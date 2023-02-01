The New Phoenix 225 West 4th Street

A map showing the location of The New Phoenix 225 West 4th StreetView gallery

Liquor

44 North Huckleberry

$6.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Absolut Mandrin

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$7.50+

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$5.50

New Amsterdam Pink

$5.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.50

Tito's Handmade

$6.00+

Well Made Vodka

$5.50+

Well Made Rum

$5.50+

Bacardi Light

$5.50+

Captain Morgan

$5.50+

Cruzan 151

$5.50+

Malibu Rum

$5.50+

Myer's Dark Rum

$6.50+

Well Made Gin

$5.50+

Bombay Saphire

$7.50+

Tanqueray

$7.50+

Hendrick's Gin

$7.50+

Well Made Tequila

$5.50+

Casamigo's

$14.50+

Hornito's

$7.50+

Patron Silver

$12.50+

Well Made Whiskey

$5.50+

Well/Evan Williams

$5.50+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Crown Peach

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown XO

$10.00+

Fireball

$7.50+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jagermiester

$7.50+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jameson Orange

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Pendleton

$12.50+

Seagram 7

$9.00+

Well/Lauder's

$5.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50+

McCallan's 12 yrs

$15.50+

Johnnie Walker 80 Yr.

$12.50+

Oban

$14.50+

Courvoiser

$10.00+

E&J Brandy

$5.50+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Hennessey

$14.50+

Bailey's

$5.50+

Banana Liqueur

$5.50+

Café Lolita's

$5.50+

Carolan's

$5.50+

Chambord

$9.00+

Crème De Cocoa

Blue Curaco

$5.50+

Butterscotch

$5.50+

Midori

$5.50+

Watermelon

$5.50+

Sour Apple

$5.50+

Light Crème De Menthe

Dry Vermouth

$5.50+

Goldschlager

$6.00+

Kaluha

$6.00+

Monach Amertto

$5.50+

Cocktails

ABC

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

AMF HH

$9.00

B52

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baybreeze

$7.00

Beautiful Brandy Alexandar

$9.00

BFK

$8.00

Black Opal

$8.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blueberry Tea

$9.00

Butter Kiss

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Caddy Margita

$10.50

Caribou Lou

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

China White

$8.00

Chocolate Éclair

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$3.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dirty Mother

$7.00

Dr. Pepper

$8.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Four Horsemen

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

German Chocolate Cake Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Butter Rum

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$3.00

Liquid Ghost

$9.00

Long Beach Tea

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00+

Lucky Lady

$8.00

Lynchberg Lemonade

$9.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$3.00

Margarita

$3.00

Martini

$3.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Mojito

$8.00

Moscow mule

$2.00

Mud Slide

$8.00

Nudge

$8.00

Nuts & Berries

$9.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

Old Fashion

$3.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Purpler Hooter

$8.00

Scoobie Snack

$8.00

Seabreeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Smith & Kerns

$7.00

Smith & Wesson

$8.00

Sour Leprechaun

$9.00

Spanish Coffee

$7.00

Surfer on Acid

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tokyo Tea

$8.00

Virgin Colada

$7.00

Virgin Daquiri

$7.00

Virgin Marg

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Wa Apple

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet

$5.50

GLS Merlot

$5.50

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.50

GLS Chardonnay

$5.50

GLS White Zin

$5.50

GLS Chateau Lafayette

$6.50

Beer

DR Ruben's Burial

$6.75

DR Blue Moon

$6.75

DR Boneyard

$7.00

DR Coors Light

$5.00

DR Barrel Mountain

$7.00

DR 54/40

$5.00

Beer Flight - 4 - 6oz Pours.

$10.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.50

BTL Budweiser

$5.50

BTL Coors Light

$5.50

BTL Corona

$7.50

BTL Heineken

$7.50

BTL Heineken 0.0%

$7.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.50

BTL Modelo

$7.50

BTL Widmer Heffe

$7.50

CN Guiness

$7.50

CN White Claw

$5.50

Cider Peach Country

$7.50

Cider Grand Mimosa

$7.50

CN Bud Light Seltzer

$5.50

NA Beverages

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Dr Pepper

Lemonade

Sierra Mist

Mt Dew

Rootbeer

Regular Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

Bottled Water

Glass of Water

Beverages (Soft Drinks)

Apple Juice

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Club Soda

$3.95

Coffee

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Dr Pepper

$3.95

Ghost Citrus

$4.50

Ghost Raspberry

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Cider

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Milkshake

$6.75

Mt Dew

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Rockstar

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Smoothie

$6.25

Soy Milk

$3.95

Sugar Free Rockstar

$4.50

Tea

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Tonic

$3.75

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Ghost

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free

$4.50

Fast Bar

DR Blue Moon

$6.75

DR Boneyard

$7.00

DR Coors Light

$5.00

DR 54/40

$5.00

DR Widmer Hef

$6.75

DR Barrel Mountain

$7.00

DR Ruben's Burial

$6.75

DR Stella

$6.75

Cider Peach Country

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Well/Evan Williams

$5.50+

Well/Lauder's

$5.50+

Well Made Gin

$5.50+

Well Made Tequila

$5.50+

Well Made Rum

$5.50+

Well Made Whiskey

$5.50+

Well Made Vodka

$5.50+

BTL Coors Light

$5.50

BTL Budweiser

$5.50

BTL Bud Light

$5.50

BTL Modelo

$7.50

BTL Corona

$7.50

CN Guiness

$7.50

BTL Heineken

$7.50

BTL Heineken 0.0%

$7.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Rockstar

$4.50

Sugar Free Rockstar

$4.50

CN White Claw

$5.50

Drink Specials

Paloma Cocktail

$7.00

Acapulco

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$7.00

Pink Seniorita

$7.00

Coconut Rum Sunrise Cocktail

$10.00

• 2oz Cream of Coconut • Crushed Ice • 4oz Orange Juice • 2oz Malibu Coconut Rum • 1 ½oz Grenadine Syrup Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherries Instructions: 1. Squeeze the cream of coconut into the bottom of a 16-ounce glass to make the white layer of the cocktail. Gently fill the glass with crushed ice. Do not mix or stir the cream of coconut with the crushed ice. 2. Mix Malibu rum and orange juice together and pour over the crushed ice. 3. Add the grenadine syrup in a slow steady stream. The grenadine syrup will fall to the bottom of the glass and rest on top of the cream of coconut to make the red layer of the cocktail. Do not stir! 4. Garnish the drink with a slice of an orange or with maraschino cherries and add a straw.

Hawaiian Stone Sour Cocktail

$6.00

• 1 ½oz Whiskey • 1 ½oz pineapple juice • 1oz lemon juice Garnish with a pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry Instructions: 1. Pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds. 2. Strain into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice. 3. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry, and maybe even a paper umbrellas if you have them! Serve immediately.

French 75 Cocktail

$14.00

• 1 ounce gin, such as Hendrick's • 3/4 ounces lemon juice, from 1 lemon • 3/4 ounces simple syrup • 1 bottle of champagne or dry sparkling wine Garnish: lemon peel, rosemary sprigs Instructions: 1. Combine gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup with 1 cup ice in a cocktail shaker. 2. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds or until very chilled. 3. Strain into a serving glass; top with champagne. 4. Rub lemon peel around edge of glass to express oils, then garnish with lemon peel and rosemary sprigs. (Optional: serve over ice.)

Mexican Mule Cocktail

$7.00

• 2 ounces tequila • 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice • 3-4 ounces ginger beer • Garnish with lime wheel Instructions: 1. Fill a copper mug with ice. 2. Add tequila, lime juice, and ginger beer and stir to combine. 3. Garnish with lime wheel.

Sternwheeler Cocktail

$8.00

• 1 1/2 ounces Captain Morgan spiced rum • 1 ounce lemon juice • 3/4 ounce Curaçao • 1/2 ounce simple syrup • cinnamon sugar (1:1, cinnamon:sugar mixture), for rimming. Instructions: 1. Prepare a chilled cocktail glass rimmed with cinnamon sugar. 2. Combine the liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled. 3. Strain into the prepared glass. 4. Garnish with an orange twist.

Twisted Captain Cocktail

$5.00

Twisted Captain Cocktail - $7 • .5oz Captain Morgan • .5oz Malibu Rum • 1 oz cranberry and orange juice • .5oz Well Vodka Instructions: 1. In a pounder, fill with ice, 2. Pour all ingredients over ice. 3. Top off with equal parts of cranbermry and orange juice.

Naught Toddy

$10.00

1.5oz Vodka 2oz Pink Lemonade 2oz Club Soda 1 Lemon-Lime popsicle Lemon Slice 1. Fill rocks glass with ice. 2. Pour in Vodka, Lemonade, and Club Soda. 3. Add popsicle top in first 4. Garnish with a lemon

Santa Baby

$10.00

Appetizers

Char Siu Pork

$12.95

Chinese BBQ Pork

Chicken Wings

$16.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings with choice of flavor

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Egg Rolls

$9.95

3 Prok and Vegetable Egg Rolls served with choice of sauce

Jalapeno Puffs (8ct)

$7.95

Poker Belly Skewers

$9.95

Pot Stickers

$9.95

6 Pork Pot Stickers served with Fish Sauce, Plum Sauce, and or Peanut Sauce

Salt-n-Pepper Calamari w Sriracha Aioli Drizzle

$9.95

Salt-n-Pepper Prawns

$17.95

Shrimp tossed with Jalapenos, Garlic and Onion

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

$9.95

2 Skewers Marinated Chicken, Char-Broiled

Tofu Skewers

$8.95

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Oreo Cream Pie

$4.99

Entrees

Broccoli Beef

$19.95

Chow Mein

$17.95

General Tso Chicken

$16.95

Orange Chicken

$16.95

Pad Thai Noodles

$15.95

Pork Belly Stir Fry

$17.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.95

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$15.95

Yakisoba

$17.95

Late Night Menu

Ham n Cheese Calzone

$5.95

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

$5.95

Jalapeno Calzone

$5.95

Turkey Bacon Calzone

$5.95

Vegetarian Calzone

$5.95

Hawaiian Biali

$4.95

Pepperoni Biali

$4.95

Doggel

$7.25

Sides

Broccoli w/Asian Garlic Sauce

$9.95

Chinese Green Beans

$7.95Out of stock

SD Phoenix Fried Rice (half order)

$7.95

Combination of Chicken, Shrimp, and pork

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

SD Fries

$3.50

SD Fried Rice (No Meat)

$5.00

New Phoenix Fried Rice

$15.95

Soups & Sandwiches

Pho Soup

$17.95

Won Ton Soup

$13.95Out of stock

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Classic Cheese Burger

$13.75

Ribeye Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$17.95

Employee Menu

Employee Burger

$5.00

Tobacco

Cigarette

$13.00

Draft Beer Growler

Add Draft Beer Type Here

$18.00

64oz Growler Bottle

$6.00
All hours
Sunday2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
