American

The Nook on Piedmont Park

2,678 Reviews

$$

1144 Piedmont Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Order Wings
Nacho Totcho
1/2 Burger Classic

Appetizers

1/2 Order Wings

$9.00

4 Sliders

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

1/2 Order Caprese Salad

$7.00

Hummus

$12.00

1/2 Order Hummus

$6.00
Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips, home made salsa the Nook’s secret cheese sauce. Guacamole for just $6 more.

Quesadilla

$13.00

Totchos

Loaded PoTotcho

Loaded PoTotcho

$12.50

Our crispy golden tots smothered with sour cream, mixed shredded cheese, Nook’s secret cheese sauce, bacon, and scallions.

Mac Daddy Totcho

$14.50

Mac ’n’ cheese, beef chili, and mixed shredded cheese.

Nacho Totcho

Nacho Totcho

$13.50

Our crispy golden tots smothered with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and Nook’s secret cheese sauce.

Redneck Totcho

Redneck Totcho

$13.50

Our crispy golden tots smothered with pulled pork, Coca-Cola® barbecue sauce, Nook’s secret cheese sauce and jalapeños.

The Giving Totcho

$15.00

Buffalo Totcho

$13.50

Our crispy golden tots smothered with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, and scallions.

1/2 Order Items

1/2 Loaded Totcho

$7.00

1/2 Nacho Totcho

$7.00

1/2 Redneck Totcho

$7.00

1/2 Buffalo Totcho

$7.00

1/2 Mac Daddy Totcho

$7.00

1/2 Hummus

$6.00

1/2 Wings

$9.00

1/2 Caprese Salad

$7.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Summer Salad

$11.50

Spinach, tomato, feta, red onion, and cucumbers tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.

Duley Salad

$13.00

Nookie

$12.00

Ahi Salad

$16.50

Blackened ahi tuna, mixed greens, and tomatoes, tossed in red wine vinaigrette with a basil pesto sauce garnish.

Chicken Chili Bowl

$9.00

Chicken Chili Cup

$5.00

Blackbean Chili Cup

$5.00

Blackbean Chili Bowl

$9.00

Sandwiches, Burgers & Dogs

Peachtree

Peachtree

$14.00

Chicken, grilled or fried, blue cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, and onion, on a Challah bun.

1/2 Burger Classic

$13.00

Premium Angus beef, cooked to order, and classically topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese on a Challah bun.

Turkey Burger

$12.00
Blackbean Burger

Blackbean Burger

$13.00

The Best Black Bean Burger in the ATL!! Homemade! Topped with chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a Challah bun.

Tree Hugger

Tree Hugger

$12.00

Avocado, hummus, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, tomato, black olives, onion, spinach, red pepper, carrots, honey mustard on toasted multigrain bread. Add blackbean patty, chicken breast, burger or salmon.

Al’s Amazing Salmon Burger

$12.50

Lamb Burger

$12.50

Salmon B.L.T.

$13.50

Salmon filet topped with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and homemade creamy basil sauce on a multigrain bun.

Piedmont Pork

$13.00

The Nook Club

$14.00

Bare Naked Dog

$11.00

Peanut Butter Bacon Dog

$13.00

Yes, it is delicious!! Fried all beef dog, snuggled with bacon and crunchy peanut butter, topped with chips and a pickle slice on a classic bun.

Chili Dog

$13.00

Nook Style Cheesesteak

$13.00

Nook Wrap

$13.00

Chicago Style Dog

$12.00

Our all beef dog grilled and topped with tomato, onion. mustard, sweet relish, sauerkraut, and pickle, on a poppy seed bun.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Stuffed Burgers

Shrimp & Grits Stuffed Burger

$16.00

Stuffed with sautéed shrimp, Gouda cheese and Andouille sausage, topped with a fried Gouda and Andouille studded grit cake, spinach, tomato, and smoked tomato beurre blanc sauce. People’s Choice ‘Best Burger’ at Battle of the Burgers 2010

Southern Comfort Stuffed Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Stuffed with fried Tabasco® mac ’n’ cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, southern style hot potato chips and The Nook’s Peach Southern Comfort® BBQ sauce. Critics’ Choice ‘Best Contemporary Burger’ at Battle of the Burgers 2011

Nacho Burger

$16.00

Two premium Angus beef patties stacked with pepper jack cheese, and topped with avocado, pico de gallo, The Nook’s spicy cheese sauce, lettuce, and crispy nacho chips on a jalapeño cheddar bun. $15 Staff Choice ‘Best New Burger Creation’ 2014

Thursday Stuffed Burger

$15.00

Entrées

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Chef George's now famous battered fried chicken. Choose two Nook Sides.

Bourbon Salmon

$16.00

Bourbon marinated salmon, served with two Nook Sides. A house specialty.

Open Faced Meatloaf Sammy

$17.00

Weekly Special

$18.00

Kid's Menu

KIDS Cheese Burger

$7.50

KIDS Hot Dog

$7.50

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.50

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Mac And Cheese Bowl

$6.50

Sides

Baby House

$5.00

Baby Summer

$5.00

Brussels

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Grit Cakes

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

No Side

Extras

Add Slice Pepperjack

$1.00

Bacon

$3.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Cola BBQ

$1.00

Creamy Basil

$0.50

Cucumber Raita

$0.50

Diced Bacon

$1.00

Diced Tomato

$1.00

Fried Onions

$1.00

Honey Chip BBQ

$1.00

Honey Lime Cilantro

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Pecan

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Pico

$0.50

Pita

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Raw Onions

$0.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

BB Corn Salsa Side

$0.50

Beef Chili Side

$1.00

Gravy Side

$0.50

Jalaps Side

$0.50

Queso Side

$1.00

Salsa Side

$0.75

Scallions Side

$0.50

Shred Cheese Side

$1.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Sweet Chili Side

$0.50

Slice Cheddar

$1.00

Slice Provolone

$1.00

Slice Swiss

$1.00

Slice Tomato

$1.00

SoCo BBQ

$1.00

Tomato Buerre Blanc

$0.50

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Honey 2 oz

$2.00

Steak a la carte

$18.00

6 oz chicken breast

$10.00

Salmon

$12.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Bowl Cheese Dip & Chips

$10.00

Bowl Salsa & Chips

$8.00

Bowl Of Guac & Chips

$10.00

Tartar Sauce Side

$1.00

Chips

$5.00

No

No Andouille

No Bacon

No BBQ

No Black Bean Corn Salsa

No Blue Cheese Crumbles

No Blue Cheese Dressing

No Carrots

No Celery

No Cheese

No Chicken

No Chili

No Dressing

No Jalapenos

No Lettuce

No Onion

No Onions

No Pico

No Pita

No Pulled Pork

No Queso

No Salsa

No Sauce

No Scallions

No Shrimp

No Sour Cream

No Steak

No Sweet Chili

No Tomato

No Tomato Buerre Blanc

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markATM
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Home of the World Famous Totchos™! The Nook on Piedmont Park was established in 2009, it is Midtown’s true neighborhood tavern –our very own Cheers. About us you ask? Well, we love being part of our Atlanta community, we love our neighbors, we love to give back, we love being green, and we love dishing out great food and amazing drinks to our friends and neighbors. Located in the heart of Midtown, The Nook is a short stroll from Midtown Atlanta’s business district, and sits directly across from Atlanta’s largest green space – beautiful Piedmont Park. The Park, of course, is one of the many reasons why The Nook has been voted the Best Patio in Atlanta years running. The view, the food, the drinks and, most importantly, the people make The Nook a great place to sneak away.

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

