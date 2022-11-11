Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Night Deposit

195 Commercial Street Northeast

Salem, OR 97301

Order Again

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.00

Mozzi Sticks

$8.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Jojo's

$6.00

Chips N Salsa

$5.00

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Spicy Cauliflower

$7.00

Mac N Cheez Bites

$7.00

Mushrooms

$8.00

Nacho

$8.00

Super Nacho

$12.00

3 Sliders With Fries

$9.00

Jalepeno poppers

$8.00

Entree

Burger

$8.00

Cheez Burger

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

BLT On Texas Toast

$8.00

Grilled Cheez

$6.00

Wrap-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Wrap-Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Wings

$9.50

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Mini Corndogs (20)

$10.00

Loaded Polish Dog

$4.00

Night Deposit Salad

$7.00

Special

Soft Beef

$1.00

Crunchy Beef

$1.00

Fish Taco

$2.00

Pork Taco

$1.00

Chix Taco

$1.00

Wing Basket

$6.00

Wings & Fries

NA Beverages

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

SIERA MIST

$2.50

GINGERALE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

TOMATO JUICE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SQUIRT

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$3.00

REDBULL

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

BOOZE

CROWN

$8.00

HENNESSEY

$10.00

HORNITOS

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JAGER

$8.50

JAMESON

$7.50

MALIBU

$7.50

TITOS

$8.00

WELL DRINK

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Salem's premiere destination for cocktails, beer, dancing, and the best DJ’s in town! Happy hour 4-6pm & food specials daily.

195 Commercial Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

