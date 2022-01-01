Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Jasper Murdock's Alehouse at The Norwich Inn

review star

No reviews yet

325 Main St

Norwich, VT 05055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grass Fed Cheddar Burger
Norwich Inn Caesar Salad
Roasted Butternut & Goat Cheese Salad

Starters

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

$16.00

House Brined Chicken Wings with Choice of Jasper Murdock's BBQ Sauce or House Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Fresh Baked Alehouse Pretzels

$12.00

Choice of Jasper Murdock's Ale Mustard or Cheddar Fondue

Alehouse Poutine

$12.00

French Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curd, Beef Mushroom Gravy, Chopped Bacon, Scallions

Potstickers

$13.00

Choice of Pork or Vegetable, Fried, Served with Toasted Sesame, Scallions & Orange Soy Sauce

Crab Cakes

$19.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Salads

Norwich Inn Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, House Made Caesar Dressing

Roasted Butternut & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Maple Dijon Grain Bowl

$17.00

Pub Fare

Sweet & Spicy Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Farro, quinoa, jasmine rice, zucchini & summer squash, Edamame, garlic & ginger

Grass Fed Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Local Beef Burger, VT Cheddar, L.T.O, Pickle, Kettle Chips

Beyond Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Plant Based Beyond Burger, L.T.O, Pickle, Kettle Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.50

Jasper Murdock's Beer Battered Haddock, Herbed Frites, Tartar Sauce, Fresh Lemon

New York Strip Steak

$31.00

Mushroom Demi-glace, Fingerling Potatoes, Chefs Vegetable

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$25.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Malt Aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Chipotle Aioli

Side House Salad

$9.00

Side Seasonal Salad

$8.00

Malt Aioli

Side Caesar Salad

$10.00

Malt Aioli

Side Onion Rings

$8.50

Side Veg

$7.00

Side Bread

$1.75

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side Caeser Dressing

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Ale Mustard

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

SILO Fall Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$15.00

Smugglers Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$13.00

Coppers Madras

$13.00

Mad River Autumn Spiced Cider

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Jasper Murdock's Alehouse at The Norwich Inn The Norwich Inn has a foundation that dates back to 1797 when Colonel Jasper Murdock served his first ale. Since 1797 the restaurant has constantly evolved to what it is today. At The Norwich Inn, we view our food philosophy as a celebration of ingredients that are cherished in our community. We are a revitalization of food identity, culture, and authenticity. Our restaurant is not one concept, but rather a lifestyle, thus, we must constantly change in order to stay the same. We strive to create honest and wholesome experiences for each guest. We feature an onsite brewery that focuses on handcrafted English ales. We are currently open for Indoor and Outdoor dining please notate your preference in your reservation.

Website

Location

325 Main St, Norwich, VT 05055

Directions

Gallery
Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn image
6eede5c4-6434-4d80-a1d8-d7583420d195 image
Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn image
Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Molly's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
43 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,039
30 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
DUNK'S SPORTS GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
7 Lebanon Street Suite #103 Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Boloco Hanover, NH - Modern Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
35 South Main St Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Jesse's Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 1,682
224 Lebanon Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
SNAX
orange starNo Reviews
18 Centerra Parkway Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norwich

King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,165
135 US Route 5 South Norwich, VT 05055
View restaurantnext
Blue Sparrow Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 61
289 Main St Norwich, VT 05055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norwich
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
White River Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston