast & fried shrimp (5), served with 2 vegetables
Steak & Chops
Black Diamond Steak (8oz)
8 oz. with onion rings, served with 2 vegetables
Pork Chops (20oz)
Grilled to perfection. With 2 vegetables
Flat Iron Steak (8oz)
with onion rings, served with 2 vegetables
Chopped Steak (8oz)
with sautéed onions & gravy, with 2 vegetables
Southwest Combo
8 oz. black diamond steak & (4) breaded coconut shrimp, with 2 vegetables
Classic Entrees
Roast Beef Platter
over potato filling, with gravy & 1 vegetable
Baked Meatloaf
with gravy & 2 vegetables
Veal Cutlet
with tomato sauce or gravy & 2 vegetables
Roast Turkey Platter
with potato filling, gravy, 1 vegetable & cranberry sauce
Mile High Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf layered on fresh mashed potatoes & topped with gravy & golden onion rings, served with 2 vegetables
Signature Sides
A la Carte
From the Griddle
Eggs & Omelettes
2 Eggs (any style)
Cheese Omelette All Day
Western Omelette All Day
Ham & Cheese Omelette All Day
Mushroom Combo Omelette All Day
ham, tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
Cheese Steak Omelette All Day
with tomato sauce
Meat Lovers Omelette All Day
ham, sausage & bacon
Garden Omelette All Day
broccoli, onions, tomato, peppers & mushrooms
Authentic Greek Omelette All Day
fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olives
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE
Other Breakfast
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
We are a family owned and operated restaurant for over 30 years. We offer something for everyone. Breakfast, lunch, dinner is served. We have local and continental cuisine. We attribute our success to delicious, fresh made food, friendly atmosphere, reasonable prices.
321 Pottstown Avenue, Pennsburg, PA 18073