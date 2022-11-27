The NexMex Thing imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The NexMex Thing

review star

No reviews yet

5 Central Street

Peabody, MA 01960

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Steak Burrito
Chicken Bowl

CHIPS (Takeout)

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Guacamole

$4.50

Chips & Queso

$4.50Out of stock

Chips & Bacon Guacamole

$5.95

Chips & Bacon Queso

$5.95Out of stock

Chips

$2.25

Chips & melted cheese

$3.95

NACHOS

Chicken Nachos

$13.85

Pork Nachos

$13.85

Ground Beef Nachos

$13.85

Steak Nachos

$14.85

Regular Nachos

$9.85

NACHO FRIES

(S) Chicken Fries

$10.00

(S) Pork Fries

$10.00

(S) Ground Beef Fries

$10.00

(S) Steak Fries

$11.50

(S) Loaded Regular Fries

$8.85

(S) Fries only

$4.25

(L) Chicken Fries

$14.85

(L) Pork Fries

$14.85

(L) Ground Beef Fries

$14.85

(L) Steak Fries

$15.85

(L) Loaded Regular Fries

$10.85

(L) Fries only

$7.25

MEXICAN STREET CORN

Street corn

$5.00

Corn in Bowl

$6.00

AVOCADO FRIES

Avocado Fries

$10.00

FLAUTAS (Taquitos)

Flautas - CHICKEN

$10.75

Flautas - STEAK

$11.95

MINI CHIMI

Chicken Mini Chimi

$11.75

Ground Beef Mini Chimi

$11.75

WINGS/ TENDERS

(S) Wings (6)

$12.00

(L) Wings (12)

$20.00

(S) Tenders (6)

$12.00

(L) Tenders (12)

$20.00

APP SAMPLER

App Sampler

$28.00

BURGERS

NexMex Burger

$15.25

Beyond Burger

$15.99

TACOS

2 Chicken Tacos

$9.00

2 Pork Tacos

$9.00

2 Chorizo Tacos

$9.00

2 Ground Beef Tacos

$9.00

2 Steak Tacos

$10.75

2 Swordfish Tacos Combo

$16.00Out of stock

2 Shrimp Tacos Combo

$15.25

*Birria 3 Tacos

$17.25

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Loaded Quesadilla

$14.85

Pork Loaded Quesadilla

$14.85

Chorizo Loaded Quesadilla

$14.85

Ground Beef Loaded Quesadilla

$14.85

Steak Loaded Quesadilla

$15.50

Loaded Regular Quesadilla

$10.85

*Birria Quesadilla

$17.50

Swordfish Quesadilla

$17.50Out of stock

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.50

Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese & Pork Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese & Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese & Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese & Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese & Swordfish Quesadilla

$13.25Out of stock

Cheese & Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

BURRITOS

Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Pork Burrito

$11.50

Chorizo Burrito

$11.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.50

Steak Burrito

$13.50

Swordfish Burrito

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

CA Steak Burrito

$13.75

CA Ground Beef Burrito

$13.25

CA Chicken Burrito

$13.25

CA Pork Burrito

$13.25

CA Chorizo Burrito

$13.25

CA (VEG) Burrito

$13.00

CA (BYD) Burrito

$13.85

BOWLS

Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Pork Bowl

$14.50

Chorizo Bowl

$14.50

Ground Beef Bowl

$14.50

Steak Bowl

$15.50

Swordfish Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp Bowl

$16.25

TACO SALADS

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.75

Pork Taco Salad

$12.75

Chorizo Taco Salad

$12.75

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$12.75

Steak Taco Salad

$14.50

Swordfish Taco Salad

$16.25Out of stock

Shrimp Taco Salad

$15.75

FAJITA

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$28.00

Steak & Chicken Fajita

$25.00

Chicken & Shrimp Fajita

$25.00

Steak Fajita

$25.00

Chicken Fajita

$22.00

Grilled Mixed VEG Fajita

$14.00

ENCHILADAS

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.75

Pork Enchiladas

$15.75

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.75

Steak Enchiladas

$16.75

VEG Enchiladas

$15.47

Cheese & Beans Enchiladas

$10.00

COMBO PLATE

Three Amigo

$28.00

Surf & Turf Combo

$30.00Out of stock

Seafood Combo

$30.00Out of stock

8ozSteak Asada Combo

$25.00

VEGGIE Options

2 Tacos (VEG)

$8.25

Burrito (VEG)

$10.25

Quesadilla (VEG)

$13.85

Bowl (VEG)

$13.50

Taco Salad (VEG)

$11.75

2 Tacos (BYD)

$10.75

Burrito (BYD)

$13.75

Quesadilla (BYD)

$15.85

Bowl (BYD)

$15.75

Taco Salad (BYD)

$14.75

KIDS MEALS

Kids 2 Chicken Tacos

$8.25

Kids 2 Grounf Beef Tacos

$8.25

Kids 1 Chicken 1 Beef Tacos

$8.25

Kids Chicken Quesadllla

$9.50

Kids Cheese Quesadllla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

SOUP

Birria Soup

$10.00

Chicken tortilla Soup

$9.00

Sides

4oz Guacamole side

$2.75

Bacon Guac.

$3.75

4oz Queso side

$2.75Out of stock

Bacon Queso

$3.75Out of stock

Avocado side

$2.00

2oz Avocado Sauce side

$0.80

4oz Salsa side

$1.50

4oz Pico side

$1.00

Rice side

$1.95

Pinto Beans side

$1.95

Black Beans side

$1.95

a side Both Beans

$2.00

Tortillas side

$0.50

Cheese side

$0.50

Sour Cream 2oz side

$0.40

(Italian) 2oz side

$0.50

(Ranch) 2oz side

$0.50

(Raspberry Vinaigrette) 2oz side

$0.50

(Blue Cheese) 4oz side

$1.00

8oz Lettuce side

$1.00

Lime side

$0.25

Jalapenos (Fresh) side

$0.50

Jalapenos (Pickle) side

$0.50

Extra Hot sauce 2oz side

$0.35

a side of (Chicken)

$4.50

a side of (Pork)

$4.50

a side of (Chorizo)

$4.50

a side of (Steak)

$6.00

a side of (Ground Beef)

$4.50

a side of (Vegetables)

$4.00

a side of (Bacon Bits)

$2.00

Dessert

Churros

$6.00

Tres Leche Cake

$4.75

Vanilla ice cream

$2.00

Bottles

Bottle of Water

$2.00

* Seltzer water bottle

$2.75

Coke bottle

$2.85

Sprite bottle

$2.85

Orange Fanta bottle

$2.85

Mexican Jarritos Bottle

$2.85

Calypso Lemonade

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

Cans/ box

Diet coke can

$1.50

Ginger Ale can

$1.50

Sprite can

$1.50Out of stock

Coke can

$1.50Out of stock

Kid's juice box

$1.25

Kid's milk

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Fountain

Coke fountain

$1.85

Diet Coke fountain

$1.85

Ginger Ale fountain

$1.85

Sprite fountain

$1.85

Lemonade fountain

$1.85

Pineapple fountain

$1.85

Cranberry fountain

$1.85

Mocktails

Horchata cup

$3.50

Hibiscus cup

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Passionfruit Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Sweeted Ice Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Central Street, Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

Gallery
The NexMex Thing image

