The New Phoenix 225 West 4th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
225 West 4th Street, La Center, WA 98629
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Woodland Oak Tree - 1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674
No Reviews
1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674 Woodland, WA 98674
View restaurant
Antidote Tap House - Woodland - 1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A
No Reviews
1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A Woodland, WA 98674
View restaurant
St. Helens Eats - 375 South 15th Street
No Reviews
375 South 15th Street Saint Helens, OR 97051
View restaurant
Victorico's Mexican Food - St. Helens
No Reviews
155 N Columbia River Hwy Saint Helens, OR 97051
View restaurant