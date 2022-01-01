Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Garden at Ellera

review star

No reviews yet

12432 Bee Cave Rd

Austin, TX 78738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Crispy Brussels
Kids Cheese Pizza

THE GARDEN FOOD

Garden Caesar

$13.00

young romaine, fresh herbs, classic caesar dressing, pecorino romano, croutons

Gem Lettuces

Gem Lettuces

$16.00

crispy pork belly, marinated tomato, crushed olives, goat cheese, sherry shallot vinaigrette

Seasonal Garden Salad

Seasonal Garden Salad

$13.00

beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette

Maine Lobster Bisque

$16.00

live Maine lobster bisque, tarragon crème fraiche

Small Garden Caesar

$9.00

Small Gem

$11.00

Small Seasonal Garden

$9.00

Clam Chowder

$14.00
Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$18.00

crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli

P.E.I. Mussels

P.E.I. Mussels

$18.00

garlic, pinot grigio, lemon, parsley, black pepper, grilled bread

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Il Dolcetto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Mortadella, Pecorino Romano, Gorgonzola Dolce, Fontina Val D’Aosta, candied walnuts, Cerignola & Gaeta olives, quince paste, grissini, taralli, white bread

Side of Bread

$3.00

Shishito peppers

$14.00

grilled shishito peppers, smoked sea salt, modern bagna cauda

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

lemon, chili flakes, crispy pancetta, parmesan, saba

Crispy Fingerlings

$8.00

Fritto Misto

$18.00

calamari, jalapeno, lemon, zucchini, crispy herbs, salsa verde aioli

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$13.00

crispy hand pulled mozzarella sandwich, marinara sauce

Garden Lobster Roll

Garden Lobster Roll

$38.00

whole Maine lobster, celery, fine herbs, aioli

Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

The Siciliano Sanwich

$16.00

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$38.00

Capricciosa Pizza

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, olive, artichokes, prosciutto, mushrooms

Diavola Pizza

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, salame

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil

Patate Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella, fontina, pancetta, potatoes, hot sauce

Trasteverina Pizza

Trasteverina Pizza

$19.00

Italian sausage, mozzarella, blistered broccoli, provolone, chili flakes, parmesan

Verdina Pizza

$18.00

provolone, fontina, mozzarella, ‘Nduja, arugula, truffle oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Padrino Pizza

$20.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

crunchy pecans, caramel, chocolate sauce

Tiramisu

$9.00

ladyfingers, egg mascarpone cream, coffee, cocoa powder

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Roasted Potato

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti al Pomodoro

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Pappardelle Alla Medici

$24.00

Rigatoni Capicola E Piselli

$24.00

Lobster Fettucinni

$32.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

THE GARDEN DRINKS

Soda Water

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sprite, Can

$4.00

Coke, Can

$4.00

Diet Coke, Can

$4.00

La Smeraldina Water Sparkling

$7.00

1 Liter Acqua Smeraldina received a gold medal in 2019 and a silver medal in 2020 at the Annual Berkeley Springs International Water Competition and was named the “Best Tasting Water in the World"

La Smeraldina Water Still

$7.00

1 Liter Acqua Smeraldina received a gold medal in 2019 and a silver medal in 2020 at the Annual Berkeley Springs International Water Competition and was named the “Best Tasting Water in the World"

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale, Can

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade Tall Glass

$4.00

Kids Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Water

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$4.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$4.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Maine Root Beer

$4.00

Hot Water

Tea Refill

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lo Spritz

$13.00

Supersonico

$11.00

San Marco

$11.00

Espresso Martinez

$13.00

Tequila Melegrano

$11.00

Italiano 75

$12.00

Ape D'oro

$13.00

Vecchio Stile

$19.00

Cinnamon Mule

$12.00

Peach Belini

$9.00

Frosé

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Frozen Shirley Temple

$3.00

Frozen Dirty Shirley

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin, TX 78738

Directions

Gallery
The Garden at Ellera image
The Garden at Ellera image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baguette et Chocolat
orange starNo Reviews
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6 Austin, TX 78738
View restaurantnext
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
11905 Bee Cave Road Austin, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Schmidt Family Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
12532 FM2244 Bee Cave, TX 78738
View restaurantnext
Buenos Aires Cafe - Bee Cave
orange starNo Reviews
13500 Galleria Circle U-120 Bee Cave, TX 78738
View restaurantnext
Java Dive Cafe / Bee Mediterranean
orange starNo Reviews
12800 Galleria Circle Bee Cave, TX 78738
View restaurantnext
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 804-TC Bee Cave
orange starNo Reviews
12800 Hill Country Blvd Bee Cave, TX 78738
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston