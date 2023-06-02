Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Nuaa Table

review star

No reviews yet

638 Bergen St

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Toast Take Out

Starter

FRIED CHEESE WONTONS

$11.00

green herb powder, smoked chili- tamarind sauce

PAN SEARED VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS

$12.00

butternut squash, 7 kinds of vegetables, mushroom, hot chili-soy vinega

ROASTED DUCK BUNS

$12.00

scallion, pickled cucumber, sriracha-hoisin sauce

CRISPY RICE CRUSTED TOFU STEAK

$12.00

organic silken tofu, roasted jinda chili-tamarind sauce

HONEY-SRIRACHA HOT WINGS

$12.00

crispy Thai herbs

SLOW WOOD GRILLED CHICKEN SATE

$12.00

pickle red onion, cucumber, panang curry peanut sauce

Soup

SPICY/SOUR LEMONGRASS SOUP

$9.00

shrimp, lemongrass-kaffir lime broth, organic oyster mushroom, evaporated milk

COCONUT GALANGAL SOUP

$9.00

fried black seabass, galangal-cilantro root broth, organic brown beech

ORGANIC BAMBOO NET MUSHROOM SOUP

$9.00

roasted vegetable stock, organic silken tofu, Asian plum

Salad

FRESH BANANA BLOSSOM SALAD

$13.00

coconut poached chicken, 2-nuts, organic quail eggs, Thai chili jam-coconut nam yum

NORTHEAST GREEN PAPAYA SALAD

$11.00

sun dried shrunken shrimp, peanuts, fermented fish sauce

“Miang” Pink Grapefruit Salad

$14.00

organic baby kale, toasted coconut, young ginger, caramelized cashew nut, galangal-fish sauce caramel

Entree

CRUNCHY CURRIED RICE BALL SALAD

$21.00

Sour sausage, Butter lettuce, Kaffir lime-mint vinaigrette

SLOW BRAISED SHORT RIBS MASSAMAN CURRY

$32.00

Aromatic spiced, Fingerling potato, Pearl onion, Peanut

COLOSSAL CRAB CURRY NOODLE

$28.00

Fresh turmeric curry paste, Fedelini, Pickled mustard greens

JASMINE TEA-SMOKED BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$28.00

Toasted sesame, BBQ sriracha sauce, Hand cut spicy basil fries

Classic Thai

SAUTÉED SPICY HOLY BASIL

$17.00

Thai holy basil, long hot chili, bird’s-eye chili garlic sauce, fried egg

SAUTÉED CHICKEN GINGER

$16.00

organic young ginger, wood-ear mushroom, cauliflower

CRISPY BREADED CHICKEN BREAST CASHEW NUT

$19.00

brussels sprout, straw mushroom, dry chili

SHRIMP PAD THAI

$18.00

organic tofu, Asian chive, peanut, egg

CHICKEN KUAY TEOW KUA

$16.00

wide rice noodle, thick cut bacon, organic kale leaf, egg

SHRIMP SPICY BASIL NOODLE

$18.00

wide rice noodle, fresh Thai bamboo, holy basil, lesser ginger

CHICKEN GREEN CURRY

$18.00

baby bamboo tips, Thai eggplant, sweet basil

CHICKEN RED CURRY

$18.00

kabocha squash, baby bamboo tips, sweet basil

CRISPY PURPLE EGGPLANT

$16.00

Thai sweet basil, soybean paste, bird’s-eye chili-garlic

CHICKEN SEA SALE FRIED RICE

$16.00

asparagus, tomatoes, egg

Side

HAND CUT SPICY BASIL FRIES

$8.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00Out of stock

salt yellow bean, bird’s-eye chili, fried garlic

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

ORGANIC RICEBERRY

$4.00

STICKY RICE

$4.00

FRESH CHILI FISH SAUCE

$3.00

Dessert

NEW YORK TROPICAL CHOCK-CHIP COOKIE

$8.00

organic coconut flakes, pineapple, walnuts, dark chocolate chip

NA Breverage

THAI ICED TEA

$6.00

LEMONGRASS-HONEY LIME ICED TEA (DECAF)

$8.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SINGHA

$8.00

UPSIDE DAWN

$9.00

SIP OF SUNSHINE

$12.00

SUN UP

$12.00

NA Beverages

ICE TEA

THAI ICED TEA

$6.00

LEMONGRASS-HONEY LIME ICED TEA (DECAF)

$8.00

COFFEE

COFFEE

$5.00

HOT TEA

GREEN TEA TROPICAL

$6.00

CHAMOMILE CITRUS

$6.00

ORGANIC SPRING JASMINE

$6.00

ORGANIC EARL GRAY

$6.00

ORGANIC DECAF BLACK TEA

$6.00

SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

WATER

SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER

$8.00

THE NUAA TABLE STILL WATER

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Hand-Craft Thai Food" We pride ourselves on the quality and attention we establshments. We are preserving the original techiques used to cfeate regional dishes, focusing on quality over convenience to serve our customers healthy, nourishing food.

Website

Location

638 Bergen St, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Patti Ann's Restaurant & Bakery - Patti Ann's Restaurant & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
570 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue
orange star3.5 • 490
603 vanderbilt avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
White Tiger
orange star4.3 • 468
601 Vanderbilt Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Prospect Heights
orange star4.6 • 2,228
623 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Vanderbilt
orange star4.6 • 2,228
623 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Alta Calidad
orange star4.5 • 3,276
552 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston