Restaurant header imageView gallery

The O on Lane 352 West Lane Ave

review star

No reviews yet

352 West Lane Ave

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Gathering Place For All Things Buckeye

Location

352 West Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HotDog Wallys
orange starNo Reviews
264 W LANE AVENUE Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Emmett's at Open Air
orange starNo Reviews
2571 Neil Avenue Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Pasta Villa - Columbus
orange starNo Reviews
2475 North High Street Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Understory - 2571 Neil Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
2571 Neil Ave. Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Fives Up High - 2375 N High St
orange starNo Reviews
2375 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
orange star4.9 • 202
2985 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston