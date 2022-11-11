The New York Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eclectic cuisine in a comfortable setting overlooking the waterfront in historic downtown Harbor Springs
Location
101 state street, harbor springs, MI 49740
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mim's Mobile Grill - 425 Michigan Street
No Reviews
425 Michigan Street Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurant