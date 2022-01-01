The O on Lane - Tailgate 540 Teteridge Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
540 Teteridge Rd, Columbus, OH 43214
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
No Reviews
4519 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Gallo's Tap Room - Bethel - 5019 Olentangy River Rd
No Reviews
5019 Olentangy River Rd Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant