The New Phoenix 225 West 4th Street

Coconut Rum Sunrise Cocktail

$10.00

• 2oz Cream of Coconut • Crushed Ice • 4oz Orange Juice • 2oz Malibu Coconut Rum • 1 ½oz Grenadine Syrup Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherries Instructions: 1. Squeeze the cream of coconut into the bottom of a 16-ounce glass to make the white layer of the cocktail. Gently fill the glass with crushed ice. Do not mix or stir the cream of coconut with the crushed ice. 2. Mix Malibu rum and orange juice together and pour over the crushed ice. 3. Add the grenadine syrup in a slow steady stream. The grenadine syrup will fall to the bottom of the glass and rest on top of the cream of coconut to make the red layer of the cocktail. Do not stir! 4. Garnish the drink with a slice of an orange or with maraschino cherries and add a straw.