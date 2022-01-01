Restaurant header imageView gallery

NOMAD.

795 Front St

Bay Harbor, MI 49770

Order Again

Popular Items

shrimp chips
branzino
salt and pepper calamari

Small Plates

brussels sprouts

$14.00

fried brussels sprouts, sriracha vinaigrette, jalapeno aioli, pecorino Romano

rapini

$15.00

charred rapini, chili flakes, whipped feta, crushed pistachios

smashed sweet potatoes

$13.00

crispy smashed sweet potatoes, thai chili sauce, crumbled feta, thai basil

bao buns

$20.00

pork belly, pickeled cucumber, pickeled onion, hoisin

buffalo chicken lollipops

$19.00

creole rubbed, blis hot sauce, hot honey, blue cheese dressing

salt and pepper calamari

$18.00

fried calamari, scallions, sesame seeds, sea salt, cracked pepper, goghugang aioli

foie gras pbj

$25.00

seared foie gras, toasted brioche, blackberry jam

Snacks

truffle fries

$14.00

fresh herbs, parmesan reggiano, truffle oil , served with lemon-garlic aioli + chipotle aioli

shrimp chips

$6.00

shrimp chips, thai peanut sauce

butternut squash bisque

$8.00

roasted butternut squash, pepitas, fresh chives, chili oil

Butter Board

$16.00

whipped european butter, pepperdews, caramelized onion, saba, hot honey, roasted garlic, micro thai basil, fresh bread

Features

New York Strip

$84.00

14oz 60 day dry aged new york srtip, avocado chimichurri, chili butter

Wagyu Cheeseburger

$26.00

double patty, american cheese, dijonaise, peppered bacon, farm egg

Plates

heirloom beet salad

$18.00

heirloom beets, whipped tahini, pomegranate vinaigrette, rocket, pomegranates

kale caeser salad

$16.00

baby kale, arugula, blistered cherry tomatoes, roasted tomato caeser, foccacia croutons, shaved pecorino romano

kimchi carbonara

$24.00

udon, kimchi, lardon, pea shoots, sunny egg

spicy sausage and veal ragu

$27.00

bucatini, chili flakes, burrata, kale pesto28

knife and fork fried chicken

$29.00

buttermilk and jalopeno marinated chicken, kale slaw, butter pickels

branzino

$45.00

whole roasted branzino, puttanesca, citrus pesto, charred lemon

filet

$64.00

10oz center cut prime filet, cognac truffle mushroom sauce, chives, fresh herbs, wild mushrooms

Dessert

belgium chocolate mousse cake

$10.00

flourless cake, chocolate mousse, ganach, fresh whipped cream, berries

trio of gelato

$12.00

ask your server about our homemade gelato by Chef Hans

trio of sorbet

$10.00

ask your server about our homemade sorbet by Chef Hans

Apple Pie

$12.00

ask your server about our pie of the month and accompanying gelato

Carrot Cake

$12.00

spiced carrot cake, walnuts, coconut cream cheese icing, hot honey

Creme Brulee Trio

$16.00Out of stock

ask your server about our homemade creme brulee by Chef Hans

Snickerdoodle ice cream sandwich

$6.00

Kids Meals

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$10.00

Burger w/ Fries

$12.00

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$10.00

Side Fry

$5.00

Additions

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Extra Butter Board Bread

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located on the waterfront in Bay Harbor, NOMAD. offers a vibrant atmosphere that pairs well with its sharable plates, evolving wine list, and house cocktails. Our menu was artfully crafted through the senses of a NOMAD, with flavors and influences from across the world.

Location

795 Front St, Bay Harbor, MI 49770

Directions

