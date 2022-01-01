Main picView gallery

The Nines Thai Cuisine 203 Century Square Boulevard

203 Century Square Boulevard

Sugar Land, TX 77478

A1. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs) (vegetable)

Appertizer

A1. Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs) (vegetable)

$6.99

A2. Fresh Soft roll (2 pcs)

A3. Cheese Rolls (4pcs)

$6.99

A4. Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$10.99

A5. Chicken Satay (3 pcs)

$9.99

A6. Coconut Shrimps (6pcs)

$7.99

A7. Crispy Golden Tofu (Tao Hu Tod) (8 pcs)

$6.99

A8. Thai Beef Jerky

$6.99

A9. Cream Cheese Crab Wonton (5 pcs)

$6.99

A10. Shrimp & Pork Dumplings (Shumai) (4 pcs )

$7.99

A11. Soft Shell Crab

$8.99

A.12 Roti & Curry

$5.99

A12. Roti & Curry (Onion And Garlic Flavor)

$5.99

A13. Edamame

$4.99

A14. Fishcake (4 Pcs)

$7.99

A15. The Nine Platter (Combination plate)

$18.99

Soda

Coke (can)

$2.99

Sprite (can)

$2.99

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.99

Dr. Pepper (Can)

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper (Can)

$2.99

Blue soda

$3.00

Red soda

$3.00

Coke (refill dine in only)

Diet Coke (refill dine in only)

Sprite (refill dine in only)

Dr.Pepper (refill dine in only)

Diet Dr.Pepper (refill dine in only)

Tea and Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.99

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chai tea Latte (ICE)

$4.50

Water and Juice

Water Bottle

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Coconut Water

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Water

Water no ice

Hot water

Salad

S7. PAPAYA SALAD (SOM TUM)

$11.99

S8. LARB

$13.99

S9. BEEF SALAD ( NAM TOK)

$14.99

S10. GLASS NOODLE SALAD (YUM WOON SEN)

$14.99

S11. SEAFOOD SALAD

$19.99

S12. HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

Soup

S1. TOM YUM SOUP

$6.99

S2. TOM KHA SOUP

$6.99

S3. EGG DROP SOUP

$6.99

STIR FRIED DISHES

E1. BASIL STIR FRY

$13.99

E2. BROCCOLI STIR FRY

$13.99

E3. GARLIC & PEEPER

$13.99

E4. CASHEW NUT DELIGHT

$13.99

E5. PAD PRIK KHING

$13.99

E6. EGGPLANT BASIL

$13.99

E7. ASPARAGUS STIR FRY

$13.99

E8. TASTY PEANUT

$13.99

E9. VEGETABLE LOVER

$13.99

E10. SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN *

$13.99

E11. ORANGE CHICKEN *

$13.99

E12. GENERRAL TSO’S CHICKEN *

$13.99

Curry

C1 . RED CURRY

$13.99

C2. YELLOW CURRY( VG)

$13.99

C3. GREEN CURRY (VG)

$13.99

C4. MASSAMAN CURRY (VG)

$13.99

C5. PA-NANG CURRY (VG)

$13.99

C6. PINEAPPLE CURRY

$16.99

Fried Rice

F1. THAI FRIED RICE

$13.99

F2. SPICY BASIL FRIED RICE

$13.99

F3. Vegetarian Fried rice (No egg)

$13.99

F4.Crab Fried Rice

$21.99

F5. Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.99

House egg fried rice (NO Meat)

$11.00

Noodle

N1. PAD THAI

$13.99

N2. KUA GAI (Stir-fried Chicken Noodles)

$13.99

N3. PAD SEE EW

$13.99

N4. THAI DRUNKEN NOODLE (Pad Kee Mao)

$14.99

N5. PAD WOON SEN (Glass noodle stir-fried)

$14.99

N6. CHOW-MEIN [YAKISOBA]

$14.99

Special

CP1 . SALMON GREEN CURRY

$18.99

CP2 . SALMON RED CURRY

$18.99

CP3. THAI DRUNKEN SPAGHETTI

$17.99

CP4 . GARLIC CATFISH

$16.99

CP5 . SPICY CATFISH

$16.99

CP6 . PLA LUI SUAN (Fish in the garden)

$18.99

CP7 . PAD KANA MOO KROB

$15.99

CP8. KHAO SOI (Curry Noodle)

$15.99

Kids Menu

K1. Kids Fried Rice

$7.59

K2. Kids Noodle

$7.59

K3. French Fries

$5.99

K4. Chicken Tenders

$7.99

K5. Combo (K3 Fries +K4 Tenders)

$8.99

Side

Steam rice

$2.00

Side Fried rice

$5.00

Crispy Wonton (4pcs)

$3.95

Sticky rice

$3.00

Brown rice

$3.00

Multi-colored rice

$4.00

Steam Noodle

$4.00

Steam veggies

$4.00

Side Stir Fry Noodle

$5.00

Stir fry veggies

$5.00

Side Steam Chicken

$3.99

Side Steam Pork

$4.99

Side Steam Beef

$4.99

Side Steam Mix Seafood

$6.00

Fried Crispy egg

$2.00

Roti (1pc)

$2.99

Crispy wonton (2pcs)

$2.00

Crispy Wonton (4pcs)

$3.95

To-go Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

To-go Sauce (4oz)

$1.00

Extra egg

$2.00

Lime on side

$0.50

Desert

D1. Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.99

D3. Thai Tea Crème Brulee

$6.99

D3. Ice Cream

$3.99

Bring your own bottle

Bring your own beer 12oz

$1.00

Bring your own beer 750ml

$2.00

Bring your own wine

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Premium authentic Thai food recipes served fresh. Dishes ranging from Fried Rice, Noodles, Curries, Stir-Fry & more.

Location

203 Century Square Boulevard, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

