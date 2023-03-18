Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Oak Room

109 West Anderson Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37917

Popular Items

Pan-Fried Chicken Sandwich
Italian Cuts Sandwich
Oak Room Board

FOOD

Specials

Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner

$17.00

Grasshopper Pie

$9.00

Starters & Salad

Oak Room Board

Oak Room Board

$26.00

Trio of hand-selected meats, three sliced cheeses, house pimento cheese, house pickles, tomatoes, olives, whole grain mustard, dried fruit, berries, and house jam. Available with cold smoked salmon.

"The Mini" Cheese Board

"The Mini" Cheese Board

$14.00

Trio of Hand-Selected Cheeses / House Pimento Cheese / House Jam / Whole Grain Mustard / Dried Fruit / Berries / Crackers

Garden Pimento Dip

Garden Pimento Dip

$9.00

Warm house-made garden pimento dip and toasted naan

Salad

Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, dried currants, goat cheese, carrots, blueberries, heirloom tomatoes, toasted sunflower seeds, and house-made Anderson Gold vinaigrette

Extra Crackers

$3.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Extra Naan

$3.00

Flats & Sandwiches

Pan-Fried Chicken Sandwich

Pan-Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

House spicy aioli, mozzarella, pan-fried chicken, iceberg lettuce shreds, served on French bread

Italian Cuts Sandwich

Italian Cuts Sandwich

$13.00

Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, spring mix, Anderson Gold vinaigrette, focaccia, and herbed garlic oil

House Flat

House Flat

$14.50

Blushing red sauce, pan-fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella, onion, arugala, and Anderson Gold vinaigrette

Veggie Flat

Veggie Flat

$11.50

Blushing red sauce, fresh veggies, mozzarella, arugula

Pepperoni Flat

Pepperoni Flat

$12.50

Blushing red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, chopped parsley

Cheese Flat

Cheese Flat

$10.50

Blushing red sauce, mozzarella, chopped parsley

Apple Walnut Fontina Flat

Apple Walnut Fontina Flat

$13.50

Granny Smith apples, fontina, honey, cinnamon, whipped ricotta creme

Churro Naan

Churro Naan

$10.50

Cinnamon sugar, honey, caramel, whipped ricotta creme, and fresh fruit

NA BEV

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr. Enuf

$2.00

Diet Dr. Enuf

$2.00

Kombucha

NA Kombucha Walker Brothers

$6.00

NA Kombucha Tempo

$6.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

MERCH

T-shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

8oz Harmony Glass

$10.00

5oz Stout Glass

$10.00

Stickers

$1.00

Handblown Glass

$30.00

Elite Neat Glass

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Take a seat between the barrels to challenge your taste buds and explore our exciting selection of oak-aged beers, craft cocktails, spirits, and wine with a flavorful food menu to set it all off.

109 West Anderson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917

