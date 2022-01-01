Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc

383 Reviews

$$$

13033 Philadelphia St

Whittier, CA 90601

Order Again

Light and Refreshing Whites

Domaine Hubert Brochard Sancerre, France

$105.00

Blue Rock 'Baby Blue' Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma CA

$65.00

Pasqua 11 Minutes Rose, Italy

$45.00

Full Bodied Whites

Frog's Leap Chardonnay, Napa CA

$99.00

Alma Rosa Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills CA

$55.00

Bouchaine Estate Chardonnay, Napa CA

$60.00

Stag's Leap Chardonnay, Napa CA

$91.00

Small Vines Chardonnay, Sonoma CA

$150.00

Food Friendly Reds

Damilano Nebbiolo Langhe Marghe, Italy

$65.00

Mac Rostie Pinot Nior, Cameros CA

$65.00

Big and Bold Reds

Andronicus Cabernet Blend , Titus Vineyards, Napa CA

$75.00

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa CA

$91.00

Ghost Block Zinfandel, Napa CA

$95.00

Stewart Tartan Red Blend, Napa CA

$130.00

Terranoble Gran Reserva Carmenere, Chile

$56.00

Robert Craig Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$250.00

Titus Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa CA

$190.00

BV Tapestry Red Blend, Napa CA

$250.00

Etude Cabernet Sauvigon, Napa CA

$295.00

Arce Wines Merlot, Napa CA

$105.00

Drink Specials

Agua Fresca Martini

$9.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$9.00

Palomita

$9.00

Goldrush

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

"The NIXON Steakhouse is an American Steakhouse with two full bars featuring craft cocktails, draft beer and fine wine selections. A late night lounge is open till 2:am Friday and Saturday evening that offers music, drinks and entertainment."

Website

Location

13033 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA 90601

Directions

Gallery
The Nixon Steakhouse image
The Nixon Steakhouse image

