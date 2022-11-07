  • Home
The Nook Bar & Restaurant 4701 Calhoun Road Suite 150

4701 Calhoun Road Suite 150

Houston, TX 77004

TOWERS

Sunday Draft Tower

$30.00

Sunday Mimosa Tower

$30.00

Espresso & Coffee

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.25

Chai Latte

$4.95

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cortado

$3.00

Double Espresso

$2.50

Flat White

$3.25

Flavored Latte

$5.50

Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Breakfast Sides

Fruit Cup

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Single Waffle

$5.00

Texas Toast

$3.00

Share-ables

Shasta’s Spinach Dip

$7.00

Zucchini Fries

$7.00

Hummus

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Entrees

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Fajitas Tacos

$10.00

Lettuce Wraps

$8.50

Cowboy Nachos

$10.00

Cougar Cobb Salad

$8.50

Basic Basket

$9.00+

Sandwiches

Nook Cheeseburger

$11.00

Chipotle Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Sides

House Chips

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Cup Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Roasted Veggies

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Nook’s premiere bar and restaurant with a stunning patio suitable for all nightlife needs.

4701 Calhoun Road Suite 150, Houston, TX 77004

