Order Again

Popular Items

Naan
Butter Chicken or Paneer Masala
Potato Samosa

Smalls

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Gyoza Dumplings

$10.00

crispy fried vegetable stuffed dumplings served w/ chili crisp soy sauce.

Tom Kha Yum

$10.00

Potato Samosa

$8.00

Sauteed potatoes and mixed vegetables filled Indian pastry fried crispy. served w/ spicy mango chutney.

The Sailors Sliders

$12.00

Red Thai Cauliflower

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted cauliflower florets tossed in a zesty red Thai curry sauce, finished w/ toasted coconut and peanut powder.

Gua Bao (Pork Belly)

$12.00

Shiitake Pasty

$9.00

Nomad Bowls

Thai Chimichurri *Steak Bowl

$26.00

Sweet soy and black garlic marinated Ribeye steak, yuca frita, fresh herb chimichurri dressing.

Hunan Chicken or Cauliflower

$19.00

twice fried battered chicken or cauliflower, orange ginger glaze, sesame, mint, furikake rice.

Butter Chicken or Paneer Masala

$19.00

Rustic tomato masala cream sauce, roasted onions and peppers, charred lemon, choice of grilled chicken or paneer.

Shawarma

$18.00

Mediterranean marinated portobella mushrooms or grilled chicken, cumin mango cabbage slaw, garlic hummus.

Drunken Noodles (Shrimp)

$19.00

Nomad Salad

$14.00

Pad Thai

$19.00

Ramen

$14.00

Spaghetti Alfredo

$19.00

Fish 'n' Chips

$18.00

Green Thai Curry

$20.00

Chole Bhatura

$19.00

Sides

Naan

$4.00

Bhutura

$4.00

Fries

$6.00

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

S/O Diablo Sauce

$1.00

Chicken

$5.00

Paneer

$5.00

Steak

$7.00

Tofu

$4.00

Tortilla

$4.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Bambolini

$8.00

Leche Cilla

$8.00

Gulaab Jamun

$6.00

Pot De Creme Burnt Butter

$10.00

Specials

Korean Fried Chx

$18.00Out of stock

Korean Fried Tofu

$18.00Out of stock

Korean Fried Cauliflower

$18.00Out of stock

Lamb Curry

$22.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Global Street food, locally Sourced.

Location

122 King Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Nomad image

