NOMAD.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located on the waterfront in Bay Harbor, NOMAD. offers a vibrant atmosphere that pairs well with its sharable plates, evolving wine list, and house cocktails. Our menu was artfully crafted through the senses of a NOMAD, with flavors and influences from across the world.
Location
795 Front St, Bay Harbor, MI 49770
Gallery
