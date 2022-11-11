Restaurant header imageView gallery

The New York Restaurant

101 state street

harbor springs, MI 49740

Popular Items

Wedge
Bread Pudding
Rosemary Roasted Chicken

Starters

Soup

$12.00

Lobster Bisque

Roasted Garlic & Red Peppers

$10.00

Grilled Bread with Goat Cheese, Roasted Garlic and Peppers

Bread & Butter

$2.00

3 slices per order

Salads

Mixed Greens

$4.00

Mixed Lettuce with Cucumber, Carrot and Tomato

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed with our House Made Caesar Dressing

Wedge

$9.00

Chopped Hearts of Romaine with House Made Creamy Roquefort Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion & Tomato

Beet Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens with Cherry Dressing, Pickled Red Onion, Walnuts, Whipped Goat Cheese

Entrees

Filet of Beef

$37.00

6 ounce Char Grilled Filet of Beef with Bearnaise Sauce. Dauphinoise Potatoes and Broccoli.

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Half a Chicken Fried with our Special Breading. Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Buttered Noodles and Green Peas.

Rosemary Roasted Chicken

$20.00

Boneless Half Chicken Roasted with Rosemary. Fingerling Potatoes, French Beans and Natural Juices.

Shaking Beef

$27.00

Beef Tenderloin, Thai Chili Sauce, Red Onion, French Beans, Basmati Rice.

Riva

$29.00

Shrimp tossed with Linguini, Spinach, Tomato, Olives and Garlic. Balsamic Vinegar Sauce

Whitefish-Broil

$26.00

Oven Roasted with our House Seasoning, Lemon and Dill Mayo. French Beans and Warm 3 Bean Salad.

Whitefish-Saute

$26.00

Sauteed Whitefish with Caper Sauce. French Beans and Warm 3 Bean Salad.

Half Duck

$29.00

Wild Rice, Cherry & Apple Port Wine Sauce

Salmon

$28.00

Miso Marinated Salmon w/Veggies and Rice

Spaghetti Squash

$18.00

Mushroom Bolognaise and Basil

New York Strip Steak

$34.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak with Fries and Detroit Zip Sauce with Shallots & Mushrooms

Beef Bourguignon

$28.00

Walleye

$28.00

Broiled or Sauteed. Warm Bean Salad and French Beans.

Desserts

Bumpy Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake with Buttercream Bumps and a Poured Chocolate Topping.

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake with Ginger and Macadamia Nuts, Cream Cheese Frosting.

Bread Pudding

$6.00

with Dried Cherries and a Bourbon Pecan Sauce

Bottle Wine

Chardonnay Btl

$16.00

Grayson, California, 2019

Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$24.00

Decibel, Hawkes Bay, N.Z., 2020

White Bordeaux Btl

$17.00

Chateau Bonnet, AOC, 2020

Pinot Grigio Btl

$16.00

Mezzacorona, Trentino, 2020

Rose Btl

$21.00

Commanderie de la Bargemone, Provence, 2020

Cabernet Btl

$17.00

Castle Rock, Paso Robles, 2017

Red Bordeaux Btl

$16.00

Chateau de Camarsac, France, 2019

Malbec Btl

$18.00

Durigutti, Mendoza, Argentina, 2019

Pinot Noir Btl

$36.00

Benton Lane, Willamette Valley

Premium Chardonnay Btl

$38.00

Gainey, Sta. Rita Hills

Premium Cabernet Btl

$38.00

Daou, Paso Robles

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eclectic cuisine in a comfortable setting overlooking the waterfront in historic downtown Harbor Springs

Location

101 state street, harbor springs, MI 49740

Directions

