Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc
383 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
"The NIXON Steakhouse is an American Steakhouse with two full bars featuring craft cocktails, draft beer and fine wine selections. A late night lounge is open till 2:am Friday and Saturday evening that offers music, drinks and entertainment."
Location
13033 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA 90601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hao Cup Taiwan Milk Tea - 6747 Greenleaf Avenue
No Reviews
6747 Greenleaf Avenue Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurant