Kebobs

Beef kebab

$14.00

All Kebobs come with: rice, salad, tzatziki sauce, green sauce, grilled jalapenos and pita bread

Chicken kebob

$14.00

All Kebobs come with: rice, salad, tzatziki sauce, green sauce, grilled jalapenos and pita bread

Mix kebob

$19.99

All Kebobs come with: rice, salad, tzatziki sauce, green sauce, grilled jalapenos and pita bread

Over rice

Lamb over rice

$13.99

All over rice come with: salad, tzatziki sauce

Chicken over rice

$12.99

All over rice come with: salad, tzatziki sauce

Falafel over rice

$11.99

All over rice come with: salad, tzatziki sauce

Lamb & chicken mix over rice

$14.99

Gyros

Lamb gyro

$11.99

Pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, tzatziki sauce and a side of onion rings

Chicken gyro

$11.99

Pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, tzatziki sauce and a side of onion rings

Falafel gyro

$11.99

Pita wrap with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, tzatziki sauce and a side of fries

Chicken & lamb gyro mix

$13.00

Salads

Lamb salad

$12.99

All salads come with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce

Chicken salad

$12.99

All salads come with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce

Falafel salad

$11.99

All salads come with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce

Greek salad

$9.99

All salads come with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce

Chicken & lamb mix salad

$13.99

Street food

Philly cheesesteak

$12.99

With a side of fries

Cheeseburger

$9.99

With a side of fries

Hamburger

$9.99

With a side of fries

Hot dog

$9.99

With a side of fries

Opah fries

$8.99

Choice of meat, fries, tzatziki sauce, hot sauce

Fried fish

$13.99

Kids menu

Cheese sticks

$7.99

With a side of mozzarella sauce

Chicken tenders

$8.99

With a side of fries

Kids burger

$9.99

With a side of fries

Kids hot dog

$8.99

With a side of fries

Appetizer

Small fries

$3.99

Grape leaves "Dolmah"

$5.59

Onion rings

$6.50

Large fries

$6.99

Hummus & Pita

$8.99

Pita bread, cucumbers, mixed veggies, green olives and hummus topped with olive oil

Baba Ghanoush & pita

$8.99

Pita bread, cucumbers, mixed veggies, green olives and baba ghanoush topped with olive oil

Sides

Extra meat

$3.00

Rice side

$6.99

Kebab side

$11.99

Add fries

$1.00

Dessert

Baklava

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Drinks

Can soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00